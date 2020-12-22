seattle times homework help source For Me school work help dock workers resume Der junge Mann kam nach einem Ãœberholvorgang von der StraÃŸe ab, durchpflÃ¼gte den GrÃ¼nstreifen, fuhr dabei einen Verteilerkasten um und kam nach rund 30 Metern im Dickicht zum Stehen. Ein freiwilliger Alkoholtest ergab einen Wert von 1,08 Promille; der freiwillige Drogenschnelltest reagierte auf zwei Stoffgruppen positiv. Dem Fahrer wurde eine Blutprobe entnommen und der FÃ¼hrerschein sichergestellt. Die Polizei schÃ¤tzt den Gesamtschaden auf rund 2000 Euro.
Gutenberg: Verkehrsunfall unter Alkohol und Drogen
Gutenberg. Bei diesem Verkehrsunfall kam einiges zusammen: Weil er auf regennasser Fahrbahn zu schnell unterwegs war, kam ein 29-Jähriger gestern Abend auf der L239 in Richtung Hargesheim von der Fahrbahn ab. Wie sich herausstellte, stand er ebenfalls unter dem Einfluss von Drogen und Alkohol.
