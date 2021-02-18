HÃ¤usliche Gewalt kennt keinen Lockdown

Experten erwarteten eine Zunahme an hÃ¤uslicher Gewalt wÃ¤hrend des Lockdowns. Haben sich die BefÃ¼rchtungen bisher bestÃ¤tigt? Jedes Jahr erhebt das Bundeskriminalamt  (BKA) die Daten zu partnerschaftlichen Gewalttaten in Deutschland. Die Zahlen sind hoch: 141.792 Menschen wurden 2019 Opfer hÃ¤uslicher Gewalt â€" davon sind 114.903 weiblich und 26.889 mÃ¤nnlich. 301 Frauen undâ€¦

Zaun umgefahren

Polch. Die Polizei sucht den Verursacher einer BeschÃ¤digung am Zaun der Firma "GLS" in der StraÃŸe "Im Gohl" in Polch.Am frÃ¼hen Donnerstagmorgen, 18. Februar, zwischen 3.30 und 6.30 Uhr, beschÃ¤digte ein Lkw beim Rangieren mehrere Zaunelemente der Firma "GLS" und verlieÃŸ die Unfallstelle, ohne sich um den entstandenen Sachschaden zu kÃ¼mmern. Der geschÃ¤tzte Schadenâ€¦

GefÃ¤hrliches ÃœberholmanÃ¶ver

AhrbrÃ¼ck. Am Mittwoch, 17. Februar, gegen 17.13 Uhr, kam es auf der B 257, in HÃ¶he des Ahrbogens, zu einem riskanten und gefÃ¤hrlichen ÃœberholmanÃ¶ver.Demnach teilte ein Verkehrsteilnehmer der Polizeiinspektion Adenau mit, dass er mit seinem Pkw die B 257 in Fahrtrichtung Altenahr befuhr, als ein in Richtung AhrbrÃ¼ck fahrender Pkw mehrere Fahrzeuge im Ahrbogen Ã¼berholte, so dass der hiesigeâ€¦

Wild-Camper im KÃ¼rrenberger Wald

KÃ¼rrenberg. Zwei junge Rheinland-PfÃ¤lzer wollten in der Nacht von Mittwoch, 17. Februar, auf Donnerstag, 18. Februar, im Waldgebiet von Mayen-KÃ¼rrenberg Geburtstag feiern.

KinderÃ¤rztin zieht ins Kloster ein

Nettersheim. Die Nachricht hat Bedeutung weit Ã¼ber die Grenzen der Gemeinde Nettersheim hinaus: Mit Dr. Miriam Viktor zieht eine KinderÃ¤rztin zum 1. Juli ins ehemalige Kloster in Nettersheim ein, das sich zu einem wahren Gesundheitszentrum entwickelt.

Ihre Fragen zur Corona-Schutzimpfung

Eifel. Livestream mit Bundesgesundheitsminister Jens Spahn am Samstag, 20. Februar, 14 Uhr. Am 27. Dezember starteten bundesweit die ersten COVID-19-Impfungen und damit die grÃ¶ÃŸte Impfkampagne in der Geschichte Deutschlands. Der Informationsbedarf zu den bislang drei in Deutschland zugelassenen COVID-19-Impfstoffen ist groÃŸ. Ebenso wie dieâ€¦

+++ Update +++ Unfall auf B 262

Mayen. Am Dienstagnachmittag achtete ein 26-jÃ¤hriger Pkw-Fahrer auf der zweispurigen KraftfahrtstraÃŸe beim Fahrstreifenwechsel beziehungsweise Ãœberholvorgang nicht auf den nachfolgenden Verkehr.

Viez soll UNESCO-Kulturerbe werden

Trier. Viez soll in das bundesweite Verzeichnis zum Immateriellen Kulturerbe nach der UNESCO-Konvention aufgenommen werden. Dieses Vorhaben haben die Trierer Viezbruderschaft und MinisterprÃ¤sidentin Malu Dreyer gemeinsam mit dem Trierer OberbÃ¼rgermeister heute in einer digitalen Pressekonferenz vorgestellt.

"Klassik in Mayen" pausiert wegen Corona weiter

Mayen. Eine traurige Nachricht fÃ¼r alle Fans klassischer Musik: Der fÃ¼r den 26. April geplante Start der beliebten Konzertreihe "Klassik in Mayen" muss weiter aufgeschoben werden.

Polch. Die Polizei sucht den Verursacher einer BeschÃ¤digung am Zaun der Firma "GLS" in der StraÃŸe "Im Gohl" in Polch.

Am frÃ¼hen Donnerstagmorgen, 18. Februar, zwischen 3.30 und 6.30 Uhr, beschÃ¤digte ein Lkw beim Rangieren mehrere Zaunelemente der Firma "GLS" und verlieÃŸ die Unfallstelle, ohne sich um den entstandenen Sachschaden zu kÃ¼mmern. Der geschÃ¤tzte Schaden belÃ¤uft sich auf circa 2.000 Euro.

Hinweise an die Polizei in Mayen unter: 0 26 51 / 80 10.

Foto: Polizei

