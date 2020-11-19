A61: Schwertransport war viel zu schwer

Mendig. Am Mittwoch, 18. November, wurde auf der A61 auf dem Parkplatz Hummerich durch Polizeibeamten der SchwerverkehrsÃ¼berwachung des PolizeiprÃ¤sidiums Trier ein zuvor durch Beamten der Polizeiautobahnstation Mendig in HÃ¶he des Rastplatz Brohltal gestoppter Lkw gewogen.

Virtueller Spendenlauf fÃ¼r die Hilfsgruppe Eifel

Versuchter Aufbruch eines Geldautomaten in Daun

+++Update+++ Schwerer Unfall auf L52

Stiefelaktion der Wittlicher EinzelhÃ¤ndler

Im Einsatz fÃ¼r den Naturschutz

Mehr Klimaschutz durch Paten

FÃ¼nf Jahre DRK-Kleiderladen in Gerolstein

Â»San SimiliÂ« wird Kindern helfen

+++Update+++ Schwerer Unfall auf L52

Kehrig. Gegen 7.51 Uhr ereignete sich am Donnerstagmorgen, 19. November, ein schwerer Verkehrsunfall.

Das Fahrzeug kam von der StraÃŸe ab. Foto: Walz
Kreis Mayen-Koblenz