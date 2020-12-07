Winterliches VergnÃ¼gen am Erbeskopf - mit Video

Noch mehr Corona-Positive im Altenpflegeheim in KÃ¶rperich

Körperich. Am 1. Dezember hatte die Kreisverwaltung des Eifelkreises über einen größeren Corona-Ausbruch im Altenheim St. Vinzenz-Haus in Körperich mit 53 betroffenen Bewohnern und Mitarbeitern informiert. Bei Nachtestungen wurden nun 20 weitere positive Fälle festgestellt, darunter 13 Bewohner und sieben Mitarbeiter.

Abgetrennter Kuhkopf auf GrundstÃ¼ck abgelegt

Dockweiler. Woher der Kopf stammt, ist bislang unklar. Die Polizei Daun sucht Zeugen. Unbekannte Personen legten in der Zeit von Donnerstag, 3. Dezember, bis Sonntag, 6. Dezember, den abgetrennten und enthäuteten Kopf einer Kuh auf einem Grundstück nahe der Lavagrube in Dockweiler ab. Der Besitzer des Anwesens fand diesen rund 150…

Bundespolizei beschlagnahmt verbotene Softairwaffe

Blankenheim. Bundespolizeibeamte haben bei einer Kontrolle bei Blankenheim eine verbotene Softairwaffe in Form eines amerikanischen M-16 beschlagnahmt. Bei der Kontrolle des Fahrzeuges eines 19-jährigen Deutschen wurde im Kofferraum die verbotene Softairwaffe aufgefunden. Die dazu gehörige Munition fanden die Beamten hinter dem Beifahrersitz. Die Waffe hatte keine PTB-Kennzeichnung und hätte ein…

Hillesheim: 84-JÃ¤hriger bei Unfall schwer verletzt

Hillesheim. Ein 84-jähriger Mann wurde am späten Freitagnachmittag von einem Auto erfasst und dabei schwer verletzt. Ein dunkel gekleideter 84-jähriger Mann aus der Verbandsgemeinde Gerolstein wurde am Freitag, 4. Dezember, gegen 17.10 Uhr, von einem anhaltenden Autofahrer in Hillesheim, an der Kölner Straße, rausgelassen. Im Anschluss überquerte der 84-Jährige die…

Amokfahrt: Polizei und Seelsorge noch bis morgen vor Ort

Stadt Trier. Nach der Amokfahrt am vergangenen Dienstag hatten die Polizei Trier und die Notfallseelsorge seit Mittwochmorgen eine Anlaufstelle für Menschen, die über das Unfassbare sprechen wollten, auf dem Trierer Hauptakt aufgebaut und auch über das Wochenende betrieben.

Erste Gewinner bei "Einkaufen & Gewinnen"

Mayen. Pünktlich zum Beginn der Adventszeit startete das große Gewinnspiel der "MY-Gemeinschaft" im Rahmen des Mayener Weihnachtszaubers.Bis kurz vor der Hauptziehung am Samstag, 19. Dezember, haben Sie noch die Chance, Lose käuflich für je einen Euro zu erwerben. Die Verkaufsstellen sind: Schwindenhammer, Buchhandlung Reuffel, Tabac Steffens am Markt, Aral-Tankstelle, MHT-Tankstelle…

Polizei sucht HintergrÃ¼nde von mÃ¶glicher Gewalttat

Cochem. Die Hintergründe der mutmaßlichen Gewalttat in der vergangenen Nacht in Cochem sind weiter größtenteils unklar. Der Kriminaldauerdienst des Polizeipräsidiums Koblenz führt aktuell die Ermittlungen, wie die Pressestelle der Polizei Koblenz bestätigt. Es werde wegen eines möglichen Körperverletzungsdeliktes ermittelt. Hintergrund sei die Einlieferung eines Jugendlichen ins Krankenhaus mit schwerwiegenden Verletzungen. Der Junge war in die Notaufnahme des Cochemer Krankenhauses eingeliefert worden. Die Ärzte hätten bei einer Untersuchung lebensbedrohliche Verletzungen diagnostiziert. nach unbestätigten Angaben handelt es sich um schwere Kopfverletzungen.  Die Feuerwehr war in der Nacht alarmiert worden um den vermutlichen Tatort, der Pausenhof des Cochemer Gymnasiums, auszuleuchten. Mittlerweile wurden dort von Spezialisten der Kripo Koblenz umfangreiche Spuren gesichert. Diese sollen Aufschluss darüber geben, ob es sich bei dem Fall um eine vorsätzliche Gewalttat handelt, oder ob der Jugendlichen möglicherwiese gestürzt ist. Zeitgleich finden bei der Polizei Cochem Vernehmungen von Beteiligten statt. Offenbar hatte eine Gruppe Jugendlicher in der Nacht zum Samstag auf dem Pausenhof der Schule gefeiert. Vor Ort liegen Flaschen und zerbrochene Gläser auf dem Schulhof. Bericht folgt! Hier finden Sie die Erstmeldung zu diesem Fall: https://www.wochenspiegellive.de/mosel/cochem/artikel/gewalttat-bei-illegaler-party-in-cochem-68208/ Die Hintergründe der mutmaßlichen Gewalttat in der vergangenen Nacht in Cochem sind weiter größtenteils unklar. Der Kriminaldauerdienst des Polizeipräsidiums Koblenz führt aktuell die Ermittlungen, wie die Pressestelle der Polizei Koblenz bestätigt.…

Gewalttat bei illegaler Party in Cochem?

Cochem. In Cochem ermittelt aktuell die Polizei im Zusammenhang mit einer angeblichen Gewalttat. Nach Wochenspiegel-Informationen haben Jugendliche in der Nacht auf dem Pausenhof des Cochemer Gymnasiums gefeiert.Einer der Beteiligten wurde dann gegen zwei Uhr in der Nacht von Freunden ins Krankenhaus gebracht. Dort sollen bei dem 17-Jährigen lebensbedrohliche Verletzungen festgestellt worden sein. Die Hintergründe sind derzeit noch völlig unklar. Die Polizei ermittelt wegen gefährlicher Körperverletzung. In der Nacht waren Kräfte der Cochemer Feuerwehr und des DRK im Einsatz, die den möglichen Tatort ausleuchteten und ein Zelt zur Unterstützung der Spurensicherung aufbauten. Bericht folgt.In Cochem ermittelt aktuell die Polizei im Zusammenhang mit einer angeblichen Gewalttat. Nach Wochenspiegel-Informationen haben Jugendliche in der Nacht auf dem Pausenhof des Cochemer Gymnasiums gefeiert.Einer der Beteiligten wurde dann gegen zwei…

Corona-Impfzentrum in der Gemeinde Grafschaft

Gelsdorf. Die Vorbereitungen für die Inbetriebnahme eines Corona-Impfzentrums für den Kreis Ahrweiler laufen aktuell auf Hochtouren.In der Mehrzweckhalle in Grafschaft-Gelsdorf, die bislang bereits als zentrale Corona-Ambulanz dient, sollen Bürgerinnen und Bürger des Kreises die Impfung zukünftig in sogenannten Impfstraßen erhalten können. Landrat Dr. Jürgen Pföhler erläutert:…

Winterliches VergnÃ¼gen am Erbeskopf - mit Video

VG Rhaunen. Auf der Homepage www.erbeskopf.de entdecken Windersportfereunde sofort auf der Webcam, dass die höchste Erhebung in Rheinland-Pfalz in winterliches Weiß getaucht ist. Skifahren ist freilich noch nicht möglich.

Diese Kinder freuten sich Ã¼ber ein schneereiches Wochenende am Erbeskopf. Foto: Schmitt
Diese Kinder freuten sich Ã¼ber ein schneereiches Wochenende am Erbeskopf. Foto: Schmitt

Die erste kleine Schneeschicht hat am Wochenende hunderte Rodelfreunde an Erbes- und Idarkopf gelockt. Kleine und große Schlittenfahrer nutzten die Skipisten, um vergnügt ins Tal zu gleiten. Am Erbeskopf soll es Stand heute auch möglich sein, bei ausreichenden Rahmenbedingungen in die Skisaison zu starten.

Rhaunen

Ausgezeichnete Ausbildung

Büchel. Als Anerkennung für ein hervorragendes Ergebnis bei der Abschlussprüfung der Auszubildenden ist die Ausbildungswerkstatt des Taktischen Luftwaffengeschwaders 33 mit der Auszeichnung "Beste Azubis" geehrt worden.

