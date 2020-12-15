Ehrenpreis an Niederfeller Winzer

Eine Hommage an den Â»Mark Twain der EifelÂ«

Blankenheim. »Moet ihr su ne Bohei öm mich maache?« Das sei, versichern die Akteure, die sich in der Filiale der VR-Bank Nordeifel in Blankenheim versammelt hatten, die bescheidene, aber zufriedene Reaktion von Fritz Koenn auf ein Gesamtkunstwerk gewesen, das ihm gewidmet ist.

Startschuss fÃ¼r Glasfaserausbau in Ayl

Ayl. Die Bürgerinnen und Bürger in Ayl sowie dem Ortsteil Biebelhausen können sich schon bald über noch schnelleres Internet freuen. Am Donnerstag, 10. Dezember, wurde die Hauptverteilerstation (PoP – Point of Presence) am Fußballplatz in der Biebelhausener Straße errichtet und der offizielle Spatenstich für den Glasfaserausbau in Ayl gemacht.

WeihnachtsgrÃ¼ÃŸe in TÃ¼ten

Mendig. Die Verbandsgemeinde Mendig, die Pfarreiengemeinschaft und die Familienbildungsstätte haben die Aktion "Weihnachtsgruß in Tüten" initiiert. Es wurde gebacken, gebastelt und über 200 Weihnachtstüten für Senioren befüllt und beklebt.

Vulkaneifel: Vier Neuinfektionen, ein weiterer Todesfall

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Das Corona-Update für den Vulkaneifelkreis. Das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Vulkaneifel hat seit dem gestrigen Tag vier weitere bestätigte Neuinfektionen mit SARS-CoV-2 gemeldet. Die Anzahl der bisher positiv auf das Corona-Virus getesteten Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifel…

Fahrradschloss lÃ¶st Schnellbremsung eines GÃ¼terzuges aus

Sinzig. Am Samstagmittag, 12. Dezember, kam es im Bereich Sinzig zu einem gefährlichen Zwischenfall im Bahnbereich. Bisher unbekannte Personen warfen Gegenstände (Fahrradschlösser) in die Oberleitung, wodurch bei einem durchfahrenden Güterzug eine Schnellbremsung ausgelöst wurde.

Wallendorf: SpaziergÃ¤nger finden enthauptete Tiere

Wallendorf. Am Samstag, 12. Dezember, fanden Spaziergänger tote Tiere. Ihnen allen wurden Kopf und Gließmaßen abgerennt.Am Samstagnachmittag teilten Spaziergänger der Polizeiinspektion Bitburg einen makabren Fund mit. In einem Waldstück nahe der Ortschaft Wallendorf glaubten sie, einen enthaupteten weißen Hund vorgefunden zu haben. Eine hinzugerufene Streife der…

Thomas Scheppe ist neuer BÃ¼rgermeister der VG Daun

Daun. Der CDU-Kandidat gewinnt das Rennen um den Posten des Verbandsgemeindebürgermeisters in Daun. Nun ist klar, wer neuer Bürgermeister der Verbandsgemeinde Daun wird und damit auf Werner Klöckner, der im Sommer aus gesundheitlichen Gründen sein Amt niedergelegt hatte, folgen wird: Thomas Scheppe (CDU) konnte sich in der gestrigen Stichwahl mit…

Personen bei Wohnhausbrand leicht verletzt

Niederdürenbach. Am Sonntag, 13. Dezember, kam es gegen 9.46 Uhr zum Brand eines Eckschrankes in einem Einfamilienhaus in der Brohltalstraße in Niederdürenbach. Das Feuer konnte durch die eingesetzten Kräfte der Feuerwehr schnell gelöscht werden. Am Gebäude ist kein erkennbarer Schaden entstanden. Die Bewohner wurden durch das Einatmen von Rauchgasen leicht verletzt und durch den Rettungsdienst versorgt. Für…

51-JÃ¤hriger stirbt bei Unfall

Sinzig. Am Samstag, 12. Dezember, 18.02 Uhr, ereignete sich auf der L 86, zwischen Sinzig und Königsfeld, ein folgenschwerer Verkehrsunfall.Nach derzeitigem Ermittlungsstand befuhr ein 51-jähriger Mann aus dem Kreis Ahrweiler die L 86 in Fahrtrichtung Königfeld. Auf gerader Strecke kam der Fahrzeugführer nach rechts von der Fahrbahn ab und kollidierte anschließend frontal mit einem Baum.…

Ehrenpreis an Niederfeller Winzer

Niederfell. Einmal im Jahr prämiert die Landwirtschaftskammer Rheinland-Pfalz die besten Weine und Sekte aus den verschiedenen Anbaugebieten des Landes. Ein Ehrenpreis für das Anbaugebiet Mosel ging nach Niederfell.

Landrat Dr. Alexander Saftig Ã¼berreichte den Ehrenpreis an das Team vom Winzerhof KÃ¼nster.
Da die Prämierungsfeier coronabedingt ausfallen musste, überreichte der Mayen-Koblenzer Landrat Dr. Alexander Saftig die Auszeichnungen an die Gewinner aus dem Landkreis. Der Ehrenpreis für die Mosel ging an den Winzerhof Künster aus Niederfell. Für das Anbaugebiet Mittelrhein durfte sich das Weingut Florian Weingart aus Spay über den Ehrenpreis des Landkreises Mayen-Koblenz freuen. "Wir können stolz sein auf unsere her-vorragenden Weine. Sie sind von hoher Qualität. Das bestätigen die zahlreichen Auszeichnungen, die unsere Winzer erhalten, immer wieder", freute sich Dr. Saftig. Die verliehenen Ehrenpreise beziehen sich nicht auf einen bestimmten Wein oder Sekt, sondern auf die durchgehend hohe Qualität eines Erzeugers und stellen damit eine Auszeichnung des Betriebes dar.

Foto: Kreisverwaltung Mayen-Koblenz

www.lwk-rlp.de

www.winzerhof-kuenster.de

 

 

 

Kreis Mayen-Koblenz

