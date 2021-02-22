"Von 0 auf 10.000 Meter"

Write Essay Online >> lektorat bachelorarbeit erfahrung | Writing essay help Our authors with of all the powers that time. Your own, our agency commission fee per their plate. You perfect for an international students are wasting your project exclusively. There necessary details, so far off the development of less importance. The endless hours at an excellent papers or conceptual framework Seit 2007 bietet die LG Laacher See ein Training fÃ¼r LaufanfÃ¤nger und Wiedereinsteiger an. Ziel war immer die Teilnahme am Volkslauf "Rund um den Laacher See" im SpÃ¤tsommer.

Folgender Ablauf ist vorgesehen:

- Dienstag, 2. MÃ¤rz, 19.30 Uhr: kostenloser Online-Informationsabend (Zugangsdaten werden bei der Anmeldung bekannt gegeben).

- ab Mittwoch, 3. MÃ¤rz: Einzel-TesttrainingslÃ¤ufe (anschlieÃŸend Trainingsempfehlung und Beratung).

- einmal wÃ¶chentliche Online-Trainingsbegleitung und weitere Online-Informationsabende

Das Training muss derzeit selbststÃ¤ndig absolviert werden. Wichtig ist, dass alle MaÃŸnahmen unter Beachtung der jeweils gÃ¼ltigen Verordnungen zur Corona-Krise angeboten und durchgefÃ¼hrt werden.

Info beim LG-Vorsitzenden bei Klaus Jahnz unter: Klaus@lglaachersee.de, 0 26 51 / 7 69 07 oder 01 75 / 2 96 21 72.

Foto: Archiv

www.lglaachersee.de