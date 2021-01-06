Tödlicher Verkehrsunfall bei Horperath

Johanniter-Weihnachtstrucker: Bürger spenden 638 Pakete

Trier. Rund neun Tonnen Grundversorgungsgüter in genau 638 Weihnachtstrucker-Paketen haben Klassen, Familien, Firmen und Einzelspender im Advent an die Trierer Dienststelle der Johanniter gebracht, um Bedürftigen zu helfen. Rund 50.300 Pakete haben die Johanniter deutschlandweit gesammelt und nun in Südosteuropa und erstmals auch an mittellose Menschen vor der eigenen Haustür verteilt.