Gewährleistet ist an allen drei Standorten, dass geschultes Personal die Antigen-Schnelltests vornimmt. „Gerne leisten wir auch hier unseren Beitrag dazu, dass die Menschen Risiken vermeiden können und sich die Ansteckungsgefahr reduziert – in der Hoffnung, dass bald wieder ein Stückchen Normalität im Alltag einkehrt", bekundet DRK-Kreisgeschäftsführer Jörg Schmitt. Eine Terminvereinbarung ist nicht erforderlich.
DRK Ã¶ffnet drei Teststationen im Kreis Birkenfeld
VG Birkenfeld. Drei Corona-Teststationen richtet der DRK-Kreisverband Birkenfeld in Zusammenarbeit mit der Kreisverwaltung ab Montag, 8. März, im Nationalparklandkreis ein: in Oberstein (DRK-Kreisgeschäftsstelle in der Schönlautenbach), Birkenfeld (DRK-Heim in der Brückener Straße) und Kirschweiler (Evangelisches Gemeindehaus am Rudolf-Opitz-Platz). Geöffnet sind die Teststationen zu folgenden Zeiten: Oberstein: Montag, Mittwoch und Freitag 10 bis 20 Uhr, Dienstag, Donnerstag und Samstag 10 bis 16 Uhr Birkenfeld: Montag bis Freitag 11.30 bis 14 Uhr und 17 bis 21 Uhr, Samstag 10 bis 16 Uhr; Kirschweiler: Dienstag und Donnerstag 18 bis 21 Uhr.
Artikel kommentieren
