14-jÃ¤hriges MÃ¤dchen an UnterfÃ¼hrung bedrÃ¤ngt

Erneute illegale Abfallentsorgung in Gerolstein-Roth

Roth. Dieses Mal wurde der Müll in der Nähe der Rother Kapelle gefunden. Unbekannte Täter haben zwischen Samstag, 12. Dezember, 10 Uhr, und Sonntag, 13. Dezember, 19 Uhr, in der Gemarkung von Gerolstein-Roth erneut diversen Müll illegal entsorgt. Zeugen fanden im Flurstück "In der Hasengich" in der Nähe der Rother Kapelle…

Eine Hommage an den Â»Mark Twain der EifelÂ«

Blankenheim. »Moet ihr su ne Bohei ömm mich maache?« Das sei, versichern die Akteure, die sich in der Filiale der VR-Bank Nordeifel in Blankenheim versammelt hatten, die bescheidene, aber zufriedene Reaktion von Fritz Koenn auf ein Gesamtkunstwerk gewesen, das ihm gewidmet ist.

Startschuss fÃ¼r Glasfaserausbau in Ayl

Ayl. Die Bürgerinnen und Bürger in Ayl sowie dem Ortsteil Biebelhausen können sich schon bald über noch schnelleres Internet freuen. Am Donnerstag, 10. Dezember, wurde die Hauptverteilerstation (PoP – Point of Presence) am Fußballplatz in der Biebelhausener Straße errichtet und der offizielle Spatenstich für den Glasfaserausbau in Ayl gemacht.

WeihnachtsgrÃ¼ÃŸe in TÃ¼ten

Mendig. Die Verbandsgemeinde Mendig, die Pfarreiengemeinschaft und die Familienbildungsstätte haben die Aktion "Weihnachtsgruß in Tüten" initiiert. Es wurde gebacken, gebastelt und über 200 Weihnachtstüten für Senioren befüllt und beklebt.

Vulkaneifel: Vier Neuinfektionen, ein weiterer Todesfall

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Das Corona-Update für den Vulkaneifelkreis. Das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Vulkaneifel hat seit dem gestrigen Tag vier weitere bestätigte Neuinfektionen mit SARS-CoV-2 gemeldet. Die Anzahl der bisher positiv auf das Corona-Virus getesteten Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifel…

Fahrradschloss lÃ¶st Schnellbremsung eines GÃ¼terzuges aus

Sinzig. Am Samstagmittag, 12. Dezember, kam es im Bereich Sinzig zu einem gefährlichen Zwischenfall im Bahnbereich. Bisher unbekannte Personen warfen Gegenstände (Fahrradschlösser) in die Oberleitung, wodurch bei einem durchfahrenden Güterzug eine Schnellbremsung ausgelöst wurde.

Wallendorf: SpaziergÃ¤nger finden enthauptete Tiere

Wallendorf. Am Samstag, 12. Dezember, fanden Spaziergänger tote Tiere. Ihnen allen wurden Kopf und Gließmaßen abgerennt.Am Samstagnachmittag teilten Spaziergänger der Polizeiinspektion Bitburg einen makabren Fund mit. In einem Waldstück nahe der Ortschaft Wallendorf glaubten sie, einen enthaupteten weißen Hund vorgefunden zu haben. Eine hinzugerufene Streife der…

Thomas Scheppe ist neuer BÃ¼rgermeister der VG Daun

Daun. Der CDU-Kandidat gewinnt das Rennen um den Posten des Verbandsgemeindebürgermeisters in Daun. Nun ist klar, wer neuer Bürgermeister der Verbandsgemeinde Daun wird und damit auf Werner Klöckner, der im Sommer aus gesundheitlichen Gründen sein Amt niedergelegt hatte, folgen wird: Thomas Scheppe (CDU) konnte sich in der gestrigen Stichwahl mit…

Personen bei Wohnhausbrand leicht verletzt

Niederdürenbach. Am Sonntag, 13. Dezember, kam es gegen 9.46 Uhr zum Brand eines Eckschrankes in einem Einfamilienhaus in der Brohltalstraße in Niederdürenbach. Das Feuer konnte durch die eingesetzten Kräfte der Feuerwehr schnell gelöscht werden. Am Gebäude ist kein erkennbarer Schaden entstanden. Die Bewohner wurden durch das Einatmen von Rauchgasen leicht verletzt und durch den Rettungsdienst versorgt. Für…

14-jÃ¤hriges MÃ¤dchen an UnterfÃ¼hrung bedrÃ¤ngt

Tatort: Birkenfelder Talweiher

Birkenfeld. Am gestrigen Montag, 14. Dezember, zwischen 7:35 und 7:45 Uhr, kam es an der Unterführung am Talweiher in Birkenfeld zu einer versuchten Freiheitsberaubung bzw. versuchten sexuellen Nötigung zum Nachteil einer 14-jährigen Schülerin. Der bislang unbekannte Täter hielt die 14-jährige Geschädigte auf ihrem Weg zur Schule von hinten fest und versuchte sie dabei in Richtung eines ehemaligen Gartencenters zu zerren, welches sich unmittelbar hinter der Unterführung befand. Durch seine mehrfache Äußerung "Komm mit", forderte er von der Jugendlichen, ihm zu folgen.

Die 14-Jährige schrie laut auf und konnte sich durch einen Schlag nach hinten aus dem Griff des Mannes befreien. Sie flüchtete daraufhin zur Schule. Der unbekannte Täter wird durch die Geschädigte beschrieben als ein ca. 50-60 Jahre alter Mann, etwa 180 cm groß mit schlanker Statur. Er hatte dunkelblonde, fast orangefarbene lockige Haare (zottelig), trug eine Brille mit orangefarbenem- bzw. goldfarbenem Rahmen, eine blaue, abgenutzte Einwegmaske und sprach Deutsch mit hiesigem Dialekt. 

Die Polizei bittet Zeugen und Anwohner, die sachdienliche Hinweise geben können, sich bei der Polizeiinspektion Birkenfeld 06782/ 991-0 oder der Kriminalinspektion Idar-Oberstein 06781/56867-0 zu melden.

