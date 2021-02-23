EigentÃ¼mer eines Pedelecs gesucht

+++ UPDATE +++ 15-JÃ¤hrige aus Gerolstein wieder da

Gerolstein. Jenny Fröhlich aus Gerolstein wurde am Sonntag, 21. Februar, gegen 14 Uhr in Gerolstein zum letzten Mal gesehen. Sie wurde inzwischen von der Polizei in Nordrhein-Westfalen aufgegriffen.

Mayener Ontex-Werk von Stellenstreichungen betroffen

Mayen. Diese Nachricht verbreitete sich wie ein Lauffeuer in Mayen und Umgebung. Schließlich ist der Hygieneproduktehersteller einer der größten Arbeitgeber in der Region.

Pferden die MÃ¤hne abgeschnitten

Dieblich. Seit Anfang Februar sind bei mehreren Pferden, die sich auf einer Weide im Bereich der Waldstraße im Dieblicher Ortsteil Mariaroth befinden, von unbekannten Tätern die Mähnen sowie Teile des Schweifs abgeschnitten worden.

"FÃ¼nf auf einen Streich"

Mayen. Die Wirtschaftsjunioren MY-Eifel hatten fünf der Kandidaten für die Landtagswahl aus dem Wahlkreis 12 – Mayen – zum Live-Stream eingeladen.Nach anfänglichen Übertragungsschwierigkeiten kam nach der Begrüßung durch WJ-Kreissprecher Guido Braun-Ragusa und der Vorstellungsrunde (Kandidaten und WJ) das Frage-Antwortspiel schnell in Schwung. Dr. Alexander Wilhelm (SPD), Torsten Welling…

"Keine Horrorszenarien verbreiten"

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Das Impfzentrum in Hillesheim ist gut vorbereitet. Vulkaneifel-Landrat Heinz-Peter Thiel: "Kultur und Restaurantbesuche zu genießen, ist ohne Impfungen kaum möglich."

Einbruch in FachgeschÃ¤ft fÃ¼r Garten- und ForstgerÃ¤te

Gemeinde Grafschaft. In den frühen Morgenstunden, Montag, 22. Februar, gegen 3.25 Uhr, teilte eine Zeugin der Polizei Ahrweiler mit, dass es in einem Fachgeschäft für Garten- und Forstgeräte in Leimersdorf zu einem Einbruch komme.

Roller gestohlen

Mendig. In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag, 21. auf 22. Februar, zwischen 23 und 7 Uhr, ist in Obermendig ein Roller gestohlen worden.Der Roller wurde aus einer Hofeinfahrt in der Straße "Wasserschöpp" entwendet. Das Zweirad ist weiß und hat beidseitig eine rote Typenaufschrift "tapo". Zudem ist an der Front ein auffälliger Zusatzscheinwerfer durch den Eigentümer nachgerüstet…

Hoher Sachschaden bei Unfall auf der A 48

Mayen. Am Sonntag, 21. Februar, gegen 8.25 Uhr, befuhr ein Kleintransporter die A 48, aus Richtung Koblenz kommend, in Fahrtrichtung Trier. Zwischen den Anschlussstellen Polch und Mayen geriet der Kleintransporter ins Schleudern und das Fahrzeug überschlug sich anschließend. Der Kleintransporter kam dann auf der Seite im Grünstreifen zum Liegen. Der Fahrer bleib trotz des Überschlags…

Stimmen zum RÃ¼cktritt von Dezernent Thomas Schmitt

Trier. Zum Rücktritt des Ordnungsdezernenten Thomas Schmitt (CDU) erreichten uns folgende Stellungnahmen von CDU und SPD. CDU: Unbedachter Fehltritt - Rücktritt zeugt von Verantwortungsbewusstsein und Größe Auf eigenen Wunsch erklärte Thomas Schmitt heute seinen Rücktritt als Dezernent der Stadt Trier für Kultur, Tourismus, Recht, Sicherheit und Ordnung. Seine…

EigentÃ¼mer eines Pedelecs gesucht

Bad Neuenahr. Am Dienstag, 23. Februar, meldete sich ein Anwohner der Landskroner Straße in Bad Neuenahr und teilte mit, dass seit geraumer Zeit ein hochwertiges, rotes Damen-Pedelec des Herstellers "Morrison" in seinem Hof stünde.

Wem gehÃ¶rt dieses Pedelec? Foto: Polizei
Da der Eigentümer vor Ort nicht ermittelt werden konnte, wurde das Pedelec sichergestellt und zur hiesigen Dienststelle verbracht.

Der Eigentümer kann sich mit der Polizeiinspektion Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweilerin Verbindung setzen: 0 26 41 / 974 0.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

Drei weitere Corona-Tote im Kreis Cochem-Zell

Cochem. Insgesamt drei weitere Corona-Tote meldet das Gesundheitsamt Cochem-Zell soeben. Hierbei handelt es sich laut Kreisverwaltung um eine 79-jÃ¤hrige und eine 88-jÃ¤hrige Frau sowie einen 71-jÃ¤hrigen Mann aus der Verbandsgemeinde Zell.  Nach WochenSpiegel-Informationen waren alle drei Verstorbene Bewohner eines Seniorenheimes. Der Inzidenzwert ist im Kreis Cochem-Zell weiterhin hoch, aktuell liegt er bei 104,28. Zum Vergleich: Im Landesdurchschnitt liegt er bei 52. In den vergangenen 24 Stunden wurden vier neue Corona-FÃ¤lle im Kreis Cochem-Zell registriert. Insgesamt drei weitere Corona-Tote meldet das Gesundheitsamt Cochem-Zell soeben. Hierbei handelt es sich laut Kreisverwaltung um eine 79-jÃ¤hrige und eine 88-jÃ¤hrige Frau sowie einen 71-jÃ¤hrigen Mann aus der Verbandsgemeinde Zell.  Nachâ€¦

