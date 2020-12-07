Winterliches VergnÃ¼gen am Erbeskopf - mit Video

Polizei sucht HintergrÃ¼nde von mÃ¶glicher Gewalttat

Cochem. Die HintergrÃ¼nde der mutmaÃŸlichen Gewalttat in der vergangenen Nacht in Cochem sind weiter grÃ¶ÃŸtenteils unklar. Der Kriminaldauerdienst des PolizeiprÃ¤sidiums Koblenz fÃ¼hrt aktuell die Ermittlungen, wie die Pressestelle der Polizei Koblenz bestÃ¤tigt. Es werde wegen eines mÃ¶glichen KÃ¶rperverletzungsdeliktes ermittelt. Hintergrund sei die Einlieferung eines Jugendlichen ins Krankenhaus mit schwerwiegenden Verletzungen. Der Junge war in die Notaufnahme des Cochemer Krankenhauses eingeliefert worden. Die Ã„rzte hÃ¤tten bei einer Untersuchung lebensbedrohliche Verletzungen diagnostiziert. nach unbestÃ¤tigten Angaben handelt es sich um schwere Kopfverletzungen. Die Feuerwehr war in der Nacht alarmiert worden um den vermutlichen Tatort, der Pausenhof des Cochemer Gymnasiums, auszuleuchten. Mittlerweile wurden dort von Spezialisten der Kripo Koblenz umfangreiche Spuren gesichert. Diese sollen Aufschluss darÃ¼ber geben, ob es sich bei dem Fall um eine vorsÃ¤tzliche Gewalttat handelt, oder ob der Jugendlichen mÃ¶glicherwiese gestÃ¼rzt ist. Zeitgleich finden bei der Polizei Cochem Vernehmungen von Beteiligten statt. Offenbar hatte eine Gruppe Jugendlicher in der Nacht zum Samstag auf dem Pausenhof der Schule gefeiert. Vor Ort liegen Flaschen und zerbrochene GlÃ¤ser auf dem Schulhof. Bericht folgt! Hier finden Sie die Erstmeldung zu diesem Fall: https://www.wochenspiegellive.de/mosel/cochem/artikel/gewalttat-bei-illegaler-party-in-cochem-68208/ Die HintergrÃ¼nde der mutmaÃŸlichen Gewalttat in der vergangenen Nacht in Cochem sind weiter grÃ¶ÃŸtenteils unklar. Der Kriminaldauerdienst des PolizeiprÃ¤sidiums Koblenz fÃ¼hrt aktuell die Ermittlungen, wie die Pressestelle der Polizei Koblenz bestÃ¤tigt.â€¦