41 Corona-FÃ¤lle im Monschauer Land

Gesamt
|
7-Tage-Inzidenz
|
Aachen
|
519
|
4425
|
131
|
Alsdorf
|
122
|
982
|
140
|
Baesweiler
|
54
|
754
|
107
|
Eschweiler
|
112
|
949
|
89
|
Herzogenrath
|
72
|
875
|
95
|
Monschau
|
5
|
162
|
9
|
Roetgen
|
13
|
85
|
104
|
Simmerath
|
23
|
216
|
97
|
Stolberg
|
182
|
1081
|
188
|
WÃ¼rselen
|
134
|
755
|
261
|
noch nicht lokal zugeordnet
|
3
|
5
|
|
Gesamtergebnis
|
1239
|
10289
|
130
Schutz von vulnerablen Gruppen
In der Videokonferenz der Bundeskanzlerin und der Regierungschefs und -chefinnen der LÃ¤nder wurde der Schutz vulnerabler Gruppen als ein Kernanliegen der Politik genannt. Demnach will der Bund fÃ¼r diese Gruppen im Dezember gegen eine geringe Eigenbeteiligung eine Abgabe von insgesamt 15 FFP2-Masken pro Person ermÃ¶glichen. Rechnerisch wÃ¤re dies eine Maske pro Winterwoche. Wie die Masken verteilt werden, ab wann und unter welchen Voraussetzungen, ist noch nicht abschlieÃŸend geklÃ¤rt. Sobald eine KlÃ¤rung herbeigefÃ¼hrt ist, werden die KrisenstÃ¤be darÃ¼ber informieren, wo die betreffenden Personen die Masken erwerben kÃ¶nnen. Bitte sehen Sie bis dahin von Anfragen bei der Feuerwehr, dem Gesundheitsamt oder beim BÃ¼rgertelefon ab.
