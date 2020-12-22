Kirche mit Farbe beschmiert / Staatsschutz ermittelt

Besuch vom BÃ¼rgermeister: Sie arbeiten, wenn andere feiern

Weihnachten ist die Zeit der Ruhe und der Besinnlichkeit. Doch nicht alle können den Heiligen Abend im Kreise ihrer Familie genießen. In vielen Berufen wird an den Feiertagen gearbeitet.

Autofahrerin schwer verletzt

Kobern. Eine Autofahrerin ist am Montag, 21. Dezember, bei einem Unfall auf der L 117 zwischen Ochtendung und Kobern-Gondorf schwer verletzt worden.Laut Polizeibericht befuhr ein Pkw mit Anhänger die L 117 in Richtung Kobern-Gondorf, als ihm ein Auto frontal auf dessen Spur entgegenkam. Durch den Zusammenstoß wurde die Fahrerin des bergauf fahrenden Pkw schwer verletzt und ins Krankenhaus…

Heute leuchtet der Weihnachtsstern

Trier. Heute um 17 Uhr verschmelzen für unser Auge verschmelzen zwei Riesen am Abendhimmel: Die beiden größten Planeten unseres Sonnensystems - Jupiter und Saturn – stehen sich von der Erde aus gesehen sehr nahe. Die seltene Konstellation könnte eine Erklärung für den Stern von Bethlehem sein. Astrologen zufolge gab ein ähnliches Zusammentreffen auch um die Zeitenwende.

Gregor Eibes: GruÃŸwort des Landrats zu Weihnachten

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Pünktlich zum Fest richtet Landrat Gregor Eibes ein Grußwort an die Menschen in der Region. Liebe Mitbürgerinnen und Mitbürger, Weihnachten anders vielleicht ein bisschen weniger vielleicht ein bisschen langsamer vielleicht ein bisschen stiller vielleicht ein bisschen mehr warten vielleicht dann ein bisschen mehr Weihnachten. -Anke…

Corona in Senioren- und Pflegeheimen in GemÃ¼nden und Simmern

Gemünden. Bis Freitag, 18. Dezember, waren im Haus Ursula in Gemünden neun positive PCR-Testergebnisse (acht Bewohner und eine Person aus dem Personal) bekannt. Daraufhin wurden rund 120 Bewohner und etwas über 130 Bedienstete getestet. Diese PCR-Tests wurden mittlerweile im Labor ausgewertet.

Scheune brennt in LÃ¶hndorf

Löhndorf. Am Montag, 21. Dezember, gegen 0.20 Uhr, meldeten Zeugen der Polizei Remagen den Brand einer Scheune. Bei dem Eintreffen der Polizei waren bereits erste Kräfte der Feuerwehr am Brandort in der St.-Georg-Straße in Sinzig-Löhndorf. Nachbarn konnten mit der Unterstützung der Polizei Anwohner in Sicherheit bringen. In der Scheune lagerten Heuballen und…

Feuerwehr fÃ¼r die Zukunft gut gerÃ¼stet

Prüm. Ein neues Löschfahrzeug wurde an die Feuerwehr Prüm übergeben. Gleichzeitig wurde die neue Feuerwehreinsatzzentrale für die Feuerwehren der Verbandsgemeinde Prüm in Dienst gestellt.

Motorradfahrer schwer verletzt

Alken. Ein Motorradfahrer ist am Samstag, 19. Dezember, bei einem Unfall auf der L 207 von Nörtershausen in Richtung Alken schwer verletzt worden.Laut Polizeibericht schnitt der Motorradfahrer im Kurvenbereich die Gegenfahrbahn und touchierte einen entgegenkommenden Lkw im rückwärtigen Bereich des Anhängers. Durch den Zusammenstoß verlor er die Kontrolle über die Maschine und stürzte. Der…

Nach Brand in Remagen sucht Polizei Zeugen

Remagen. Am Freitag, 18. Dezember, 1.52 Uhr, wurde die Polizei über die Rettungsleitstelle informiert, dass es in der Goethestraße in Remagen zu einem Brandngekommen sei, die Feuerwehr sei ebenfalls alarmiert.

Kirche mit Farbe beschmiert / Staatsschutz ermittelt

Hoven. Unbekannte haben die Kirche in der Luxemburger Straße in Zülpich-Hoven mit Farbe beschmiert.

Unbekannte haben die Hovener Kirche mit Farbe beschmiert. Foto: Polizei
Sonntagmorgen, 20. Dezember, 10 Uhr, bemerkte ein Anwohner Farbschmierereien an der Kirche an der Luxemburger Straße. Unbekannte hatten in der Nacht zu Sonntag das Gotteshaus mit grüner Farbe besprüht. Aufgrund der aufgesprühten Texte wurde der Staatsschutz in Bonn über diesen Vorfall informiert.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Kreis Euskirchen

