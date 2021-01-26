http://www.irena-istra.hr/?after-school-care-and-homework-help - Papers and essays at most attractive prices. professional scholars, quality services, timely delivery and other benefits can be Trotz sofortiger ReanimierungsmaÃŸnahmen verstarb der Euskirchener noch an der Unfallstelle. Die Unfallaufnahme ist zurzeit noch nicht beendet (Stand: 15.35 Uhr). Die Frauenberger StraÃŸe in Richtung der Autobahn A1 ist weiterhin gesperrt.
41-JÃ¤hriger verunglÃ¼ckt tÃ¶dlich
Mann fÃ¤llt auf StraÃŸe und wird von Fahrzeug Ã¼berrollt
Euskirchen. Am heutigen Dienstagmittag, 26. Januar, 12.30 Uhr, ging ein 41-Jähriger aus Euskirchen auf dem Gehweg an der Frauenberger Straße stadteinwärts. Plötzlich fiel der Mann nach links auf die Straße und wurde dort von einem Kleintransporter überrollt.
Artikel kommentieren
