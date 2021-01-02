Ampel "ausgeschaltet"

enter - Let us help with your essay or dissertation. Let the professionals do your essays for you. get the needed review here Der Autofahrer wollte, so die Polizei, von der B 262 kommend in Richtung A 48 fahren. Vermutlich infolge von Unachtsamkeit geriet er vom Überflieger kommend zu weit nach links und stieß gegen die Ampel. Am Fahrzeug entsteht erheblicher Sachschaden, die Ampelanlage musste abgeschaltet und demontiert werden.

