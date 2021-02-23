SummaryReviewer 78 UsersReview Date 2017-08-29Reviewed Item see pageAuthor Rating 5 Die LÃ¶scharbeiten dauern noch mehrere Stunden an. Ãœber den Brandausbruch sowie die SchadenshÃ¶he liegen derzeit noch keine Erkenntnisse vor. Bericht folgt!
Aktuell: Dachstuhlbrand in Birkenfeld
Fenster und TÃ¼ren geschlossen halten
Birkenfeld. Die Polizei Birkenfeld informiert über einen aktuellen Brand mit starker Rauchentwicklung in der Achtstraße in Birkenfeld. Die Anwohner werden gebeten, Fenster und Türen geschlossen zu halten.
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.