462 Coronapositive im Kreis / Inzidenz steigt auf 210,7

Besuch vom BÃ¼rgermeister: Sie arbeiten, wenn andere feiern

Konz. Weihnachten ist die Zeit der Ruhe und der Besinnlichkeit. Doch nicht alle können den Heiligen Abend im Kreise ihrer Familie genießen. In vielen Berufen wird an den Feiertagen gearbeitet.

Autofahrerin schwer verletzt

Kobern. Eine Autofahrerin ist am Montag, 21. Dezember, bei einem Unfall auf der L 117 zwischen Ochtendung und Kobern-Gondorf schwer verletzt worden.Laut Polizeibericht befuhr ein Pkw mit Anhänger die L 117 in Richtung Kobern-Gondorf, als ihm ein Auto frontal auf dessen Spur entgegenkam. Durch den Zusammenstoß wurde die Fahrerin des bergauf fahrenden Pkw schwer verletzt und ins Krankenhaus…

Heute leuchtet der Weihnachtsstern

Trier. Heute um 17 Uhr verschmelzen für unser Auge verschmelzen zwei Riesen am Abendhimmel: Die beiden größten Planeten unseres Sonnensystems - Jupiter und Saturn – stehen sich von der Erde aus gesehen sehr nahe. Die seltene Konstellation könnte eine Erklärung für den Stern von Bethlehem sein. Astrologen zufolge gab ein ähnliches Zusammentreffen auch um die Zeitenwende.

Gregor Eibes: GruÃŸwort des Landrats zu Weihnachten

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Pünktlich zum Fest richtet Landrat Gregor Eibes ein Grußwort an die Menschen in der Region. Liebe Mitbürgerinnen und Mitbürger, Weihnachten anders vielleicht ein bisschen weniger vielleicht ein bisschen langsamer vielleicht ein bisschen stiller vielleicht ein bisschen mehr warten vielleicht dann ein bisschen mehr Weihnachten. -Anke…

Corona in Senioren- und Pflegeheimen in GemÃ¼nden und Simmern

Gemünden. Bis Freitag, 18. Dezember, waren im Haus Ursula in Gemünden neun positive PCR-Testergebnisse (acht Bewohner und eine Person aus dem Personal) bekannt. Daraufhin wurden rund 120 Bewohner und etwas über 130 Bedienstete getestet. Diese PCR-Tests wurden mittlerweile im Labor ausgewertet.

Scheune brennt in LÃ¶hndorf

Löhndorf. Am Montag, 21. Dezember, gegen 0.20 Uhr, meldeten Zeugen der Polizei Remagen den Brand einer Scheune. Bei dem Eintreffen der Polizei waren bereits erste Kräfte der Feuerwehr am Brandort in der St.-Georg-Straße in Sinzig-Löhndorf. Nachbarn konnten mit der Unterstützung der Polizei Anwohner in Sicherheit bringen. In der Scheune lagerten Heuballen und…

Feuerwehr fÃ¼r die Zukunft gut gerÃ¼stet

Prüm. Ein neues Löschfahrzeug wurde an die Feuerwehr Prüm übergeben. Gleichzeitig wurde die neue Feuerwehreinsatzzentrale für die Feuerwehren der Verbandsgemeinde Prüm in Dienst gestellt.

Motorradfahrer schwer verletzt

Alken. Ein Motorradfahrer ist am Samstag, 19. Dezember, bei einem Unfall auf der L 207 von Nörtershausen in Richtung Alken schwer verletzt worden.Laut Polizeibericht schnitt der Motorradfahrer im Kurvenbereich die Gegenfahrbahn und touchierte einen entgegenkommenden Lkw im rückwärtigen Bereich des Anhängers. Durch den Zusammenstoß verlor er die Kontrolle über die Maschine und stürzte. Der…

Nach Brand in Remagen sucht Polizei Zeugen

Remagen. Am Freitag, 18. Dezember, 1.52 Uhr, wurde die Polizei über die Rettungsleitstelle informiert, dass es in der Goethestraße in Remagen zu einem Brandngekommen sei, die Feuerwehr sei ebenfalls alarmiert.

462 Coronapositive im Kreis / Inzidenz steigt auf 210,7

Kreis meldet zwei weitere Todesopfer

Kreis Euskirchen. Wie das Gesundheitsamt des Kreises Euskirchen meldet, wurden seit Beginn der Registrierung im Kreis Euskirchen insgesamt 3.479 (3.439) Covid-19-Fälle erfasst. In Klammern sind die Zahlen vom 21. Dezember. Nach dem Tod zweier Männer (90/83) ist die Zahl der Covid-19-Todesopfer auf 69 gestiegen.

Symbolfoto: Archiv

2.943 (2.885) Personen sind mittlerweile wieder gesund. Aktuell beläuft sich die Zahl der Coronapositiven auf 462 (482) im Kreis Euskirchen. Derzeit gibt es laut Kreisverwaltung im Kreis 0 (0) begründete Verdachtsfälle. Die Inzidenz (neue bestätigte COVID-19-Fälle in den letzten 7 Tagen je 100.000 Einwohner) beträgt jetzt 210,7 (197,3). Aktuell befinden sich 1.749 (1.893) Menschen in Quarantäne. Bisher sind 69 (67) Personen aus dem Kreis an Covid-19 gestorben. Nach dem Tod zweier Männer (90/83, beide zu Hause) ist die Zahl der Todesopfer weiter gestiegen. Vier weitere Infizierte waren mit Covid-19 verstorben. Bei ihnen war das Virus jedoch nicht die führende Todesursache. In einem Fall wird die Todesursache noch ermittelt.

Nach Kommunen:

Bad Münstereifel: 62 Positive, 263 Genesene.

Blankenheim: 8 Positive, 82 Genesene.

Dahlem: 7 Positiver, 35 Genesene.

Euskirchen: 122 Positive, 1.080 Genesene.

Hellenthal: 8 Positive, 120 Genesene.

Kall: 24 Positive, 143 Genesene.

Mechernich: 83 Positive, 415 Genesene.

Nettersheim: 19 Positive, 77 Genesene.

Schleiden: 37 Positive, 209 Genesene.

Weilerswist: 54 Positive, 238 Genesene.

ZÃ¼lpich: 38 Positive, 281 Genesene.

 

Kreis Euskirchen