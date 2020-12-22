Gutenberg: Verkehrsunfall unter Alkohol und Drogen

Besuch vom BÃ¼rgermeister: Sie arbeiten, wenn andere feiern

Konz. Weihnachten ist die Zeit der Ruhe und der Besinnlichkeit. Doch nicht alle kÃ¶nnen den Heiligen Abend im Kreise ihrer Familie genieÃŸen. In vielen Berufen wird an den Feiertagen gearbeitet.

Autofahrerin schwer verletzt

Kobern. Eine Autofahrerin ist am Montag, 21. Dezember, bei einem Unfall auf der L 117 zwischen Ochtendung und Kobern-Gondorf schwer verletzt worden.Laut Polizeibericht befuhr ein Pkw mit AnhÃ¤nger die L 117 in Richtung Kobern-Gondorf, als ihm ein Auto frontal auf dessen Spur entgegenkam. Durch den ZusammenstoÃŸ wurde die Fahrerin des bergauf fahrenden Pkw schwer verletzt und ins Krankenhausâ€¦

Heute leuchtet der Weihnachtsstern

Trier. Heute um 17 Uhr verschmelzen fÃ¼r unser Auge verschmelzen zwei Riesen am Abendhimmel: Die beiden grÃ¶ÃŸten Planeten unseres Sonnensystems - Jupiter und Saturn â€" stehen sich von der Erde aus gesehen sehr nahe. Die seltene Konstellation kÃ¶nnte eine ErklÃ¤rung fÃ¼r den Stern von Bethlehem sein. Astrologen zufolge gab ein Ã¤hnliches Zusammentreffen auch um die Zeitenwende.

Gregor Eibes: GruÃŸwort des Landrats zu Weihnachten

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. PÃ¼nktlich zum Fest richtet Landrat Gregor Eibes ein GruÃŸwort an die Menschen in der Region. Liebe MitbÃ¼rgerinnen und MitbÃ¼rger, Weihnachten anders vielleicht ein bisschen weniger vielleicht ein bisschen langsamer vielleicht ein bisschen stiller vielleicht ein bisschen mehr warten vielleicht dann ein bisschen mehr Weihnachten. -Ankeâ€¦

Corona in Senioren- und Pflegeheimen in GemÃ¼nden und Simmern

GemÃ¼nden. Bis Freitag, 18. Dezember, waren im Haus Ursula in GemÃ¼nden neun positive PCR-Testergebnisse (acht Bewohner und eine Person aus dem Personal) bekannt. Daraufhin wurden rund 120 Bewohner und etwas Ã¼ber 130 Bedienstete getestet. Diese PCR-Tests wurden mittlerweile im Labor ausgewertet.

Scheune brennt in LÃ¶hndorf

LÃ¶hndorf. Am Montag, 21. Dezember, gegen 0.20 Uhr, meldeten Zeugen der Polizei Remagen den Brand einer Scheune. Bei dem Eintreffen der Polizei waren bereits erste KrÃ¤fte der Feuerwehr am Brandort in der St.-Georg-StraÃŸe in Sinzig-LÃ¶hndorf. Nachbarn konnten mit der UnterstÃ¼tzung der Polizei Anwohner in Sicherheit bringen. In der Scheune lagerten Heuballen undâ€¦

Feuerwehr fÃ¼r die Zukunft gut gerÃ¼stet

PrÃ¼m. Ein neues LÃ¶schfahrzeug wurde an die Feuerwehr PrÃ¼m Ã¼bergeben. Gleichzeitig wurde die neue Feuerwehreinsatzzentrale fÃ¼r die Feuerwehren der Verbandsgemeinde PrÃ¼m in Dienst gestellt.

Motorradfahrer schwer verletzt

Alken. Ein Motorradfahrer ist am Samstag, 19. Dezember, bei einem Unfall auf der L 207 von NÃ¶rtershausen in Richtung Alken schwer verletzt worden.Laut Polizeibericht schnitt der Motorradfahrer im Kurvenbereich die Gegenfahrbahn und touchierte einen entgegenkommenden Lkw im rÃ¼ckwÃ¤rtigen Bereich des AnhÃ¤ngers. Durch den ZusammenstoÃŸ verlor er die Kontrolle Ã¼ber die Maschine und stÃ¼rzte. Derâ€¦

Nach Brand in Remagen sucht Polizei Zeugen

Remagen. Am Freitag, 18. Dezember, 1.52 Uhr, wurde die Polizei Ã¼ber die Rettungsleitstelle informiert, dass es in der GoethestraÃŸe in Remagen zu einem Brandngekommen sei, die Feuerwehr sei ebenfalls alarmiert.

Gutenberg: Verkehrsunfall unter Alkohol und Drogen

Gutenberg. Bei diesem Verkehrsunfall kam einiges zusammen: Weil er auf regennasser Fahrbahn zu schnell unterwegs war, kam ein 29-JÃ¤hriger gestern Abend auf der L239 in Richtung Hargesheim von der Fahrbahn ab. Wie sich herausstellte, stand er ebenfalls unter dem Einfluss von Drogen und Alkohol.

Der junge Mann kam nach einem Ãœberholvorgang von der StraÃŸe ab, durchpflÃ¼gte den GrÃ¼nstreifen, fuhr dabei einen Verteilerkasten um und kam nach rund 30 Metern im Dickicht zum Stehen. Ein freiwilliger Alkoholtest ergab einen Wert von 1,08 Promille; der freiwillige Drogenschnelltest reagierte auf zwei Stoffgruppen positiv. Dem Fahrer wurde eine Blutprobe entnommen und der FÃ¼hrerschein sichergestellt. Die Polizei schÃ¤tzt den Gesamtschaden auf rund 2000 Euro.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

RÃ¼desheim

Gutenberg. Bei diesem Verkehrsunfall kam einiges zusammen: Weil er auf regennasser Fahrbahn zu schnell unterwegs war, kam ein 29-JÃ¤hriger gestern Abend auf der L239 in Richtung Hargesheim von der Fahrbahn ab. Wie sich herausstellte, stand er ebenfalls unter dem Einfluss von Drogen und Alkohol.

163 Corona-FÃ¤lle im Monschauer Land

Altkreis Monschau. Die gemeinsam agierenden KrisenstÃ¤be der Stadt und StÃ¤dteRegion Aachen informieren Ã¼ber die aktuelle Lage in Sachen Corona-Virus. Es gibt heute 55 mehr nachgewiesene FÃ¤lle als Montag, dem 21.12.2020. Seit Beginn der ZÃ¤hlung Ende Februar 2020 steigt damit die Zahl der nachgewiesen Infizierten auf 13144. 11232 ehemals positiv auf das Corona-Virus getestete Personen sind aus der QuarantÃ¤ne entlassen. Die Zahl der gemeldeten TodesfÃ¤lle bleibt bei 246. Damit sind in der StÃ¤dteRegion Aachen aktuell 1666 Menschen nachgewiesen infiziert und die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz liegt bei 201.

Polizei warnt: "KÃ¶der ausgelegt - Gefahr fÃ¼r Haustiere"

Hausen. Am spÃ¤ten Abend des 21. Dezember wurden durch einen Anwohner der BahnhofstraÃŸe in Mayen-Hausen mehrere FleischstÃ¼cke aufgefunden, welche mit Teilen von Teppichmesserklingen gespickt waren. Der Hundehalter konnte seinen Hund gerade noch davon abhalten den KÃ¶der zu fressen. AnschlieÃŸend alarmierte er die Polizei Mayen. Die warnt nun die BevÃ¶lkerung. Insbesondere die Tierhalter im Bereich von Mayen Hausen sollten in dieser Zeit sehr auf ihre Tiere achten und beim Spaziergang sehr aufmerksam sein. Sachdienliche Hinweise nimmt die Polizei Mayen unter der 02651/8010 entgegen. Am spÃ¤ten Abend des 21. Dezember wurden durch einen Anwohner der BahnhofstraÃŸe in Mayen-Hausen mehrere FleischstÃ¼cke aufgefunden, welche mit Teilen von Teppichmesserklingen gespickt waren. Der Hundehalter konnte seinen Hund gerade noch davon abhaltenâ€¦

