Betrunken unterwegs

Kinder fahren Quad im StraÃŸenverkehr

Kreis Bitburg / Prüm. Die Polizei Bitburg stoppte am Montag, 15. Februar, zwei Kinder, die ohne Helme im Straßenverkehr mit einem Quad unterwegs waren. Am Montag dem 15.02.2021 wurden Polizeibeamte der Polizeiinspektion Bitburg im Rahmen der Streifenfahrt auf ein Quad im öffentlichen Straßenverkehr aufmerksam. Konkret konnte zunächst aus der Ferne festgestellt werden, dass der Beifahrer des Quads…

BlÃ¼mchen-Valentinstags-Aktion der Reblaus Wiltingen

Wiltingen. Wegen der Corona-Pandemie fielen die kompletten Veranstaltungen der Session 2021 aus. Da der Valentinstag auf Karnevalssonntag fiel, hatte sich die Reblaus eine nette Idee einfallen lassen, um den Dorfbewohnern ein Lächeln aufs Gesicht zu zaubern.

Kamelle aus der TÃ¼te

Binningen. Der Karnevals- und Möhnenverein (KV und MV) Binningen hat in der Corona gebeutelten Session ein Alternativprogramm für alle Generationen angeboten.

Sparkasse wÃ¤chst im Krisenjahr

Stadt Trier. Trotz Corona-Krise und anhaltender Niedrigzinsphase kann die Sparkasse Trier auch das Geschäftsjahr 2020 als ein Wachstumsjahr in ihrer Unternehmensgeschichte verbuchen.

â€žâ€¦de Zooch kÃ¼ttâ€¦light!â€œ

Oedingen. Der „Karnevalsfreitag" hat im Remagener Ortsteil Oedingen eine enorme Bedeutung.Seit nun 25  Jahren veranstalten die dort einheimischen Rheinhöhenfunken ihren traditionellen Karnevalsumzug, und im Ort herrscht dann ein gewisser Ausnahmezustand.  Zum Schutze aller musste auch dieser, der „schwierigen Lebenssituation",  leider in…

Digitale Berufstage

Mayen. Im Rahmen der sog. „Digitalen Berufstage" des Arbeitskreises SCHULEWIRTSCHAFT stellt das Finanzamt Mayen die Ausbildungs- und Studienmöglichkeiten der Finanzverwaltung vor und steht interessierten Schülerinnen und Schülern unter anderem im Rahmen einer „Live-Sprechstunde" Rede und Antwort.

Ein Hauch von Karneval

Mendig. Das närrische Treiben in Mendig musste in diesem Jahr wegen der Corona-Pandemie ausfallen.Stattdessen haben die Mendiger Karnevalisten die Bürger der Stadt mit völlig neuen und kreativen Ideen überrascht. Auch das Caritas Zentrum beteiligte sich, beispielsweise an einer Aktion von "Modehaus Mintgen" und der Verbandsgemeinde Mendig. So…

De Zuch kÃ¼tt!

Trier. Auch wenn Karneval dieses Jahr coronabedingt größtenteils pausieren muss: Wir lassen trotzdem närrische Stimmung aufkommen und präsentieren allen Freunde der fünften Jahreszeit hier ein Potpourri fröhlicher Bilder. Sie stammen von unseren Lesern und aus unserem Bildarchiv. Wie wünschen Ihnen viel Spaß beim Anschauen! Helau!

Verkehrsunfall durch verlorenes Sofa auf der A1

VG Schweich. Am Samstag (13. Januar), wurde der Polizeiautobahnstation Schweich um 18.40 Uhr zunächst ein größerer Gegenstand auf der BAB 1 kurz vor der Anschlussstelle Manderscheid in Fahrtrichtung Koblenz gemeldet. Durch den Eingang weiterer Anrufe, stellte sich der Gegenstand als zweisitziges Sofa heraus, das auf der rechten Fahrspur lag.

Betrunken unterwegs

Mayen. Am Dienstag, 16. Februar, kam es gegen 00.03 Uhr in der Koblenzer Straße zu einer allgemeinen Verkehrskontrolle eines 40-jährigen BMW-Fahrers aus Mayen.

Symbol-Foto: Archiv
Während der Kontrolle ergaben sich Hinweise auf den Konsum von Alkohol. Ein durchgeführter, gerichtsverwertbarer Alkoholtest ergab den Wert von 0,82 Promille. Die Weiterfahrt wurde unterbunden, dem Fahrer droht ein Bußgeld in Höhe von 500 Euro, zwei Punkte in Flensburg und ein Monat Fahrverbot.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Kreis Mayen-Koblenz