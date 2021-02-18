Zaun umgefahren

We provide excellent Buy Philosophy Essay Online service 24/7. Enjoy proficient essay writing and custom writing services provided by professional academic writers. Am frÃ¼hen Donnerstagmorgen, 18. Februar, zwischen 3.30 und 6.30 Uhr, beschÃ¤digte ein Lkw beim Rangieren mehrere Zaunelemente der Firma "GLS" und verlieÃŸ die Unfallstelle, ohne sich um den entstandenen Sachschaden zu kÃ¼mmern. Der geschÃ¤tzte Schaden belÃ¤uft sich auf circa 2.000 Euro.

Hinweise an die Polizei in Mayen unter: 0 26 51 / 80 10.

Foto: Polizei