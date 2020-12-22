Kirche mit Farbe beschmiert / Staatsschutz ermittelt

Heute leuchtet der Weihnachtsstern

Trier. Heute um 17 Uhr verschmelzen für unser Auge verschmelzen zwei Riesen am Abendhimmel: Die beiden größten Planeten unseres Sonnensystems - Jupiter und Saturn – stehen sich von der Erde aus gesehen sehr nahe. Die seltene Konstellation könnte eine Erklärung für den Stern von Bethlehem sein. Astrologen zufolge gab ein ähnliches Zusammentreffen auch um die Zeitenwende.