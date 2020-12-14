Simmern: Polizei rettet StrohkÃ¶nig

Wallendorf: SpaziergÃ¤nger finden enthauptete Tiere

Wallendorf. Am Samstag, 12. Dezember, fanden Spaziergänger tote Tiere. Ihnen allen wurden Kopf und Gliedmaßen abgerennt.Am Samstagnachmittag teilten Spaziergänger der Polizeiinspektion Bitburg einen makabren Fund mit. In einem Waldstück nahe der Ortschaft Wallendorf glaubten sie, einen enthaupteten weißen Hund vorgefunden zu haben. Eine hinzugerufene Streife der…

Thomas Scheppe ist neuer BÃ¼rgermeister der VG Daun

Daun. Der CDU-Kandidat gewinnt das Rennen um den Posten des Verbandsgemeindebürgermeisters in Daun. Nun ist klar, wer neuer Bürgermeister der Verbandsgemeinde Daun wird und damit auf Werner Klöckner, der im Sommer aus gesundheitlichen Gründen sein Amt niedergelegt hatte, folgen wird: Thomas Scheppe (CDU) konnte sich in der gestrigen Stichwahl mit…

Personen bei Wohnhausbrand leicht verletzt

Niederdürenbach. Am Sonntag, 13. Dezember, kam es gegen 9.46 Uhr zum Brand eines Eckschrankes in einem Einfamilienhaus in der Brohltalstraße in Niederdürenbach. Das Feuer konnte durch die eingesetzten Kräfte der Feuerwehr schnell gelöscht werden. Am Gebäude ist kein erkennbarer Schaden entstanden. Die Bewohner wurden durch das Einatmen von Rauchgasen leicht verletzt und durch den Rettungsdienst versorgt. Für…

51-JÃ¤hriger stirbt bei Unfall

Sinzig. Am Samstag, 12. Dezember, 18.02 Uhr, ereignete sich auf der L 86, zwischen Sinzig und Königsfeld, ein folgenschwerer Verkehrsunfall.Nach derzeitigem Ermittlungsstand befuhr ein 51-jähriger Mann aus dem Kreis Ahrweiler die L 86 in Fahrtrichtung Königfeld. Auf gerader Strecke kam der Fahrzeugführer nach rechts von der Fahrbahn ab und kollidierte anschließend frontal mit einem Baum.…

Unbekannter zerkratzt Auto in Gerolstein

Gerolstein. Mit einem scharfen Gegenstand wurde das Auto zerkratzt. Am Freitag, 11. Dezember, zwischen 13.30 und 15.40 Uhr hatte ein Mann aus der VG Gerolstein sein Auto auf den Parkplätzen eines Supermarktes und eines Baustoffhandels im Bereich der Sarresdorfer Straße in Gerolstein abgestellt. Als er zu seinem…

Gewinner der 2. Auslosung stehen fest

Mayen. Die »MY-Gemeinschaft« sorgt mit dem großen Gewinnspiel "Einkaufen & Gewinnen" für vorweihnachtliche Freudenmomente.Mehr als 2.000 Preise sind in diesem Jahr im Gewinntopf. Die zweite Zwischenverlosung (Hauptpreis: Fernseher) am Samstag, 12. Dezember, auf dem Marktplatz ergab folgende Gewinner: Fernseher (MY-Gemeinschaft von Technik Profis Geiermann): Monika…

Verkaufsaktion fÃ¼r die Hilfsgruppe

Kall. Zugunsten der Hilfsgruppe Eifel findet ab dem 11. Dezember am Rewe-Center in Kall ein Weihnachtsbaumverkauf statt. In Zeiten der Corona-Pandemie beklagt die Hilfsgruppe Eifel seit dem Frühjahr einen drastischen Rückgang der Spenden. Deshalb hat sich die Kaller Kinderkrebshilfe dazu entschieden, dem negativen Spendentrend wieder durch einen Weihnachtsbaum-Verkauf…

GroÃŸbrand in Bodenbch

Bodenbach. In einer Schreinerei in Bodenbach ist in der Nacht zum Freitag ein Brand ausgebrochen. In der Ortslage Bodenbach kam es in der Nacht zum Freitag, 11. Dezember, gegen 3 Uhr zu einem Brand in einer Schreinerei. Mehrere Feuerwehren der umliegenden Gemeinden waren mit mehr als 80 Kräften mit den Löscharbeiten beschäftigt. Die Löscharbeiten…

Kennzeichen-Diebe in Oberbettingen unterwegs

Oberbettingen. Die Polizei sucht nach Zeugen der Tat. Unbekannte Personen entwendeten am Dienstag, 8. Dezember, zwischen 5.10 und 15 Uhr, von einem am Bahnof in Oberbettingen abgestellten Auto, Marke Volkswagen, das vordere und hintere Kennzeichen mit der beginnenden Kombination "DAU". Die Polizei Daun…

Simmern: Polizei rettet StrohkÃ¶nig

Simmern. Am Sonntagmorgen ging bei der Polizeiinspektion Simmern die Meldung über einen im Simmerbach schwimmenden Stroh-König ein. Die Beamten schritten umgehend zur Rettung.

Vor Ort fanden die Polizisten einen der drei heiligen Königsfiguren aus der Strohkrippe auf dem Schlossplatz. Der König konnte unbeschädigt aus dem Bach geborgen und zur Krippe zurückgebracht werden. Wer den heiligen Mann im Simmerbach versenkt hat, ist bislang nicht bekannt.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

