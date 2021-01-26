41-JÃ¤hriger verunglÃ¼ckt tÃ¶dlich

Unfallflucht in JÃ¼nkerath

JÃ¼nkerath. In der GÃ¶nnersdorfer StraÃŸe wurde in der Nacht auf Sonntag ein geparktes Fahrzeug beschÃ¤digt. Am gestrigen Sonntag, 24. Januar, stellt eine Anwohnerin der GÃ¶nnersdorfer StraÃŸe in JÃ¼nkerath gegen 12.15 Uhr fest, dass der vor ihrem Anwesen geparkte BMW in der Nacht zuvor beschÃ¤digt wurde. Im Rahmen der polizeilichen Unfallaufnahme wurdeâ€¦