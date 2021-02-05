FuÃŸball-Pionier wird 90

Kirche in Klausen: kreativ und multimedial

Wittlich. Wie der Klausener Pater Albert Seul der Corona Krise trotzt.Der Klausener Wallfahrtsrektor Pater Albert Seul OP ist längst über die Region hinaus bekannt für eine aktive und moderne Kirche (wir berichteten). Neben den weiterhin erlaubten Gottesdiensten hat sich Pater Albert inzwischen auch eine…

9664 Kilometer fÃ¼r die Hilfsgruppe gelaufen

Eicks. „Ein Wahnsinnsergebnis", konstatierte Willi Greuel, der Vorsitzende der Hilfsgruppe Eifel, als ihm das Mutter-Tochter-Gespann Carmen und Annika Karwanska im Schatten der Eickser Burg einen Spendenscheck über 17.053,45 Euro übergab. Bei der Spende handelte es sich den Erlös des ersten virtuellen St.-Nikolaus-Spendenlaufs am ersten Adventswochenende, den Carmen und Annika Karwanska aus Eicks zugunsten der Hilfsgruppe Eifel organisiert hatten.

Zur Geburt ins Krankenhaus nach Belgien

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Vertreter der Verbände der rheinland-pfälzischen Krankenkassen, des Krankenhauses St. Josef und Gesundheitsministerin Sabine Bätzing-Lichtenthäler haben den Vertrag zur »ZOAST Eifel« unterschrieben.

Erste Virus-Mutation im Eifelkreis Bitburg-PrÃ¼m

Kreis Bitburg / Prüm. Im Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm ist der erste Fall einer Virus-Mutation festgestellt worden. Nachgewiesen wurde sie bei einer am vergangenen Freitag, den 29. Januar, positiv getesteten Person aus der Verbandsgemeinde Speicher. Es handelt sich hierbei um die erstmals in Großbritannien aufgetauchte Variante mit der Bezeichnung B.1.1.7, die…

35 waren zu schnell unterwegs

VG Adenau. In dem Zeitraum vom 28. Januar bis zum 4. Februar führten die Beamten der PI Adenau mehrere stationäre Verkehrskontrollen mit dem Schwerpunkt Geschwindigkeitsmessungen durch.

Raiffeisenbank will neue GeschÃ¤ftsfelder erschlieÃŸen

Arzfeld. Immobilien und regenerative Energien rücken in den Fokus - Digitalisierung bleibt Hauptthema. Trotz schwächelnder Konjunktur blickt die Raiffeisenbank Westeifel eG Bank (Raiba) auf ein gutes Geschäftsjahr 2020 zurück. Bei der Bilanzpressekonferenz zieht Vorstand Klaus Peters ein sehr zufriedenes Fazit: "Die Bank ist deutlich gewachsen, das…

"RÃ¼ckenwind": Wittlicher Verein gewinnt Helmut-Simon-Preis

Wittlich. Der Verein „Rückenwind - Hilfen für Angehörige Inhaftierter" hat den ersten Platz des Helmut-Simon-Preises der Diakonie in Rheinland-Pfalz gewonnen. Damit verbunden ist ein Preisgeld in Höhe von 3000 Euro. Getragen wird der Verein vom SKM-Diözesanverein Trier (früher Sozialdienst Katholischer Männer) und dem Bistum Trier.

LiebeserklÃ¤rung an die Mutter

Wittlich. Gemeinsam mit Jugendlichen gestaltete sie im Corona-Sommer die Konzeption »Wittlich strahlt«. Davon zeugt seit August ein überdimensionaler Schriftzug aus Holz am Lieserufer. Um Mütter und Frauen geht es Birgit Amerkamp in einem neuen Kunstprojekt, an dem sich jeder beteiligen kann.

Region: Friseure reichen Klage ein

Eifel. Die Lage bei den Friseuren ist prekär. Ihre Sorge wächst, dass der Lockdown über den 14. Februar hinaus verlängert wird. Einige Friseure der Region reichen daher eine Klage ein.

FuÃŸball-Pionier wird 90

Naunheim. Am heutigen Freitag, 5. Februar, feiert Alfred Müllers seinen 90. Geburtstag. Der ehemalige Lehrer kann getrost als Fußball-Pionier im Rheinland angesehen werden.

About dissertation msc biotech. Every online business needs a 100% unique and SEO-friendly content. But writing that content every time takes a lot of time and Alfred MÃ¼llers wohnte in den 1950er Jahren in Naunheim. Dort brachte er 1958 die Vereine VfL Mertloch, TuS Pillig und SV MÃ¼nstermaifeld dazu Jugendarbeit zu machen, erinnert sich Hans-Peter SchÃ¶ssler, langjÃ¤hriger Wegbegleiter und Freund. 1962 kam auf MÃ¼llers' Initiative die Jugendspielgemeinschaft Maifeld zustande. Es war die erste JSG im FuÃŸballverband Rheinland. "MÃ¼llers machte eine Jugendarbeit mÃ¶glich, wie es sie in keinem anderen Verein der Region gab. Und er zeigte der Jugend einen Teil der Welt. Als andere noch nicht wussten, wo Ã–sterreich liegt, da fuhr Alfred mit der Jugend des Maifeldes schon hin", so SchÃ¶ssler. Alfred MÃ¼llers gehe es gottlob noch gut. Heute lebt er in Montabaur, wo er sich um den FrauenfuÃŸball kÃ¼mmert.

Foto: Archiv

Kreis Mayen-Koblenz