Während der Kontrolle ergaben sich Hinweise auf den Konsum von Alkohol. Ein durchgeführter, gerichtsverwertbarer Alkoholtest ergab den Wert von 0,82 Promille. Die Weiterfahrt wurde unterbunden, dem Fahrer droht ein Bußgeld in Höhe von 500 Euro, zwei Punkte in Flensburg und ein Monat Fahrverbot.
Betrunken unterwegs
Mayen. Am Dienstag, 16. Februar, kam es gegen 00.03 Uhr in der Koblenzer Straße zu einer allgemeinen Verkehrskontrolle eines 40-jährigen BMW-Fahrers aus Mayen.
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.