Fensterbilder am Haus Troistorff

Eine Hommage an den Â»Mark Twain der EifelÂ«

Blankenheim. »Moet ihr su ne Bohei öm mich maache?« Das sei, versichern die Akteure, die sich in der Filiale der VR-Bank Nordeifel in Blankenheim versammelt hatten, die bescheidene, aber zufriedene Reaktion von Fritz Koenn auf ein Gesamtkunstwerk gewesen, das ihm gewidmet ist.

Startschuss fÃ¼r Glasfaserausbau in Ayl

Ayl. Die Bürgerinnen und Bürger in Ayl sowie dem Ortsteil Biebelhausen können sich schon bald über noch schnelleres Internet freuen. Am Donnerstag, 10. Dezember, wurde die Hauptverteilerstation (PoP – Point of Presence) am Fußballplatz in der Biebelhausener Straße errichtet und der offizielle Spatenstich für den Glasfaserausbau in Ayl gemacht.

WeihnachtsgrÃ¼ÃŸe in TÃ¼ten

Mendig. Die Verbandsgemeinde Mendig, die Pfarreiengemeinschaft und die Familienbildungsstätte haben die Aktion "Weihnachtsgruß in Tüten" initiiert. Es wurde gebacken, gebastelt und über 200 Weihnachtstüten für Senioren befüllt und beklebt.

Vulkaneifel: Vier Neuinfektionen, ein weiterer Todesfall

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Das Corona-Update für den Vulkaneifelkreis. Das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Vulkaneifel hat seit dem gestrigen Tag vier weitere bestätigte Neuinfektionen mit SARS-CoV-2 gemeldet. Die Anzahl der bisher positiv auf das Corona-Virus getesteten Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifel…

Fahrradschloss lÃ¶st Schnellbremsung eines GÃ¼terzuges aus

Sinzig. Am Samstagmittag, 12. Dezember, kam es im Bereich Sinzig zu einem gefährlichen Zwischenfall im Bahnbereich. Bisher unbekannte Personen warfen Gegenstände (Fahrradschlösser) in die Oberleitung, wodurch bei einem durchfahrenden Güterzug eine Schnellbremsung ausgelöst wurde.

Wallendorf: SpaziergÃ¤nger finden enthauptete Tiere

Wallendorf. Am Samstag, 12. Dezember, fanden Spaziergänger tote Tiere. Ihnen allen wurden Kopf und Gließmaßen abgerennt.Am Samstagnachmittag teilten Spaziergänger der Polizeiinspektion Bitburg einen makabren Fund mit. In einem Waldstück nahe der Ortschaft Wallendorf glaubten sie, einen enthaupteten weißen Hund vorgefunden zu haben. Eine hinzugerufene Streife der…

Thomas Scheppe ist neuer BÃ¼rgermeister der VG Daun

Daun. Der CDU-Kandidat gewinnt das Rennen um den Posten des Verbandsgemeindebürgermeisters in Daun. Nun ist klar, wer neuer Bürgermeister der Verbandsgemeinde Daun wird und damit auf Werner Klöckner, der im Sommer aus gesundheitlichen Gründen sein Amt niedergelegt hatte, folgen wird: Thomas Scheppe (CDU) konnte sich in der gestrigen Stichwahl mit…

Personen bei Wohnhausbrand leicht verletzt

Niederdürenbach. Am Sonntag, 13. Dezember, kam es gegen 9.46 Uhr zum Brand eines Eckschrankes in einem Einfamilienhaus in der Brohltalstraße in Niederdürenbach. Das Feuer konnte durch die eingesetzten Kräfte der Feuerwehr schnell gelöscht werden. Am Gebäude ist kein erkennbarer Schaden entstanden. Die Bewohner wurden durch das Einatmen von Rauchgasen leicht verletzt und durch den Rettungsdienst versorgt. Für…

51-JÃ¤hriger stirbt bei Unfall

Sinzig. Am Samstag, 12. Dezember, 18.02 Uhr, ereignete sich auf der L 86, zwischen Sinzig und Königsfeld, ein folgenschwerer Verkehrsunfall.Nach derzeitigem Ermittlungsstand befuhr ein 51-jähriger Mann aus dem Kreis Ahrweiler die L 86 in Fahrtrichtung Königfeld. Auf gerader Strecke kam der Fahrzeugführer nach rechts von der Fahrbahn ab und kollidierte anschließend frontal mit einem Baum.…

Fensterbilder am Haus Troistorff

Adventskalender strahlt in der Monschauer Altstadt

Das Haus Troistorff beleuchtet immer zum Monschauer Weihnachtsmarkt die alten Fenster in neuem Gewand. Und auch wenn es corona-bedingt keinen Weihnachtsmarkt gibt, so sind die eindrucksvollen Motive mit Hinweisen auf Gewebtes, auf das weiche Monschauer Wasser und auf farbenfrohes Design zu sehen.

Das Thema war den Studenten der damaligen Glas-Fachschule in Rheinbach vorgegeben: Alle Fenster sollten sich mit der Monschauer Tradition der Tuchherstellung befassen. Denn Haus Troistorff wurde 1783 von einem solchen Fabrikanten erbaut. Schauen Sie abends bei den Motiven doch 'mal genauer hin…

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Altkreis Monschau

Fensterbilder am Haus Troistorff

Monschau. Das Haus Troistorff beleuchtet immer zum Monschauer Weihnachtsmarkt die alten Fenster in neuem Gewand. Und auch wenn es corona-bedingt keinen Weihnachtsmarkt gibt, so sind die eindrucksvollen Motive mit Hinweisen auf Gewebtes, auf das weiche Monschauer Wasser und auf farbenfrohes Design zu sehen. Das Thema war den Studenten der damaligen Glas-Fachschule in Rheinbach vorgegeben: Alle Fenster sollten sich mit der Monschauer Tradition der Tuchherstellung befassen. Denn Haus Troistorff wurde 1783 von einem solchen Fabrikanten erbaut. Schauen Sie abends bei den Motiven doch 'mal genauer hin… Das Haus Troistorff beleuchtet immer zum Monschauer Weihnachtsmarkt die alten Fenster in neuem Gewand. Und auch wenn es corona-bedingt keinen Weihnachtsmarkt gibt, so sind die eindrucksvollen Motive mit Hinweisen auf Gewebtes, auf das weiche…

Einstweilige VerfÃ¼gung gegen Lebenshilfe-Vorstand

Faid. Die Streitigkeiten beim Â»Lebenshilfe Kreisverband Cochem-ZellÂ« haben einen weiteren HÃ¶hepunkt erreicht. Nachdem der Verein den langjÃ¤hrigen Vorsitzenden Klaus Nehren abgesetzt hatte (wir berichteten) setzt der sich gerichtlich zur Wehr und geht gegen die Entscheidung des Vereins vor. Mit Erfolg: Das Amtsgericht Cochem hat mit Beschluss vom 4. Dezember auf Antrag von Rechtsanwalt Volker Linden verfÃ¼gt, dass die BeschlÃ¼sse des  Vorstandes nicht umgesetzt werden dÃ¼rfen. Zitat aus der Einstweiligen VerfÃ¼gung (Az.  21c402/21, liegt dem WochenSpiegel vor): Â»Dem Antragsgegner wird untersagt, einstweilen die BeschlÃ¼sse der Vorstandssitzung vom 19.11.2020 zu den Tagesordnungspunkten 6, 7 und 8 auszufÃ¼hrenÂ«. Das bedeutet, dass die Absetzung von Klaus Nehren als Vorsitzender der Lebenshilfe nicht erfolgen darf.  Die Richterin begrÃ¼ndet die Entscheidung mit Bedenken gegen die Frist der Einladung. AuÃŸerdem habe lediglich der Vorstand die Entscheidung zur Ã„nderung der Vertretungsmacht gefasst, nicht aber laut Satzung eine 2/3 Mehrheit der Mitglieder der Mitgliederversammlung. Das bedeutet, das Nehren weiterhin als 1. Vorsitzender der Lebenshilfe tÃ¤tig sein darf. Ein entsprechendes und ausgesprochenes Hausverbot  ist ebenso vom Tisch. Die Gerichtsentscheidung betrifft aber nicht die Absetzung als Heimleiter durch das zustÃ¤ndige Landesamt (wir berichteten).  Bericht folgt!Bisherige Artikel zu dem Thema: https://www.wochenspiegellive.de/mosel/cochem/artikel/vorwuerfe-sind-fuer-mich-nicht-nachvollziehbar-68164/Die Streitigkeiten beim Â»Lebenshilfe Kreisverband Cochem-ZellÂ« haben einen weiteren HÃ¶hepunkt erreicht. Nachdem der Verein den langjÃ¤hrigen Vorsitzenden Klaus Nehren abgesetzt hatte (wir berichteten) setzt der sich gerichtlich zur Wehr und geht gegenâ€¦

