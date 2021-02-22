Roller gestohlen

In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag, 21. auf 22. Februar, zwischen 23 und 7 Uhr, ist in Obermendig ein Roller gestohlen worden.Der Roller wurde aus einer Hofeinfahrt in der StraÃŸe "WasserschÃ¶pp" entwendet. Das Zweirad ist weiÃŸ und hat beidseitig eine rote Typenaufschrift "tapo". Zudem ist an der Front ein auffÃ¤lliger Zusatzscheinwerfer durch den EigentÃ¼mer nachgerÃ¼stetâ€¦

Hoher Sachschaden bei Unfall auf der A 48

Am Sonntag, 21. Februar, gegen 8.25 Uhr, befuhr ein Kleintransporter die A 48, aus Richtung Koblenz kommend, in Fahrtrichtung Trier. Zwischen den Anschlussstellen Polch und Mayen geriet der Kleintransporter ins Schleudern und das Fahrzeug Ã¼berschlug sich anschlieÃŸend. Der Kleintransporter kam dann auf der Seite im GrÃ¼nstreifen zum Liegen. Der Fahrer bleib trotz des Ãœberschlagsâ€¦

Stimmen zum RÃ¼cktritt von Dezernent Thomas Schmitt

Trier. Zum RÃ¼cktritt des Ordnungsdezernenten Thomas Schmitt (CDU) erreichten uns folgende Stellungnahmen von CDU und SPD. CDU: Unbedachter Fehltritt - RÃ¼cktritt zeugt von Verantwortungsbewusstsein und GrÃ¶ÃŸe Auf eigenen Wunsch erklÃ¤rte Thomas Schmitt heute seinen RÃ¼cktritt als Dezernent der Stadt Trier fÃ¼r Kultur, Tourismus, Recht, Sicherheit und Ordnung. Seineâ€¦

Ordnungsdezernent Thomas Schmitt (CDU) tritt zurÃ¼ck

Stadt Trier. Der Trierer Ordnungsdezernent Thomas Schmitt (CDU) hat dem Stadtvorstand heute mitgeteilt, dass er von seinem Amt zurÃ¼cktritt. Hintergrund ist, dass Schmitt im Impfzentrum Trier eine Erstimpfung gegen Corona mit Restimpfstoff erhalten hat, obwohl er nicht in die Gruppe der PrioritÃ¤t eins gehÃ¶rt.

Bodenbacher BÃ¼rger entscheiden Ã¼ber Windrad

Bodenbach. Die WÃ¤hlergruppe Â»Sturm im WaldÂ« befÃ¼rchtet den Bau einer Windkraftanlage bei Bodenbach als InitialzÃ¼ndung fÃ¼r zahlreiche weitere WindrÃ¤der. Sie unterstellt der Ortsgemeinde ZurÃ¼ckhalten von Informationen. Der BÃ¼rgermeister wehrt sich.

Unterwegs im Ahrgebirge mit dem SWR

Altenahr. "Fahr Mal Hin", ein Film von Sabine Keller, wird am Freitag, 26. Februar, 18.15 Uhr im SWR Fernsehen gesendet.  Bizarre Felsformationen und steile Weinberge - dafÃ¼r ist die Ahr bekannt und beliebt â€" hinter den Schieferfelsen liegt das Ahrgebirge - mit fantastischen Ausblicken auf weite und einsame WÃ¤lder und Menschen, die hier her gekommen sind, um ihreâ€¦

Aktion Â»Danke fÃ¼rs Durchhalten!Â« startet

Stadt Trier. Mit dem Verkauf der aktuellen Kulturaktien warb Triers BÃ¼rgerstiftung Ende des Jahres Gelder ein, die in einer Aktion der WertschÃ¤tzung fÃ¼r Kulturschaffende gebÃ¼ndelt werden. Marcus HÃ¼bner stellt mit seinem Pianohaus und seiner Stiftung zusÃ¤tzlich 4.000 Euro zur VerfÃ¼gung. Ziel ist es, mÃ¶glichst vielen Kulturschaffenden ein 100-Euro-Geschenk als Dank und Anerkennung ihrer Arbeit geben zu kÃ¶nnen. Die ersten 50 Geschenke sind gesichert. Kulturaktien sind auch weiterhin erhÃ¤ltlich.

Â»Worauf bauen wir?Â«

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Seit bald 100 Jahren rufen christliche Frauen weltweit zu einem Ã¶kumenischen Gebet auf; seit 1947 in Deutschland - auch 2021, trotz Corona-Pandemie.Der Weltgebetstag ist die grÃ¶ÃŸte Ã¶kumenische Laienbewegung und findet immer am ersten Freitag im MÃ¤rz statt. Ãœber LÃ¤nder- und Konfessionsgrenzen hinweg engagieren sich Frauen fÃ¼r diesen Tag und machen sich stark fÃ¼r die Rechte von Frauen und MÃ¤dchenâ€¦

Landtagswahl: Schon 7.500 BriefwahlantrÃ¤ge

Trier. Am Sonntag, 14.MÃ¤rz wÃ¤hlt Rheinland-Pfalz ein neues Parlament. Rund 3,1 Millionen WÃ¤hler sind aufgerufen ihre Stimme abzugeben.Zur Landtagswahl am 14. MÃ¤rz werben insgesamt 13 Parteien um die Gunst der WÃ¤hler. Die 101 Abgeordneten des Landtags Rheinland-Pfalz werden fÃ¼r jeweils fÃ¼nf Jahre gewÃ¤hlt. Sie werden nach der personalisierten VerhÃ¤ltniswahl gewÃ¤hlt - 52 direkt in denâ€¦

Mendig. In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag, 21. auf 22. Februar, zwischen 23 und 7 Uhr, ist in Obermendig ein Roller gestohlen worden.

Der Roller wurde aus einer Hofeinfahrt in der StraÃŸe "WasserschÃ¶pp" entwendet. Das Zweirad ist weiÃŸ und hat beidseitig eine rote Typenaufschrift "tapo". Zudem ist an der Front ein auffÃ¤lliger Zusatzscheinwerfer durch den EigentÃ¼mer nachgerÃ¼stet worden.

Zeugen, die sachdienliche Hinweise zum Vorfall oder dem Standort des Rollers machen kÃ¶nnen, werden gebeten sich mit der Polizei in Mayen unter: 0 26 51 / 80 10 in Verbindung zu setzen.

Vergleichsfoto: Polizei

Kreis Mayen-Koblenz