Ob es sich bei dem Toten um den seit Wochen vermissten autistischen Jungen aus Meisenheim handelt, ist Gegenstand weiterer Untersuchungen. Bericht folgt!
Eil: Jugendliche finden Wasserleiche im Glan
VG Meisenheim. Was für ein Schock: Jugendliche der Suchtprävention aus Niedernhausen haben beim Frühjahrsputz ihres Geländes am Glan eine Wasserleiche ohne Schuhe gefunden.
Artikel kommentieren
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.