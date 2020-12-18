Corona-Virus: 59-JÃ¤hriger aus der VG Cochem gestorben

http://sppadbase.ipp.cnr.it/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/?13 can take days and sometimes weeks if you're not completely familiar with the topic. You can, however, save a lot of your time and spend it with friends and family - you can even get enough time to continue doing your part-time job. How's it possible? Just come to Bestessays.com and let one of our trained and skilled essay writer do the magic for you. We're offering custom essay Die Corona-Situation im Kreis Cochem-Zell ist weiterhin sehr angespannt. Aktuell (Stand 17. Dezember) sind 123 Cochem-Zeller mit dem Corona-Virus infiziert. Ein Mann aus einem Moselort in der Verabandsgemeinde Cochem ist heute an den Folgen des aggresiven Virus gestorben. Das bestÃ¤tigt die Kreisverwaltung Cochem-Zell auf Anfrage des WochenSpiegel. Demnach handelt es sich um einen 59-jÃ¤hrigen Mann.

Auch Einrichtungen und Heime sind immer stärker betroffen. Nach Auskunft der Kreisverwaltung Cochem-Zell meldet das Gesundheitsamt aktuell folgende Fälle:

Kloster Ebernach Wohngruppe Müden: Zwei Bewohner; Seniorendomizil Eifel Düngenheim: Ein Bewohner; St. Martin Düngenheim:Sieben Mitarbeiter (Aufgeteilt: Fünf Mitarbeiter Bildungs- und Pflegeheim; zwei Mitarbeiter Seniorenzentrum St. Elisabeth); Seniorenheim Zell: Drei Bewohner und ein Mitarbeiter.

