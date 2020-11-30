41 Corona-FÃ¤lle im Monschauer Land

Spezialeinsatzkommando in Utscheid

Utscheid. Am späten Nachmittag des 29. Novembers wurde der Polizeiinspektion Bitburg über Notruf eine Gefahrenlage durch eine vermeintliche Schussabgabe in Utscheid gemeldet.

Julia Gieseking wird neue LandrÃ¤tin des Vulkaneifelkreises

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Die SPD-Herausforderin siegt mit 66,4 Prozent gegen Amtsinhaber Heinz-Peter Thiel (parteilos). Bei der Wahl zum neuen Bürgermeister der Verbandsgemeinde Daun gab es kein eindeutiges Ergebnis. Hier kommt es am 13. Dezember zu einer Stichwahl.

Ohne FÃ¼hrerschein berauscht mit Roller unterwegs

Mayen. Am Samstag, 28. November, 11.20 Uhr, fuhr ein 35-jähriger Mann in Mayen mit einem Motorroller an einer Polizeistreife vorbei und suchte zunächst das Weite.

Plaudern gegen den Corona-Blues

Eifel. Einfach mal mit jemandem reden? Einfach mal einem anderen zuhören? Das ist die Idee des »EifelOhrs«. Es sind einsame Zeiten. Die Pandemie fordert, auf Beisammensein möglichst zu verzichten. Gerade alte Menschen sind aufgrund ihres erhöhten Risikos zusätzlich belastet, weil man sie besonders schützen möchte und deshalb auf Besuche verzichtet. Der…

WochenSpiegel-Aktion: Stark fÃ¼r Kunst und Kultur

Trier. Künstler müssen derzeit noch viel kreativere Wege finden, um ihre Kunstleben zu können. Auch für Musiker kann es aus beruflicher Perspektive nichts Schlimmeres geben, als nicht gehört zu werden. Mit der Aktion »Stark für Kunst & Kultur« will der Wochen-Spiegel den Künstlern der Region eine digitale Plattform bieten. Los geht's am 1. Dezember.

Badewanne, Altmetall und weiterer MÃ¼ll entsorgt

Roth. Unbekannte haben in Gerolstein-Roth diversen Unrat illegal entsorgt. In einem kleinen Waldstück in der Nähe des Rother Sportplatzes haben Unbekannte diverse Abfallgegenstände zurückgelassen. So konnten neben einer Badewanne und Altmetall auch ein alter Anhänger und Reifen vorgefunden werden. Die Polizei Gerolstein…

Wittlich: Aktion zur LesefÃ¶rderung

Wittlich. Auch in diesem Jahr beteiligt sich die Stadt- und Kreisergänzungsbücherei Wittlich wieder an den vorweihnachtlichen Leseförderaktionen „Dezembergeschichten" und „Adventskalender" für Kinder. Außerdem findet ein Preisausschreiben statt.

Ehrenamtspreis fÃ¼r drei Projekte

Ahr. Die Preisträger des mit jeweils 1500 Euro dotierten Ehrenamtspreises des Kreises Ahrweiler 2020 stehen fest: Der Heimat- und Bürgerverein Bad Bodendorf e.V., die Ortsgemeinde Mayschoss und die Ortsgemeinde Eichenbach werden für besonderes herausragendes ehrenamtliches Engagement ausgezeichnet.

Junge bei Unfall verletzt

Mendig. Am Donnerstag, 26. November, gegen 15.25 Uhr, ereignete sich in der PellenzStraße in Mendig ein Verkehrsunfall bei dem ein zehnjähriger Junge verletzt wurde.

41 Corona-FÃ¤lle im Monschauer Land

1239 aktuelle Nachweise in der Region - Inzidenz 130

Altkreis Monschau. Die gemeinsam agierenden Krisenstäbe der Stadt und StädteRegion Aachen informieren über die aktuelle Lage in Sachen Corona-Virus. Es gibt heute 251 mehr nachgewiesene Fälle als am vergangenen Freitag (27.11.2020). Seit Beginn der Zählung Ende Februar 2020 steigt damit die Zahl der nachgewiesen Infizierten auf 10289. 8868 ehemals positiv auf das Corona-Virus getestete Personen sind aus der Quarantäne entlassen. Die Zahl der gemeldeten Todesfälle liegt aktuell bei 182. In den vergangenen Tagen sind drei Frauen im Alter von 68, 88 und 89 Jahren sowie ein 84-jähriger Mann verstorben, die zuvor positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden waren. Damit sind in der StädteRegion Aachen aktuell 1239 Menschen nachgewiesen infiziert und die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz liegt bei 130.

Life at university is hard enough, so make your life a little easier by enlisting support and assistance from a custom Experiences Relationships Essays. Ordering your dissertation has been made as simple as possible, so you can free up your time to concentrate on other important tasks. Using a UK dissertation service means that you don’t have to worry about communication, or where your paper is coming from. All work will be delivered to a British academic standard and delivered right on  

At Dissertation Works we allow students to http://szisz.uni-corvinus.hu/news.php?teenage-suicide-research-paper, only in prices not in quality. So, rest assured what you get from us will certainly inspire the committee, guaranteed. Our Primary Goal Is to Offer Best Experience to Our Clients Our Features Empower Us to Achieve This Goal with Ease Kommune

Essay-lib: http://www.alphatec-systeme.de/?things-to-write-a-persuasive-essay-ons to Get Affordable Rates and Discounts. Make an order at our company and pay less than at other writing agencies. We provide a convenient pricing system to suit the majority of students. Our affordable prices and great discounts help students pay for essay writing not worrying about their budgets. Once you get the results, you will understand that your paper worth the Aktiv

Gesamt

7-Tage-Inzidenz

Aachen

519

4425

131

Alsdorf

122

982

140

Baesweiler

54

754

107

Eschweiler

112

949

89

Herzogenrath

72

875

95

Monschau

5

162

9

Roetgen

13

85

104

Simmerath

23

216

97

Stolberg

182

1081

188

WÃ¼rselen

134

755

261

noch nicht lokal zugeordnet

3

5

 

Gesamtergebnis

1239

10289

130


Schutz von vulnerablen Gruppen

In der Videokonferenz der Bundeskanzlerin und der Regierungschefs und -chefinnen der LÃ¤nder wurde der Schutz vulnerabler Gruppen als ein Kernanliegen der Politik genannt. Demnach will der Bund fÃ¼r diese Gruppen im Dezember gegen eine geringe Eigenbeteiligung eine Abgabe von insgesamt 15 FFP2-Masken pro Person ermÃ¶glichen. Rechnerisch wÃ¤re dies eine Maske pro Winterwoche. Wie die Masken verteilt werden, ab wann und unter welchen Voraussetzungen, ist noch nicht abschlieÃŸend geklÃ¤rt. Sobald eine KlÃ¤rung herbeigefÃ¼hrt ist, werden die KrisenstÃ¤be darÃ¼ber informieren, wo die betreffenden Personen die Masken erwerben kÃ¶nnen. Bitte sehen Sie bis dahin von Anfragen bei der Feuerwehr, dem Gesundheitsamt oder beim BÃ¼rgertelefon ab.

