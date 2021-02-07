Tilo Wolfson

Leitung der Inneren Medizin Ã¼bernommen

Cochem. Dr. Ekkehart Walle übernimmt dauerhaft die Leitung der Inneren Medizin I - Gastroenterologie, Kardiologie im Cochemer Marienkrankenhaus. Der Chefarzt leitet die Abteilung seit Juni 2020 bereits kommissarisch.

