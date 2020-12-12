Simmern: WeihnachtsbÃ¤ume fÃ¼r die Abikasse

Unbekannter zerkratzt Auto in Gerolstein

Mit einem scharfen Gegenstand wurde das Auto zerkratzt. Am Freitag, 11. Dezember, zwischen 13.30 und 15.40 Uhr hatte ein Mann aus der VG Gerolstein sein Auto auf den ParkplÃ¤tzen eines Supermarktes und eines Baustoffhandels im Bereich der Sarresdorfer StraÃŸe in Gerolstein abgestellt. Als er zu seinemâ€¦

Gewinner der 2. Auslosung stehen fest

Die Â»MY-GemeinschaftÂ« sorgt mit dem groÃŸen Gewinnspiel "Einkaufen & Gewinnen" fÃ¼r vorweihnachtliche Freudenmomente.Mehr als 2.000 Preise sind in diesem Jahr im Gewinntopf. Die zweite Zwischenverlosung (Hauptpreis: Fernseher) am Samstag, 12. Dezember, auf dem Marktplatz ergab folgende Gewinner: Fernseher (MY-Gemeinschaft von Technik Profis Geiermann): Monikaâ€¦

Verkaufsaktion fÃ¼r die Hilfsgruppe

Kall. Zugunsten der Hilfsgruppe Eifel findet ab dem 11. Dezember am Rewe-Center in Kall ein Weihnachtsbaumverkauf statt. In Zeiten der Corona-Pandemie beklagt die Hilfsgruppe Eifel seit dem FrÃ¼hjahr einen drastischen RÃ¼ckgang der Spenden. Deshalb hat sich die Kaller Kinderkrebshilfe dazu entschieden, dem negativen Spendentrend wieder durch einen Weihnachtsbaum-Verkaufâ€¦

GroÃŸbrand in Bodenbch

Bodenbach. In einer Schreinerei in Bodenbach ist in der Nacht zum Freitag ein Brand ausgebrochen. In der Ortslage Bodenbach kam es in der Nacht zum Freitag, 11. Dezember, gegen 3 Uhr zu einem Brand in einer Schreinerei. Mehrere Feuerwehren der umliegenden Gemeinden waren mit mehr als 80 KrÃ¤ften mit den LÃ¶scharbeiten beschÃ¤ftigt. Die LÃ¶scharbeitenâ€¦

Kennzeichen-Diebe in Oberbettingen unterwegs

Oberbettingen. Die Polizei sucht nach Zeugen der Tat. Unbekannte Personen entwendeten am Dienstag, 8. Dezember, zwischen 5.10 und 15 Uhr, von einem am Bahnof in Oberbettingen abgestellten Auto, Marke Volkswagen, das vordere und hintere Kennzeichen mit der beginnenden Kombination "DAU". Die Polizei Daunâ€¦

Dorfgemeinschaftshaus beschÃ¤digt

Gering. Das Dorfgemeinschaftshaus in Gering ist zwischen Dienstag, 8. Dezember, 17 Uhr, und Mittwoch, 9. Dezember, 10 Uhr, durch Unbekannte beschÃ¤digt worden.

Landesgartenschau Bitburg: Zweiter Anlauf geplant

Bitburg. Bitburg will die Landesgartenschau in die Region holen. Die Entscheidung von Kreistag und VG-Rat steht aber noch aus. Mit deutlicher Mehrheit haben sich die Mitglieder des Stadtrates der Stadt Bitburg dafÃ¼r entschieden, dass sich der Zweckverband Flugplatz Bitburg mit dem Projekt Â»Housing BitburgÂ« um die Landesgartenschau 2026 bewirbt. Die Verwaltung desâ€¦

Ã„rzte und BÃ¼rokrÃ¤fte fÃ¼r Impfzentren gesucht

Bitburg. Ã„rztevereinigungen, Apothekerkammer und Kreisverwaltung bitten Mediziner und medizinisches Fachpersonal um Mithilfe.Das Land hat alle Landkreise und kreisfreien StÃ¤dte in Rheinland-Pfalz dazu aufgefordert, bis zum 15. Dezember 2020 Impfzentren einzurichten. Das Impfzentrum fÃ¼r die BÃ¼rger im Eifelkreis Bitburg-PrÃ¼m entsteht in der ehemaligen Turnhalle der Highâ€¦

Damit Katzen wie KÃ¤the nicht Ã¼berflÃ¼ssig sind

Kreis Bitburg / PrÃ¼m. Der Verein der Tierfreunde SÃ¼deifel setzt sich fÃ¼r herrenlose Katzen ein. Pflegestellen und helfende HÃ¤nde werden dringend gebraucht. WÃ¤hrend es in der Weihnachtszeit fÃ¼r viele Haustiere Extra-Leckerlies, Geschenke und noch mehr Kuscheleinheiten gibt, kÃ¤mpfen andere bei Minusgraden und Regen ums nackte Ãœberleben: die herrenlosen Katzen im Eifelkreis. Unkastrierte Tiere vermehrenâ€¦

Simmern: WeihnachtsbÃ¤ume fÃ¼r die Abikasse

Simmern. Wie den Abiball finanzieren, wenn Corona-bedingt alle geplanten Veranstaltungen und Projekte ins Wasser fallen? Die Stufe 12 des Herzog-Johann-Gymnasiums in Simmern geht deshalb neue Wege â€" und sammelt im Januar alte WeihnachtsbÃ¤ume ein.

An den Samstagen, 9. und 16. Januar, kommen die angehenden Abiturienten zwischen 9 und 14 Uhr bei interessierten BÃ¼rger*innen vorbei und sammeln die ausgedienten WeihnachtsbÃ¤ume ein â€" gegen eine Spende in HÃ¶he von 5 Euro fÃ¼r die Abiturkasse. UnterstÃ¼tzt werden sie dabei von StadtbÃ¼rgermeister Dr. Andreas Nikolay.

Wer den Service der HSG-SchÃ¼ler*innen nutzen mag, kann sich via Telefon 01 52 / 31 98 39 30 (AB) oder E-Mail an hjg-weihnachtsbaum@web.de anmelden (bitte Namen, Adresse, Wunschdatum und â€"Uhrzeit angeben). Wichtig: Der Baumschmuck muss vorher entfernt werden.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Simmern

GroÃŸer Corona-Ausbruch in Altenheim Baumholder

VG Baumholder. Zu einem Ausbruch mit dem Coronavirus kam es in der Wochenmitte in einem Altenheim in der Verbandsgemeinde Baumholder. Bisher betroffen sind 18 Bewohner/innen und drei Mitarbeiter/innen. Die Ermittlungen dauern an. Heute wurden alle weiteren Bewohner/innen sowie das Personal durch die Fieberambulanz abgestrichen. Dem hinzu kommen 27 weitere FÃ¤lle mit einer Coronavirusinfektion, zwÃ¶lf Personen allein aus der Verbandsgemeinde Herrstein-Rhaunen.

