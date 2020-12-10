KleinkunstbÃ¼hne: Deutschmann abgesagt / Distel kommt 2022

Kennzeichen-Diebe in Oberbettingen unterwegs

Oberbettingen. Die Polizei sucht nach Zeugen der Tat. Unbekannte Personen entwendeten am Dienstag, 8. Dezember, zwischen 5.10 und 15 Uhr, von einem am Bahnof in Oberbettingen abgestellten Auto, Marke Volkswagen, das vordere und hintere Kennzeichen mit der beginnenden Kombination "DAU". Die Polizei Daunâ€¦

Dorfgemeinschaftshaus beschÃ¤digt

Gering. Das Dorfgemeinschaftshaus in Gering ist zwischen Dienstag, 8. Dezember, 17 Uhr, und Mittwoch, 9. Dezember, 10 Uhr, durch Unbekannte beschÃ¤digt worden.

Landesgartenschau Bitburg: Zweiter Anlauf geplant

Bitburg. Bitburg will die Landesgartenschau in die Region holen. Die Entscheidung von Kreistag und VG-Rat steht aber noch aus. Mit deutlicher Mehrheit haben sich die Mitglieder des Stadtrates der Stadt Bitburg dafÃ¼r entschieden, dass sich der Zweckverband Flugplatz Bitburg mit dem Projekt Â»Housing BitburgÂ« um die Landesgartenschau 2026 bewirbt. Die Verwaltung desâ€¦

Ã„rzte und BÃ¼rokrÃ¤fte fÃ¼r Impfzentren gesucht

Bitburg. Ã„rztevereinigungen, Apothekerkammer und Kreisverwaltung bitten Mediziner und medizinisches Fachpersonal um Mithilfe.Das Land hat alle Landkreise und kreisfreien StÃ¤dte in Rheinland-Pfalz dazu aufgefordert, bis zum 15. Dezember 2020 Impfzentren einzurichten. Das Impfzentrum fÃ¼r die BÃ¼rger im Eifelkreis Bitburg-PrÃ¼m entsteht in der ehemaligen Turnhalle der Highâ€¦

Der Â»BrotbaumÂ« stirbt ...

Schleiden. Die Lage wird auch in den EifelwÃ¤ldern dramatisch. Unter einer HÃ¶he von 400 Metern stirbt die Fichte ab, auch Ã¼ber 500 Metern sind schon deutliche SchÃ¤den erkennbar.

Gladiators: Knappe Niederlage gegen Leverkusen

Stadt Trier. Nur drei Tage nach dem AuswÃ¤rtssieg bei Science City Jena stand mit dem Heimauftritt der Gladiators gegen die Bayer Giants Leverkusen das nÃ¤chste Spiel in der 2. Basketball Bundesliga auf dem Programm. Ohne die verletzten Jermaine Bucknor und Jonathan Dubas ging es gegen den Neunten der 2. Basketball Bundesliga. Die Leverkusener hatten vor der Partie bereits acht Spiele absolviert, jedoch nur drei davon gewinnen kÃ¶nnen.

Radfahrer bei Unfall schwer verletzt

Bad Neuenahr. Am Mittwoch, gegen 14 Uhr, ereignete sich in Bad Neuenahr, Ringener StraÃŸe, Tiefkreisel, ein schwerer Verkehrsunfall zwischen einem Radfahrer und einem PKW Fahrer. Laut Zeugenangaben befuhr ein 77 jÃ¤hriger Mann aus dem Kreis Ahrweiler mit seinem E-Bike und ohne Helm den Radweg von Lantershofen kommend in Fahrtrichtung Ringener StraÃŸe. Trotz des Verkehrszeichens "Vorfahrt gewÃ¤hren" kollidierte der Radfahrer mit einem Pkw, der den Tiefkreisel in Richtung RotweinstraÃŸe befuhr. Der Radfahrer wurde von dem Auto so heftig erfasst, dass dieser durch die Luft geschleudert wurde. Der Radfahrer wurde schwerverletzt mit einem Rettungshubschrauber in ein Krankenhaus geflogen. Am Mittwoch, gegen 14 Uhr, ereignete sich in Bad Neuenahr, Ringener StraÃŸe, Tiefkreisel, ein schwerer Verkehrsunfall zwischen einem Radfahrer und einem PKW Fahrer. Laut Zeugenangaben befuhr ein 77 jÃ¤hriger Mann aus dem Kreis Ahrweiler mit seinemâ€¦

US-Truppenabzug: Videokonferenz zur Situation

Spangdahlem. Es zeichnet sich ab, dass der von PrÃ¤sident Trump geplante Abzug von US-Truppen aus Deutschland nicht wie angekÃ¼ndigt vollzogen wird. Dazu will Christian Baldauf (CDU) mit der Bundesministerin fÃ¼r Verteidigung, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, in einer Videokonferenz sprechen. Dazu sind auch alle BÃ¼rger eingeladen.

Bierlaster bei Stadtkyll umgekippt

Stadtkyll. Auf der L 24 bei Stadtkyll ist ein LKW von der Fahrbahn abgekommen und hat seine Ladung, mehrere hundert Bierkisten, verloren. Am gestrigen Dienstag, 8. Dezember, gegen 22.50 Uhr, wurde der Polizeiinspektion PrÃ¼m ein verunfallter LKW auf der L 24 zwischen den Ortslagen Stadtkyll und Dahlem gemeldet. Der Fahrer hatte hier vermutlich aufgrund kurzer Ablenkung die Kontrolleâ€¦

KleinkunstbÃ¼hne: Deutschmann abgesagt / Distel kommt 2022

Bad Kreuznach Stadt. Auch das fÃ¼r kommenden Montag geplante Gastspiel von Matthias Deutschmann bei der Stiftung KleinkunstbÃ¼hne kann aufgrund der derzeit gÃ¼ltigen Corona-Vorgaben nicht stattfinden. Die ehrenamtliche Programm-Gestalterin Eva Ebbeke mÃ¼ht sich derzeit um einen Ersatztermin fÃ¼r das Jahr 2022.

Deutschmann wollte in Bad Kreuznach sein neues Programm "Notwehr fÃ¼r alle" prÃ¤sentieren. Entsprechend der zuvor geltenen Regelungen war ursprÃ¼nglich geplant, die Vorstellung zweimal am Abend aufzufÃ¼hren.

FÃ¼r die ebenfalls abgesagte Vorstellung der Berliner Distel konnte bereits ein Ersatztermin fÃ¼r den 21. MÃ¤rz 2022 festgelegt werden. Bereits gekaufte Eintrittskarten werden bei der Tourist-Info im Haus des Gastes erstattet. Mehr Info Ã¼ber Telefon 06 71 / 8 36 00 50 oder via E-Mail an: info@bad-kreuznach-tourist.de

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Bad Kreuznach Stadt

Ohne FÃ¼hrerschein, dafÃ¼r mit Canabis-Zucht

Blankenrath. Heute Morgen, gegen 7:25 Uhr, meldete ein Zeuge der Polizei in Zell, dass innerhalb der Ortslage Blankenrath, ein PKW gegen einen Laternenmast geprallt sei. Der Unfallverursacher lieÃŸ seinen erheblich beschÃ¤digten und nicht mehr fahrbereiten PKW an der Unfallstelle zurÃ¼ck und entfernte sich unerlaubt von der Ã–rtlichkeit. Im Zuge der Ermittlungen konnte der 62-jÃ¤hrige Fahrzeughalter zuhause an seiner Wohnanschrift angetroffen werden. Er war nicht im Besitz einer Fahrerlaubnis. Bereits beim Herantreten an das Wohnhaus konnte durch die ermittelnden Beamten ein deutlicher Cannabisgeruch wahrgenommen werden. Nach richterlicher Anordnung erfolgte die Durchsuchung des Wohnhauses. Dabei wurden zahlreiche GegenstÃ¤nde sichergestellt, die im Zusammenhang mit der BetÃ¤ubungsmittelkriminalitÃ¤t stehen. Unter anderem wurden drei professionell gefÃ¼hrte Indoor-Plantagen mit Marihuanapflanzen innerhalb des Wohnhauses festgestellt und beschlagnahmt. Gegen den bereits erheblich in Erscheinung getretenen TatverdÃ¤chtigen wurden zahlreiche Ermittlungsverfahren eingeleitet. Der verunfallte PKW wurde als Beweismittel im Strafverfahren ebenfalls sichergestellt. Die Polizei Zell bittet Zeugen, die Angaben zum Unfallhergang-/zeit machen kÃ¶nnen, sich mit der Polizeiinspektion Zell, Tel. 06542-9867-0 in Verbindung zu setzen. Heute Morgen, gegen 7:25 Uhr, meldete ein Zeuge der Polizei in Zell, dass innerhalb der Ortslage Blankenrath, ein PKW gegen einen Laternenmast geprallt sei. Der Unfallverursacher lieÃŸ seinen erheblich beschÃ¤digten und nicht mehr fahrbereiten PKW anâ€¦

