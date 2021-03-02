DRK Ã¶ffnet drei Teststationen im Kreis Birkenfeld

Mehr Langzeitarbeitslose

Kreis Mayen-Koblenz. Im Landkreis Mayen-Koblenz ging die Arbeitslosigkeit um 42 auf 4.673 zurück. Die Quote sank um 0,1 Punkte auf 3,9 Prozent. Vor einem Jahr gab es im Kreis 811 arbeitslose Menschen weniger. Die Quote lag in Mayen-Koblenz bei 3,3 Prozent.

Globus Ã¼bernimmt Real-Standort in Wittlich

Wittlich. Globus übernimmt zum 30. September 2021 den Real-Markt in Wittlich. Zunächst stehen am Standort über mehrere Monate umfangreiche Umbau- und Renovierungsarbeiten an, die Neueröffnung ist im Frühjahr 2022 geplant. Alle Arbeitsplätze am Standort würden erhalten bleiben, teilte Globus am heutigen Montag, 1. März, mit.

Landrat: Weniger BÃ¼rokratie bei Impfung

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Der Landrat, der Leiter des Kreisgesundheitsamtes und der Impfkoordinator des Landkreises Vulkaneifel monieren, dass nicht so schnell geimpft wird, wie es möglich wäre.

Kundin im PrÃ¼mer Supermarkt bestohlen

Prüm. Seit Ende Januar kam es zu mehreren Taschendiebstählen in einem Prümer Supermarkt. Die Polizei sucht Zeugen und gibt Verhaltenstipps. Am Samstag, 27. Februar, gegen 10 Uhr, wurde einer Kundin im LIDL-Supermarkt in der Bahnhofstraße in Prüm, die Geldbörse aus der Handtasche entwendet. Die Geldbörse konnte wenige Stunden nach der Tat neben einem Fahrradweg in der Bahnhofstraße…

Simmern: Pro-Winzkino sendet leuchtendes Signal (mit VIDEO)

Simmern. Auch das Pro-Winzkino in Simmern beteiligte sich an der bundesweiten Aktion »Kino leuchtet. Für dich.« Die Kinosäle sind seit dem »Lockdown light« im November geschlossen. »Die Situation der Kinos sowie der gesamten Kulturbranche ist sehr angespannt. Nach vier Monaten wird es langsam eng«, sagt Pro-Winzler Wolfgang Stemann.

Polizei sucht nach Sprayern in Kall

Kall. Bereits am Samstag, 6. Februar, hörte gegen 14.45 Uhr ein Anwohner Sprühgeräusche aus Richtung an einer Außenwand des Gebäudes der Nikolaus-Schule in Kall. Er schaute nach und bemerkte einen Sprayer. Der Täter hatte an die Wand die Buchstaben "Tons" aufgesprüht. Als der Täter den Zeugen bemerkte, flüchtete dieser.

Autos bei illegalem Rennen ausgebremst

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Im Laufe des "Rennens" kam es zu gefährlichen Überholmanövern und Gefährdungen unbeteiligter Verkehrsteilnehmer.Waghalsige Beschleunigungen, riskante Überholmanöver und ausgebremste Autofahrer haben am gestrigen Samstag für eine Menge Ärger gesorgt. Laut Polizei wurde der Polizeiautobahnstation Schweich gegen 17:30 gemeldet, dass sich auf der A 48 in…

Neue Wolfsnachweise in der VG Adenau und bei Remagen

Remagen. Umweltministerium informiert: DNA-Proben belegen einen oder mehrere Wölfe als Verursacher von Nutztierrissen. Das Senckenberg Forschungsinstitut in Gelnhausen hat anhand von DNA-Proben Wölfe als Verursacher von zwei Nutztierrissen identifiziert. Am 16. Februar wurden zunächst in der Verbandsgemeinde Adenau acht Schafe getötet und fünf weitere verletzt. Vier…

"Der REWE kommt"

Gemünd. „Der REWE kommt", konnte Schleidens Bürgermeister Ingo Pfennings mit spürbarer Erleichterung am Hermann-Kattwinkel-Platz in Gemünd vor dem ehemaligen Postgebäude verkünden. Auf diese Botschaft hat man in Gemünd seit 13 Jahren gewartet. Noch am Morgen war das alte Banner, das die Fertigstellung des Marktes für das längst vergangene Jahr 2017 verkündet hatte, entfernt worden. Es wurde durch eine neue Tafel ersetzt. Auf ihr steht, dass der neue, große REWE-Markt im Frühjahr 2022 öffnen wird.

DRK Ã¶ffnet drei Teststationen im Kreis Birkenfeld

VG Birkenfeld. Drei Corona-Teststationen richtet der DRK-Kreisverband Birkenfeld in Zusammenarbeit mit der Kreisverwaltung ab Montag, 8. März, im Nationalparklandkreis ein: in Oberstein (DRK-Kreisgeschäftsstelle in der Schönlautenbach), Birkenfeld (DRK-Heim in der Brückener Straße) und Kirschweiler (Evangelisches Gemeindehaus am Rudolf-Opitz-Platz). Geöffnet sind die Teststationen zu folgenden Zeiten: Oberstein: Montag, Mittwoch und Freitag 10 bis 20 Uhr, Dienstag, Donnerstag und Samstag 10 bis 16 Uhr Birkenfeld: Montag bis Freitag 11.30 bis 14 Uhr und 17 bis 21 Uhr, Samstag 10 bis 16 Uhr; Kirschweiler: Dienstag und Donnerstag 18 bis 21 Uhr.

Gewährleistet ist an allen drei Standorten, dass geschultes Personal die Antigen-Schnelltests vornimmt. „Gerne leisten wir auch hier unseren Beitrag dazu, dass die Menschen Risiken vermeiden können und sich die Ansteckungsgefahr reduziert – in der Hoffnung, dass bald wieder ein Stückchen Normalität im Alltag einkehrt", bekundet DRK-Kreisgeschäftsführer Jörg Schmitt. Eine Terminvereinbarung ist nicht erforderlich.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Birkenfeld

Die BÃ¤ckereigeschichte geht weiter

Polch. Achim und Ellen Lohner von der Bäckerei "Die Lohner's" gehen nach mehr als vier erfolgreichen Jahrzehnten in verantwortlicher Position in den Ruhestand und übergeben ihren Betrieb in die Hände einer neuen Geschäftsführung.

