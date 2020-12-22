462 Coronapositive im Kreis / Inzidenz steigt auf 210,7

College Admission Essay Online Kit. buyis a reliable business that offers students to buy dissertations.Buy a Dissertation Paper. It’s really easy to buy a dissertation paper from our website. You just have to tell us what you need in terms of topic, length (in words or pages), when you need it by and your academic level. You can provide your thesis or we can generate one for you.buy a dissertation 2.943 (2.885) Personen sind mittlerweile wieder gesund. Aktuell belÃ¤uft sich die Zahl der Coronapositiven auf 462 (482) im Kreis Euskirchen. Derzeit gibt es laut Kreisverwaltung im Kreis 0 (0) begrÃ¼ndete VerdachtsfÃ¤lle. Die Inzidenz (neue bestÃ¤tigte COVID-19-FÃ¤lle in den letzten 7 Tagen je 100.000 Einwohner) betrÃ¤gt jetzt 210,7 (197,3). Aktuell befinden sich 1.749 (1.893) Menschen in QuarantÃ¤ne. Bisher sind 69 (67) Personen aus dem Kreis an Covid-19 gestorben. Nach dem Tod zweier MÃ¤nner (90/83, beide zu Hause) ist die Zahl der Todesopfer weiter gestiegen. Vier weitere Infizierte waren mit Covid-19 verstorben. Bei ihnen war das Virus jedoch nicht die fÃ¼hrende Todesursache. In einem Fall wird die Todesursache noch ermittelt.

Nach Kommunen:

Bad Münstereifel: 62 Positive, 263 Genesene.

Blankenheim: 8 Positive, 82 Genesene.

Dahlem: 7 Positiver, 35 Genesene.

Euskirchen: 122 Positive, 1.080 Genesene.

Hellenthal: 8 Positive, 120 Genesene.

Kall: 24 Positive, 143 Genesene.

Mechernich: 83 Positive, 415 Genesene.

Nettersheim: 19 Positive, 77 Genesene.

Schleiden: 37 Positive, 209 Genesene.

Weilerswist: 54 Positive, 238 Genesene.

ZÃ¼lpich: 38 Positive, 281 Genesene.

