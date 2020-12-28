Einbrecher unterwegs

In der Nacht zum 1. Weihnachtstag, 25. Dezember, hat es in Polch zwei Einbruchsversuche gegeben.Gegen 5.30 Uhr wurde sowohl ein Fahrzeug als auch die EingangstÃ¼r einer Firmenhalle in der August-Horch-StraÃŸe beschÃ¤digt. Gegen 9 Uhr meldete ein Zeuge zudem die beschÃ¤digte EingangstÃ¼r eines Einkaufmarktes im Gewerbegebiet "Vor Geisenach". Einâ€¦