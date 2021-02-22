SchlÃ¤gerei am Kornmarkt / Zeugen gesucht

Roller gestohlen

In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag, 21. auf 22. Februar, zwischen 23 und 7 Uhr, ist in Obermendig ein Roller gestohlen worden.Der Roller wurde aus einer Hofeinfahrt in der StraĂźe "WasserschĂ¶pp" entwendet. Das Zweirad ist weiĂź und hat beidseitig eine rote Typenaufschrift "tapo". Zudem ist an der Front ein auffĂ¤lliger Zusatzscheinwerfer durch den EigentĂĽmer nachgerĂĽstet…

Hoher Sachschaden bei Unfall auf der A 48

Am Sonntag, 21. Februar, gegen 8.25 Uhr, befuhr ein Kleintransporter die A 48, aus Richtung Koblenz kommend, in Fahrtrichtung Trier. Zwischen den Anschlussstellen Polch und Mayen geriet der Kleintransporter ins Schleudern und das Fahrzeug Ăźberschlug sich anschlieĂźend. Der Kleintransporter kam dann auf der Seite im GrĂĽnstreifen zum Liegen. Der Fahrer bleib trotz des Ăœberschlags…

Stimmen zum RÃ¼cktritt von Dezernent Thomas Schmitt

Trier. Zum RĂĽcktritt des Ordnungsdezernenten Thomas Schmitt (CDU) erreichten uns folgende Stellungnahmen von CDU und SPD. CDU: Unbedachter Fehltritt - RĂĽcktritt zeugt von Verantwortungsbewusstsein und GrĂ¶Ăźe Auf eigenen Wunsch erklĂ¤rte Thomas Schmitt heute seinen RĂĽcktritt als Dezernent der Stadt Trier fĂĽr Kultur, Tourismus, Recht, Sicherheit und Ordnung. Seine…

Ordnungsdezernent Thomas Schmitt (CDU) tritt zurÃ¼ck

Stadt Trier. Der Trierer Ordnungsdezernent Thomas Schmitt (CDU) hat dem Stadtvorstand heute mitgeteilt, dass er von seinem Amt zurĂĽcktritt. Hintergrund ist, dass Schmitt im Impfzentrum Trier eine Erstimpfung gegen Corona mit Restimpfstoff erhalten hat, obwohl er nicht in die Gruppe der PrioritĂ¤t eins gehĂ¶rt.

Bodenbacher BÃ¼rger entscheiden Ã¼ber Windrad

Bodenbach. Die WĂ¤hlergruppe »Sturm im Wald« befĂĽrchtet den Bau einer Windkraftanlage bei Bodenbach als InitialzĂĽndung fĂĽr zahlreiche weitere WindrĂ¤der. Sie unterstellt der Ortsgemeinde ZurĂĽckhalten von Informationen. Der BĂĽrgermeister wehrt sich.

Unterwegs im Ahrgebirge mit dem SWR

Altenahr. "Fahr Mal Hin", ein Film von Sabine Keller, wird am Freitag, 26. Februar, 18.15 Uhr im SWR Fernsehen gesendet.  Bizarre Felsformationen und steile Weinberge - dafĂĽr ist die Ahr bekannt und beliebt – hinter den Schieferfelsen liegt das Ahrgebirge - mit fantastischen Ausblicken auf weite und einsame WĂ¤lder und Menschen, die hier her gekommen sind, um ihre…

Aktion Â»Danke fÃ¼rs Durchhalten!Â« startet

Stadt Trier. Mit dem Verkauf der aktuellen Kulturaktien warb Triers BĂĽrgerstiftung Ende des Jahres Gelder ein, die in einer Aktion der WertschĂ¤tzung fĂĽr Kulturschaffende gebĂĽndelt werden. Marcus HĂĽbner stellt mit seinem Pianohaus und seiner Stiftung zusĂ¤tzlich 4.000 Euro zur VerfĂĽgung. Ziel ist es, mĂ¶glichst vielen Kulturschaffenden ein 100-Euro-Geschenk als Dank und Anerkennung ihrer Arbeit geben zu kĂ¶nnen. Die ersten 50 Geschenke sind gesichert. Kulturaktien sind auch weiterhin erhĂ¤ltlich.

Â»Worauf bauen wir?Â«

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Seit bald 100 Jahren rufen christliche Frauen weltweit zu einem Ă¶kumenischen Gebet auf; seit 1947 in Deutschland - auch 2021, trotz Corona-Pandemie.Der Weltgebetstag ist die grĂ¶Ăźte Ă¶kumenische Laienbewegung und findet immer am ersten Freitag im MĂ¤rz statt. Ăśber LĂ¤nder- und Konfessionsgrenzen hinweg engagieren sich Frauen fĂĽr diesen Tag und machen sich stark fĂĽr die Rechte von Frauen und MĂ¤dchen…

Landtagswahl: Schon 7.500 BriefwahlantrÃ¤ge

Trier. Am Sonntag, 14.MĂ¤rz wĂ¤hlt Rheinland-Pfalz ein neues Parlament. Rund 3,1 Millionen WĂ¤hler sind aufgerufen ihre Stimme abzugeben.Zur Landtagswahl am 14. MĂ¤rz werben insgesamt 13 Parteien um die Gunst der WĂ¤hler. Die 101 Abgeordneten des Landtags Rheinland-Pfalz werden fĂĽr jeweils fĂĽnf Jahre gewĂ¤hlt. Sie werden nach der personalisierten VerhĂ¤ltniswahl gewĂ¤hlt - 52 direkt in den…

SchlÃ¤gerei am Kornmarkt / Zeugen gesucht

Bad Kreuznach Stadt. Ein Gruppe von jungen MĂ¤nnern lieferte sich am Samstagabend eine SchlĂ¤gerei in der MĂĽhlenstraĂźe, Ecke Kornmarkt. Mehrere unbeteiligte Zeugen alarmierten gegen 20.30 Uhr die Polizei, weil dort etwa zehn dunkel gekleidete junge MĂ¤nner aufeinander losgingen.

Symbolfoto: polizei-beratung.de
Symbolfoto: polizei-beratung.de

Als die Beamten vor Ort eintrafen, waren die StreithĂ¤hne bereits verschwunden. Mindestens einer der MĂ¤nner hĂ¤tte bei der Auseinandersetzung eine blutende Verletzung davongetragen.

Die Polizei bittet nun Zeugen der SchlĂ¤gerei um Hinweise Ăźber Telefon 06 71 / 8 81 10.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

