"WingertsblÃ¤ser"-Konzert gibts online

Bierlaster bei Stadtkyll umgekippt

Stadtkyll. Auf der L 24 bei Stadtkyll ist ein LKW von der Fahrbahn abgekommen und hat seine Ladung, mehrere hundert Bierkisten, verloren. Am gestrigen Dienstag, 8. Dezember, gegen 22.50 Uhr, wurde der Polizeiinspektion Prüm ein verunfallter LKW auf der L 24 zwischen den Ortslagen Stadtkyll und Dahlem gemeldet. Der Fahrer hatte hier vermutlich aufgrund kurzer Ablenkung die Kontrolle…

"Wie vom Erdboden verschluckt"

Mendig. Eine Frau ist am Dienstagabend, 8. Dezember, in ein rund 1,50 Meter tiefes Loch auf einem Fußweg zwischen dem ehemaligen Mendiger Flugplatz und den Thürer Wiesen gestürzt. Das Loch könnte durch einen Wasserrohrbruch entstanden sein.

Foto-Challenge #MoselTeiltGenuss

Mosel. Die Regionalinitiative der Markenfamilie „Faszination Mosel" fordert zur Teilnahme an einer neuen Foto-Challenge heraus: #MoselTeiltGenuss. In diesem Fotowettbewerb sind alle dazu aufgerufen, bis einschließlich 15. Februar 2021 ihr persönliches Moselgenuss-Foto einzureichen. Der Moselregion werden aktuellen Studien zufolge sehr hohe Kompetenzen im Bereich „Genuss und Kulinarik"…

Lkw verliert Leergut auf der Abfahrt Richtung PrÃ¼m-Dausfeld

Prüm. Ein Lastwagen hatte bei der Abfahrt von der B 51 zur B 410 in Richtung Prüm-Dausfeld etwa hundert Bierkästen mit Leergut verloren. Am Dienstag, 08. Dezember, 5 Uhr, musste die ist Abfahrt von der B 51 zur B 410 in Richtung Prüm-Dausfeld gesperrt werden. Ein Lastwagen hatte hier geschätzte hundert Bierkästen mit Leergut verloren, die sich quer über die Fahrbahn verteilten.…

Pkw kollidiert mit Linienbus

Burgen. Am frühen Dienstagmorgen, 8. Dezember, ist ein Pkw auf der B 49 bei Burgen mit einem Linienbus kollidiert. Dabei wurde die Fahrerin des Autos verletzt. Insgesamt wurden vier Fahrzeuge erheblich beschädigt.

Gladiators: Drittes Spiel innerhalb einer Woche

Trier. Eine starke Team- und Defensivleistung bescherte den Gladiators am vergangenen Sonntag einen 75:70 Erfolg bei Science City Jena. Damit rückten die Gladiatoren nicht nur auf Platz sechs in der Tabelle der 2. Basketball Bundesliga vor, auch wurde die Bilanz auf drei Siege in fünf Spielen ausgebaut. Doch für die Trierer Basketballprofis bleibt nur wenig Zeit zur Rehabilitation, denn bereits diesen Mittwoch, den 9. Dezember (19:30 Uhr, Arena Trier) steht mit dem Heimspiel gegen die Bayer Giants Leverkusen die nächste wichtige Partie an.

Nach Unfallflucht Zeugen gesucht

Sinzig. Am Freitag, 4. Dezember, gegen 13.15 Uhr, kam es zu einem Unfall in Sinzig am Fußgängerüberweg in der Barbarossastraße.Zwei Kinder überqueren auf ihren Rollern den Fußgängerüberweg, als ein zuvor stehendes Fahrzeug anfährt und mit einem der beiden Kinder kollidiert. Dieses Kind stürzt nach links gegen das zweite Kind, wodurch beide zu Fall kommen und sich leichte…

Zwei weitere TodesfÃ¤lle im "Haus Helena" in Mehren

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Corona-Update für den Landkreis VulkaneifelDas Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Vulkaneifel hat seit dem gestrigen Tag acht weitere bestätigte Neuinfektionen mit SARS-CoV-2 gemeldet. Die Anzahl der bisher positiv auf das Corona-Virus getesteten Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifel…

Noch mehr Corona-Positive im Altenpflegeheim in KÃ¶rperich

Körperich. Am 1. Dezember hatte die Kreisverwaltung des Eifelkreises über einen größeren Corona-Ausbruch im Altenheim St. Vinzenz-Haus in Körperich mit 53 betroffenen Bewohnern und Mitarbeitern informiert. Bei Nachtestungen wurden nun 20 weitere positive Fälle festgestellt, darunter 13 Bewohner und sieben Mitarbeiter.

"WingertsblÃ¤ser"-Konzert gibts online

Treis. Die "Moselaner Wingertsblӓser" haben sich kurzentschlossen mit Pastor Hermann-Josef Flöck und der Pfarrgemeinde Treis-Karden zusammengetan und für die Adventssonntage ein kleines Konzert aufgenommen. Kamera und Schnitt übernahm Pater Bijesh.

Die &quot;Moselaner WingertsblÃ¤ser&quot;: Jutta Mettig (Klarinette &amp; Gesang) Rainer Jahnen (FlÃ¼gelhorn, Trompete, Piccolotrompete) Thomas Bleser (FlÃ¼gelhorn, Trompete) Matthias Bleser (Horn) Gabriel Mentenich (Bariton) Alexander HÃ¶cht (Posaune) und Thomas Mallmann (Tuba).
Das Konzert strahlen die "Wingertsblӓser" über die Online-Medien Facebook und YouTube an jedem Adventssonntag und am ersten Weihnachtstag um 17 Uhr aus. "Mit dem ,Adventszauber – der Atempause im Advent' möchten wir ein wenig Licht ins Dunkel bringen, denn in diesem Jahr ist der Advent für alle Menschen so ganz anders", so Jutta Mettig von den "Moselaner Wingertsblӓsern". Neben der adventlichen Musik liest Pastor Flöck besinnliche Texte.

Weitere Informationen unter: www.facebook.com/wingertsblaeser und www.wingertsblaeser.de

Foto: privat

