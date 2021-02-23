+++ UPDATE +++ 15-JÃ¤hrige aus Gerolstein wieder da

Mayener Ontex-Werk von Stellenstreichungen betroffen

Pferden die MÃ¤hne abgeschnitten

"FÃ¼nf auf einen Streich"

"Keine Horrorszenarien verbreiten"

Einbruch in FachgeschÃ¤ft fÃ¼r Garten- und ForstgerÃ¤te

Roller gestohlen

Hoher Sachschaden bei Unfall auf der A 48

Stimmen zum RÃ¼cktritt von Dezernent Thomas Schmitt

Aktuell: Dachstuhlbrand in Birkenfeld

Fenster und TÃ¼ren geschlossen halten

Birkenfeld

Birkenfeld. Die Polizei Birkenfeld informiert über einen aktuellen Brand mit starker Rauchentwicklung in der AchtstraÃŸe in Birkenfeld. Die Anwohner werden gebeten, Fenster und Türen geschlossen zu halten.

Drei weitere Corona-Tote im Kreis Cochem-Zell

Cochem. Insgesamt drei weitere Corona-Tote meldet das Gesundheitsamt Cochem-Zell soeben. Hierbei handelt es sich laut Kreisverwaltung um eine 79-jÃ¤hrige und eine 88-jÃ¤hrige Frau sowie einen 71-jÃ¤hrigen Mann aus der Verbandsgemeinde Zell.  Nach WochenSpiegel-Informationen waren alle drei Verstorbene Bewohner eines Seniorenheimes. Der Inzidenzwert ist im Kreis Cochem-Zell weiterhin hoch, aktuell liegt er bei 104,28. Zum Vergleich: Im Landesdurchschnitt liegt er bei 52. In den vergangenen 24 Stunden wurden vier neue Corona-FÃ¤lle im Kreis Cochem-Zell registriert. Insgesamt drei weitere Corona-Tote meldet das Gesundheitsamt Cochem-Zell soeben. Hierbei handelt es sich laut Kreisverwaltung um eine 79-jÃ¤hrige und eine 88-jÃ¤hrige Frau sowie einen 71-jÃ¤hrigen Mann aus der Verbandsgemeinde Zell.  Nachâ€¦

weiterlesen