Viez als Kulturerbe: Online-Petition gestartet

Viez soll in das bundesweite Verzeichnis zum Immateriellen Kulturerbe nach der Unesco-Konvention aufgenommen werden. Nachdem die Trierer Viezbruderschaft dieses Vorhaben kürzlich mit Unterstützung von Ministerpräsidentin Malu Dreyer und dem Trierer Oberbürgermeister Wolfram Leibe vorgestellt hat, haben sich bereits zahlreiche Unterstützer bei der Bruderschaft gemeldet.

Schnelltests fÃ¼r alle: Trier steht in den StartlÃ¶chern

Stadt Trier. Die Stadt Trier arbeitet derzeit mit Hochdruck daran, allen Triererinnen und Trierern die vom Bund versprochene Corona-Schnelltestung zu ermöglichen.

Auch der Landrat ist schon geimpft

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Der Landrat des Vulkaneifelkreises wurde als Mitglied der Leitungs- und Koordinierungsgruppe im Landesimpfzentrum Vulkaneifel geimpft. Immer wieder gab es in den vergangenen Wochen Berichte über Politiker und Amtsträger, die geimpft worden waren, obwohl sie nicht der Personengruppe der Impfberechtigten angehörten. Meist wurde dies damit begründet, dass am Ende des Tages Impfstoff…

Lkw-Fahrer mit 3,05 Promille unterwegs

Mendig. Beamte der Autobahnpolizei Mendig haben am Mittwochnachmittag, 24. Februar, einen Lkw-Fahrer auf der A 61 kontrolliert, der mit reichlich Alkohol im Blut unterwegs war.

DEHOGA-Mahnwache

Kreis Mayen-Koblenz. Verantwortung zeigen und handeln: Jetzt eine verantwortungsvolle und dauerhafte Öffnungsperspektive für das Gastgewerbe umsetzen, heißt es am Freitag, 26. Februar, in Koblenz, 11 bis 12 Uhr, Am Deutschen Eck.

Polizei ermittelt nach Farb-Attacken auf Wahlplakate

Cochem. An der Cochemer Moselpromenade wurden am vergangenen Dienstag, 23. Februar, gegen 18.20 Uhr, an vier Wahlplakaten der AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) Sachbeschädigungen durch Graffiti festgestellt. Alle Wahlplakate wurden offenbar mit Spraydosen in pinker Farbe besprüht und dadurch fast zur Unkenntlichkeit verunstaltet. Eines der Wahlplakate wurde mit einem Hakenkreuz besprüht.Hinweise zur Eingrenzung der Tatzeit und zum Verursacher der Sachbeschädigung bitte an die Polizei in Cochem, Telefon 02671/984-0 oder picochem@polizei.rlp.de An der Cochemer Moselpromenade wurden am vergangenen Dienstag, 23. Februar, gegen 18.20 Uhr, an vier Wahlplakaten der AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) Sachbeschädigungen durch Graffiti festgestellt. Alle Wahlplakate wurden offenbar mit Spraydosen in…

Amphibien und ihre Lotsen Ã¼ber die StraÃŸe sind unterwegs

Kreis Euskirchen. Wenn der Winter geht, kommen die Amphibien. Auf dem Weg vom Winterschlafplatz zu ihren Laichgewässern, laufen Frösche, Kröten und Molche Gefahr, dem Straßenverkehr zum Opfer zu fallen. Bei den ersten lauen, feuchten Frühlingsabenden und -nächten ist die Zeit für die Amphibienwanderung gekommen. Zeit auch für die freiwilligen Helfer, die den Tieren alljährlich über die Straße helfen.

Zwei Verletzte bei Unfall auf der A61

Gemeinde Grafschaft. Am Mittwoch, 24. Februar, gegen 8.25 Uhr, wurde die Polizeiautobahnstation Mendig über einen Verkehrsunfall mit mehreren beteiligten Lkw auf der A61, Fahrtrichtung Nord, kurz vor dem AK Meckenheim informiert.

Umfangreiche StraÃŸenbaumaÃŸnahmen

Ahrhütte. Am Montag, 1. März, beginnt die Straßen.NRW Regionalniederlassung Ville–Eifel gleich mit zwei umfangreichen Straßenbaumaßnahmen. Zum einen wird Fahrbahn der Bundesstraße 258 zwischen Ahrhütte und Blankenheim-Oberahreck erneuert, zum anderen wird die Landstraße 110 zwischen Dahlemer Binz und Schmidtheimer Straße in Dahlem voll gesperrt.

Mendig. Beamte der Autobahnpolizei Mendig haben am Mittwochnachmittag, 24. Februar, einen Lkw-Fahrer auf der A 61 kontrolliert, der mit reichlich Alkohol im Blut unterwegs war.

Gegen 17 Uhr meldete sich ein Verkehrsteilnehmer bei der Polizeiautobahnstation Mendig und machte Angaben über einen in Schlangenlinien fahrenden Lkw. Eine Polizeistreife konnte den Sattelzug auf der A 61, Richtung Koblenz, in Höhe der Anschlussstelle Plaidt feststellen und in der Folge den Fahrer kontrollieren. Der dabei durchgeführte Atemalkoholtest ergab 3.05 Promille und werde, so die Polizei,  nun ein Fall für die Staatsanwaltschaft.

Symbolfoto: Archiv

Kreis Mayen-Koblenz