Mit Drogen am Steuer

Nürburg. Bei einer Verkehrskontrolle am Freitag, 15. Januar, gegen 00.15 Uhr, bei Nürburg bemerkte die Polizei bei einem Autofahrer Anzeichen für Drogenkonsum.

Berauscht in Polch unterwegs

Polch. In der Wolfgang-Amadeus-Mozart-Straße wurde am Donnerstagabend, 14. Januar, gegen 22.30 Uhr, ein 24-jähriger Fahrer aus der VG Maifeld mit seinem Pkw, Skoda Fabia, einer allgemeinen Verkehrskontrolle unterzogen.

Leichenfund in Trier-West

Stadt Trier. Ein Zeuge hat am Donnerstagmorgen, 14. Januar, gegen 9 Uhr eine leblose Person in der Luxemburger Straße in Trier-West aufgefunden und Polizei und Rettungsdienst informiert.

A 48 zwei Stunden voll gesperrt

Ochtendung. Wegen eines Unfalls kurz vor der Anschlussstelle Ochtendung war die A 48 am Donnerstagvormittag, 14. Januar, zwischen Polch und Ochtendung für zwei Stunden voll gesperrt.

Gedenken an Amokfahrt wird an Porta Nigra konzentriert

Stadt Trier. Nach der Amokfahrt vom 1. Dezember 2020 haben die Menschen in Trier mit zahlreichen Kerzen und Gedenkgegenständen an mehreren Orten in der Trierer Innenstadt ihre große Anteilnahme an den Geschehnissen ausgedrückt und Orte der Trauer geschaffen. Auf Wunsch einiger Angehöriger von Opfern sowie nach ausdrücklicher Zustimmung der Hinterbliebenen-Familien werden die Gedenkorte in der Fleischstraße, der Brotstraße, am Hauptmarkt und in der Simeonstraße in den nächsten Tagen aufgehoben.

Hetzerath: Kellerbrand

Hetzerath. Am Mittwoch, 13. Januar, kam es in einem Einfamilienhaus in Hetzerath zu einem Kellerbrand.Am Mittwoch, 13. Januar, gegen 14.35 Uhr, ereignete sich der Kellerbrand in der Bahnhofstraße. In dessen Folge eine starke Rauchentwicklung aus dem Gebäude entstand. Die Feuerwehren Hetzerath, Rivenich und Sehlem konnten mit ca. 30 Einsatzkräften den…

Teuflisch guter Wanderweg im Wettbewerb

Ernzen. Der »Felsenweg 6 – Teufelsschlucht« ist für den Wettbewerb »Deutschlands schönster Wanderweg« nominiert. Bis zum 30. Juni kann für die Premiumroute des NaturWanderParks delux im Felsenland Südeifel abgestimmt werden.

Machetenangriff: Ermittlungen eingestellt

Ochtendung. Die Staatsanwaltschaft Koblenz hat das Ermittlungsverfahren gegen einen 22 Jahre alten deutschen Staatsangehörigen aus dem Landkreis Mayen-Koblenz wegen des Verdachts der schweren Körperverletzung eingestellt.

Diebe brechen Milchautomaten auf

Gerolstein. Unbekannte haben das Bargeld aus dem Milchautomaten des Reginenhofs in Gerolstein geklaut. Zeischen Montag, 11. Januar, 16 Uhr, und Dienstag, 12. Januar, 9 Uhr, betraten unbekannte Täter, laut Polizei vermutlich die Dunkelheit ausnutzend, die unverschlossene "Bio-Frischmilchtankstelle" an der L 29 in Gerolstein. Dort brach man mittels…

Nürburg. Bei einer Verkehrskontrolle am Freitag, 15. Januar, gegen 00.15 Uhr, bei Nürburg bemerkte die Polizei bei einem Autofahrer Anzeichen für Drogenkonsum.

Symbol-Foto: Archiv
Symbol-Foto: Archiv

Ein Drogentest bestätigte den Verdacht, dass der 21-jährige Fahrer aus dem Raum Bergisch-Gladbach Cannabis und Kokain konsumiert hatte.

Weiterhin stellten die Beamten fest, dass der Beschuldigte etwa 50 Gramm Marihuana, entsprechende Konsumutensilien und eine Feinwaage mit sich führte.

Insoweit wird er nicht nur beschuldigt, Drogen konsumiert zu haben, sondern auch damit zu handeln.

Dem jungen Mann wurde die Weiterfahrt mit dem Auto untersagt. Er wurde nach Vernehmung, erkennungsdienstlicher Behandlung und Entnahme einer Blutprobe entlassen.

