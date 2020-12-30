JahresrÃ¼ckblick fÃ¼r den Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich

Gillenfeld: Auto auf Parkplatz beschÃ¤digt
Bei einer Kollision auf dem Parkplatz am Holzmaar wurde ein Fahrzeug beschÃ¤digt. Der Unfallverursacher flÃ¼chtete. Wie die Polizei mitteilt, befuhr am Freitag, 26. Dezember, zwischen 14 und 14.30 Uhr, ein bisher unbekannter Fahrer mit seinem Auto den Parkplatz am Holzmaar in Gillenfeld. Hier parkte er sein Fahrzeug vermutlich vorwÃ¤rts in einer freien ParklÃ¼ckeâ€¦
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.