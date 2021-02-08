Tilo Wolfson

9664 Kilometer fÃ¼r die Hilfsgruppe gelaufen

â€žEin Wahnsinnsergebnisâ€œ, konstatierte Willi Greuel, der Vorsitzende der Hilfsgruppe Eifel, als ihm das Mutter-Tochter-Gespann Carmen und Annika Karwanska im Schatten der Eickser Burg einen Spendenscheck Ã¼ber 17.053,45 Euro Ã¼bergab. Bei der Spende handelte es sich den ErlÃ¶s des ersten virtuellen St.-Nikolaus-Spendenlaufs am ersten Adventswochenende, den Carmen und Annika Karwanska aus Eicks zugunsten der Hilfsgruppe Eifel organisiert hatten.