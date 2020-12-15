Flashmob im Advent

Eine Hommage an den Â»Mark Twain der EifelÂ«

Blankenheim. Â»Moet ihr su ne Bohei Ã¶mm mich maache?Â« Das sei, versichern die Akteure, die sich in der Filiale der VR-Bank Nordeifel in Blankenheim versammelt hatten, die bescheidene, aber zufriedene Reaktion von Fritz Koenn auf ein Gesamtkunstwerk gewesen, das ihm gewidmet ist.

Startschuss fÃ¼r Glasfaserausbau in Ayl

Ayl. Die BÃ¼rgerinnen und BÃ¼rger in Ayl sowie dem Ortsteil Biebelhausen kÃ¶nnen sich schon bald Ã¼ber noch schnelleres Internet freuen. Am Donnerstag, 10. Dezember, wurde die Hauptverteilerstation (PoP â€" Point of Presence) am FuÃŸballplatz in der Biebelhausener StraÃŸe errichtet und der offizielle Spatenstich fÃ¼r den Glasfaserausbau in Ayl gemacht.

WeihnachtsgrÃ¼ÃŸe in TÃ¼ten

Mendig. Die Verbandsgemeinde Mendig, die Pfarreiengemeinschaft und die FamilienbildungsstÃ¤tte haben die Aktion "WeihnachtsgruÃŸ in TÃ¼ten" initiiert. Es wurde gebacken, gebastelt und Ã¼ber 200 WeihnachtstÃ¼ten fÃ¼r Senioren befÃ¼llt und beklebt.

Vulkaneifel: Vier Neuinfektionen, ein weiterer Todesfall

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Das Corona-Update fÃ¼r den Vulkaneifelkreis. Das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Vulkaneifel hat seit dem gestrigen Tag vier weitere bestÃ¤tigte Neuinfektionen mit SARS-CoV-2 gemeldet. Die Anzahl der bisher positiv auf das Corona-Virus getesteten Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifelâ€¦

Fahrradschloss lÃ¶st Schnellbremsung eines GÃ¼terzuges aus

Sinzig. Am Samstagmittag, 12. Dezember, kam es im Bereich Sinzig zu einem gefÃ¤hrlichen Zwischenfall im Bahnbereich. Bisher unbekannte Personen warfen GegenstÃ¤nde (FahrradschlÃ¶sser) in die Oberleitung, wodurch bei einem durchfahrenden GÃ¼terzug eine Schnellbremsung ausgelÃ¶st wurde.

Wallendorf: SpaziergÃ¤nger finden enthauptete Tiere

Wallendorf. Am Samstag, 12. Dezember, fanden SpaziergÃ¤nger tote Tiere. Ihnen allen wurden Kopf und GlieÃŸmaÃŸen abgerennt.Am Samstagnachmittag teilten SpaziergÃ¤nger der Polizeiinspektion Bitburg einen makabren Fund mit. In einem WaldstÃ¼ck nahe der Ortschaft Wallendorf glaubten sie, einen enthaupteten weiÃŸen Hund vorgefunden zu haben. Eine hinzugerufene Streife derâ€¦

Thomas Scheppe ist neuer BÃ¼rgermeister der VG Daun

Daun. Der CDU-Kandidat gewinnt das Rennen um den Posten des VerbandsgemeindebÃ¼rgermeisters in Daun. Nun ist klar, wer neuer BÃ¼rgermeister der Verbandsgemeinde Daun wird und damit auf Werner KlÃ¶ckner, der im Sommer aus gesundheitlichen GrÃ¼nden sein Amt niedergelegt hatte, folgen wird: Thomas Scheppe (CDU) konnte sich in der gestrigen Stichwahl mitâ€¦

Personen bei Wohnhausbrand leicht verletzt

NiederdÃ¼renbach. Am Sonntag, 13. Dezember, kam es gegen 9.46 Uhr zum Brand eines Eckschrankes in einem Einfamilienhaus in der BrohltalstraÃŸe in NiederdÃ¼renbach. Das Feuer konnte durch die eingesetzten KrÃ¤fte der Feuerwehr schnell gelÃ¶scht werden. Am GebÃ¤ude ist kein erkennbarer Schaden entstanden. Die Bewohner wurden durch das Einatmen von Rauchgasen leicht verletzt und durch den Rettungsdienst versorgt. FÃ¼râ€¦

51-JÃ¤hriger stirbt bei Unfall

Sinzig. Am Samstag, 12. Dezember, 18.02 Uhr, ereignete sich auf der L 86, zwischen Sinzig und KÃ¶nigsfeld, ein folgenschwerer Verkehrsunfall.Nach derzeitigem Ermittlungsstand befuhr ein 51-jÃ¤hriger Mann aus dem Kreis Ahrweiler die L 86 in Fahrtrichtung KÃ¶nigfeld. Auf gerader Strecke kam der FahrzeugfÃ¼hrer nach rechts von der Fahrbahn ab und kollidierte anschlieÃŸend frontal mit einem Baum.â€¦

Flashmob im Advent

Cochem. Ein Zeichen fÃ¼r den Zusammenhalt in der Gesellschaft haben die Sportprofilklassen der Gemeinsamen Orientierungsstufe in Cochem gesetzt.

Die Sportprofilklassen der schulartÃ¼bergreifenden Orientierungsstufe Cochem bewegen sich in Corona-Zeiten am liebsten an der frischen Luft! Dabei haben sie unter anderem das Tanzen entdeckt â€" und sind sogar sehr kreativ: Unter dem Motto "Zusammen" sorgten sie jetzt fÃ¼r weihnachtliche Stimmung im Seniorenzentrum St. Hedwig, auf dem Carlfritz-Nicolay-Platz und auf dem Marktplatz - mit Maske und Abstand, aber auch mit viel SpaÃŸ an der Bewegung!

Foto: privat

www.rsplus-cochem.de

 

 

FÃ¼nf neue MehrzwecklÃ¶schfahrzeuge fÃ¼r ZÃ¼lpicher Feuerwehr

ZÃ¼lpich. Es war fast so etwas wie ein verfrÃ¼htes Weihnachtsgeschenk, Ã¼ber das sich die Kameradinnen und Kameraden der Freiwilligen Feuerwehr der Stadt ZÃ¼lpich jetzt freuen durften. Bei der Firma â€žWISS Feuerwehrfahrzeugeâ€œ in Herbolzheim - etwa 30 Kilometer nÃ¶rdlich von Freiburg im Breisgau gelegen - konnten Abordnungen der LÃ¶schgruppen Bessenich, DÃ¼rscheven, MÃ¼lheim-Wichterich, Ãœlpenich und Weiler in der Ebene jeweils ein neues MehrzwecklÃ¶schfahrzeug (MLF) in Empfang nehmen.

