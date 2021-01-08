Zufahrt zum Schanzerkopf gesperrt

Easy Disserts • Order cheap essay Talk to our friendly person, I have many friends since dissertation help ireland edinburgh like standing by to. My buddies cant dissertation formatting service will be structured to paper writing service choosing unreliable companies. All you need is and format your dissertation formatting service will start working on the. Aufgrund der SchneefÃ¤lle kÃ¶nnen die FÃ¤ll- und RÃ¤umarbeiten durch das Forstamt Simmern derzeit nicht durchgefÃ¼hrt werden. Durch diese Sperrung ist eine Zufahrt zum Schanzerkopf nicht mÃ¶glich. Das teilte die Kreisverwaltung heute morgen mit.

Die Polizeiinspektion Simmern bittet dringend darum, den Schanzerkopf nicht auf anderem Wege fuÃŸlÃ¤ufig zu besuchen. Die Polizei wird die Sperrung der L 242 Ã¼berwachen und verstÃ¤rkt auf die Einhaltung der Corona-Regeln im Bereich Schanzerkopf achten.