Gas-Alarm in der Eifelstadt

Konz: 600.000 Euro zur FÃ¶rderung des Stadtteils Karthaus

Konz. Die Stadt Konz im Landkreis Trier Saarburg erhÃ¤lt im Programmjahr 2020 aus dem Bund-LÃ¤nder-Programm â€žSozialer Zusammenhaltâ€œ insgesamt 600.000 Euro StÃ¤dtebaufÃ¶rdermittel zur Entwicklung des FÃ¶rdergebiets Karthaus, wie Innenminister Roger Lewentz anlÃ¤sslich der Ãœbergabe des Bescheides/in Konz mitgeteilt hat.

Betrunkener greift Polizisten an

Ettringen. Ein 40-jÃ¤hriger Autofahrer aus der VG Brohltal befuhr am Samstag, 16. Januar, gegen 22 Uhr, mit seinem "Ford Focus C-Max" die L 83 von Mayen in Richtung Rieden.

Viel zu tun fÃ¼r die Polizei Bitburg: Sechs berauschte Fahrer

Kreis Bitburg / PrÃ¼m. Im Laufe des Wochenendes musste die Polizei Bitburg sechs berauschte FahrzeugfÃ¼hrer aus dem Verkehr ziehen. Den Anfang machte dabei am Freitagabend ein 29-jÃ¤hriger FahrzeugfÃ¼hrer aus der Verbandsgemeinde Speicher. Er Ã¼berschlug sich auf der L37 bei Gindorf mit seinem Fahrzeug und flÃ¼chtete anschlieÃŸend von der Unfallstelle. Im Rahmen von FahndungsmaÃŸnahmenâ€¦

KontrollmaÃŸnahmen der Polizei in den Wintersportgebieten

Adenau. Auch an diesem Wochenende wurden die Wintersportgebiete "Hohe Acht" sowie "Arft" von Freitag bis einschlieÃŸlich Sonntag, 15. bis 17. Januar, von zahlreichen Wintersportlern und Familien zum Rodeln aufgesucht

Kontrollen in den Wintersportgebieten

Adenau. Die Polizei Adenau wird auch wieder am kommenden Wochenende gemeinsam mit der Kreisverwaltung und den OrdnungsÃ¤mtern in der Region um den NÃ¼rburgring prÃ¤sent sein und KontrollmaÃŸnahmen durchfÃ¼hren.

Kampf gegen Corona: 8600 Personen in Stadt und Kreis geimpft

Trier. Seit dem 31. Dezember 2020 wird in Seniorenheimen in der Stadt Trier und des Landkreises geimpft. Bewohnerinnen und Bewohner sowie Mitarbeitende erhielten bzw. erhalten die erste Impfung gegen das Corona-Virus. Zwischenzeitlich wurden auch die KrankenhÃ¤user durch das Land mit Impfstoff fÃ¼r ihre Ã„rzte und das Pflegepersonal beliefert. Und seit dem 7. Januar erhalten die Ãœber-80-JÃ¤hrigen sowie AngehÃ¶rige der Impfkategorie 1 ihre erste Impfung.

Der CC Tawern startet Online-Kappensitzung

Tawern. â€žCorona ist der Lage Herr, mir feiern trotzdem an TawÃ¤r!â€œ. Dies klingt zwar wie eine Freidenker-Demonstration unter nicht Beachtung aller Corona-Regeln, ist aber in Wirklichkeit eine Aufforderung Zuhause zu bleiben, um dort mit dem CCRW Tawern zu feiern.

Tote Frau in Trier-West ist Opfer von Gewaltverbrechen

Stadt Trier. Die 63-jÃ¤hrige Frau, die am vergangenen Donnerstagmorgen, 14. Januar, in Trier-West leblos aufgefunden wurde, ist Opfer eines Gewaltverbrechens geworden. Dies haben die bisherigen polizeilichen Ermittlungen ergeben. Die Polizei sucht jetzt Zeugen, die das Opfer am Mittwochabend in Trier gesehen haben.

Der Zukunftswald wÃ¤chst

Gerolstein. Der Gerolsteiner Brunnen sponsert 40.000 klimastabile BÃ¤ume im Gemeinde- und Staatswald im Rahmen des Projekts Â»Gerolsteiner ZukunftswaldÂ«. Durch die drei extrem trockenen Jahre seit 2017 sind in ganz Deutschland zahlreiche SchadflÃ¤chen im Wald entstanden. Auch die WÃ¤lder der ForstÃ¤mter Gerolstein und Hillesheim blieben von den Auswirkungen des Klimawandels nicht verschont. Â»Um dieâ€¦

Gas-Alarm in der Eifelstadt

Kaisersesch. Am frÃ¼hen Montagmorgen, 18. Januar, gegen 5.10 Uhr, ist in einem Wohnhaus in Kaisersesch, Auf der Wacht, Gas ausgetreten.

Die eingesetzte Freiwillige Feuerwehr fÃ¼hrte eine Messung durch, die ergab, dass in dem Wohnhaus eine hohe Konzentration eines Gases nachweisbar war. Der Gasaustritt entstand aus noch ungeklÃ¤rter Ursache im Bereich der Ã–lheizung. Alle Bewohner wurden aus dem Haus evakuiert. Sieben Personen wurden vorsorglich in umliegende KrankenhÃ¤user gebracht.

Symbolfoto: Fotolia

