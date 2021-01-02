Kian ist das Neujahrsbaby

Mayen. Er wurde am 1. Januar 2021 um 18.44 Uhr geboren. Damit ist Kian das Neujahrsbaby in Mayen. 3.900 Gramm schwer und 55 Zentimeter groß war der kleine Mann bei seiner Geburt.

Ampel "ausgeschaltet"

Mayen. Am Neujahrsabend hat ein Autofahrer die Ampelanlage auf der B 262 bei Mayen unfreiwillig "ausgeschaltet".Der Autofahrer wollte, so die Polizei, von der B 262 kommend in Richtung A 48 fahren. Vermutlich infolge von Unachtsamkeit geriet er vom Überflieger kommend zu weit nach links und stieß gegen die Ampel. Am Fahrzeug entsteht erheblicher Sachschaden,…

800. Geburt in Mayen

Mayen. Kurz vor Jahresende gab es noch ein freudiges Ereignis im Mayener Krankenhaus. Mit der 800. Geburt wurde eine bisher unerreichte „Schallmauer" durchbrochen – und das von einer Mitarbeiterin!

Die Stunde der Wintervögel

Kreis Euskirchen. Vom 8. bis zum 10. Januar zählt man auch im Kreis Euskirchen wieder Vögel. Die »Stunde der Wintervögel« wird bereits zum elften Mal vom NABU organisiert. Vogelfreunde und ganz besonders Eltern mit ihren Kindern und Großeltern mit ihren Enkeln sind dazu aufgerufen, eine Stunde lang alle Vögel von Wohnung, Haus oder Garten aus zu erfassen und zu melden. »Jeder kann mithelfen an dieser größten wissenschaftlichen Mitmachaktion in Deutschland« so Uwe Wedegärtner, Vorstandsmitglied des NABU Euskirchen.

Mit Pascal Metzger durch die Nacht

Heimbach. Der junge Singer/Songwriter Pascal Metzger hat seine besonderen »Durch die Nacht«-Sessions auf YouTube gestartet. In der aktuell dunklen und durch die Coronakrise gezeichneten Jahreszeit, möchte der aus Heimbach stammende Musiker den Menschen wieder ein wenig Hoffnung und neuen Auftrieb schenken, um diese schwierige und dunkle Zeit zu überstehen.

2020 in Trier: Das Jahr in Bildern

Stadt Trier. 365 Tage sind (fast) vorbei und 2020 damit so gut wie Geschichte. Wir schauen in unserer Bildergalerie auf das Jahr zurück.

Gillenfeld: Auto auf Parkplatz beschädigt

Gillenfeld. Bei einer Kollision auf dem Parkplatz am Holzmaar wurde ein Fahrzeug beschädigt. Der Unfallverursacher flüchtete. Wie die Polizei mitteilt, befuhr am Freitag, 26. Dezember, zwischen 14 und 14.30 Uhr, ein bisher unbekannter Fahrer mit seinem Auto den Parkplatz am Holzmaar in Gillenfeld. Hier parkte er sein Fahrzeug vermutlich vorwärts in einer freien Parklücke…

Jahresrückblick für den Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Das Jahr 2020 ist fast vorbei. Wir zeigen einige der wichtigsten Ereignisse in unserer Bildergalerie.

Corona-Impfungen: Internetportale und Hotlines bieten Infos

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Während die ersten Impfdosen verteilt werden, sind sich viele unsicher, ob sie sich impfen lassen sollen oder wo sie einen Termin herbekommen. Internetportale und Hotlines helfen weiter. Ein Termin für die Vergabe der Impftermine steht mittlerweile fest.

Mayen. Am Neujahrsabend hat ein Autofahrer die Ampelanlage auf der B 262 bei Mayen unfreiwillig "ausgeschaltet".

Der Autofahrer wollte, so die Polizei, von der B 262 kommend in Richtung A 48 fahren. Vermutlich infolge von Unachtsamkeit geriet er vom Überflieger kommend zu weit nach links und stieß gegen die Ampel. Am Fahrzeug entsteht erheblicher Sachschaden, die Ampelanlage musste abgeschaltet und demontiert werden. 

Symbolfoto: Archiv

Kreis Mayen-Koblenz