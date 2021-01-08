"Soko Ochtendung": Noch keine Spur vom Pkw

Unbekannter schlÃ¤gt Mann mit Schnapsflasche nieder

Gerolstein. In einem Supermarkt in Gerolstein gerieten zwei Männer aneinander. Einer der beiden Männer wurde dabei schwer verletzt. Die Polizei sucht nun Zeugen.

Corona-Impfstart in Trier: Das gilt es zu beachten

Stadt Trier. 200 Menschen wurden am Donnerstag, dem ersten Öffnungstag des Impfzentrums Rheinland-Pfalz – Trier im Messepark, gegen das Coronavirus geimpft. Dezernent Thomas Schmitt, Landrat Günther Schartz und Florian Zonker von der Berufsfeuerwehr Trier zeigten sich mit dem Impfstart zufrieden. Sie riefen die Bürgerinnen und Bürger dazu auf, sich impfen zu lassen.

Zufahrt zum Schanzerkopf gesperrt

Argenthal. Die Landesstraße L 242 zwischen Argenthal und Forsthaus Thiergarten ist seit Donnerstag, 7. Januar, bis mindestens Mittwoch, 13. Januar 2021, wegen Schneebruch geschlossen.

Interesse an Schutzimpfung im Kreis ist enorm

Gelsdorf. Heute wurde mit den ersten Corona-Schutzimpfungen im Landesimpfzentrum des Kreises in Grafschaft-Gelsdorf begonnen. Pünktlich um 8:30 Uhr ließen sich am Morgen die ersten Bürgerinnen und Bürger gegen das Coronavirus impfen.

Freiwillige Corona-Schnelltests

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. Zu Beginn der Woche kündigte das Land kurzfristig an, dass sich das Personal in Kindertagesstätten und der Kindertagespflege vom 4. bis zum 18. Januar einmalig anlasslos und kostenfrei mittels PoC-Antigen-Test (Schnelltest) auf eine Infektion mit dem Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 testen lassen kann.

Impfzentrum in Simmern ist gestartet (VIDEO)

Simmern. „Der erste Impftag ist gut angelaufen." Das ist das Resümee von Landrat Dr. Maron Bröhr und Impfzentrumskoordinator Christian Poh. Stand gestern Abend haben bereits 700 Personen aus dem Rhein-Hunsrück-Kreis einen Termin im Impfzentrum in Simmern vereinbart.

Wintersportgebiete im Eifelkreis gesperrt

Eifel. Die Kreisverwaltung des Eifelkreises Bitburg-Prüm, die Verbandsgemeinde Prüm und die Polizeiinspektion Prüm weisen darauf hin, dass auch die Wintersportgebiete Schwarzer Mann und Wolfsschlucht gesperrt sind. Aufgrund der Gefahr von Schneebruch und zur Vermeidung von Menschenansammlungen sind die Zufahrten und Parkplätze im unmittelbaren Bereich der Gebiete gesperrt.

Wird ein Eifeler "Speaker des Jahres 2021"?

Roderath. Wird ein Mann aus der Eifel der »Speaker des Jahres 2021«? Der aus Roderath stammende Stefan Dederichs besitzt dafür die besten Chancen, wurde er doch vom Red Fox Award in den Kategorien »Motivation« und »Vertrieb« für diesen Titel nominiert.

Trierer Impfzentrum geht in Betrieb

Stadt Trier. Im Impfzentrum Rheinland-Pfalz – Trier, das gemeinsam von der Stadt Trier und dem Kreis Trier-Saarburg in der Messeparkhalle betrieben wird, beginnen am Donnerstag, 7. Januar, die Schutzimpfungen gegen das Coronavirus.

"Soko Ochtendung": Noch keine Spur vom Pkw

Ochtendung. Trotz umfangreicher Fahndungsmaßnahmen sucht die "Soko Ochtendung" der Kriminaldirektion Koblenz noch immer nach dem Pkw der 31-jährigen Frau, die am Freitag, 18. Dezember, auf einem Feldweg bei Ochtendung ermordet aufgefunden worden ist.

Nach diesem Auto sucht die &quot;Soko Ochtendung&quot; nach wie vor.
Nach diesem Auto sucht die "Soko Ochtendung" nach wie vor.

Gefahndet wird nach einem "Fiat Panda", Baujahr 2010, amtliches Kennzeichen MYK-H 298, gelb/ ockerfarbig, viertürig mit Anhängerkupplung.

Zwischenzeitlich liegen Originalfotos des Fahrzeugs vor. Da sich die getötete Frau in der Vergangenheit zeitweilig auch im Bereich Köln aufgehalten hat, wird auch dort nach dem Fahrzeug gesucht.

Hinweise unter: 02 61 / 1 03 25 40.

Foto: Polizei

Beziehungstat: Mordfall Ochtendung offenbar aufgeklärt
Tote von Ochtendung: Frau starb an Schussverletzung
