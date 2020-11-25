Corona-Ausbruch in St. Martin Ulmen

Corona-Impfzentrum ist im Aufbau

Kreis Bitburg / Prüm. Der Eifelkreis plant ein Corona-Impfzentrum in der Turnhalle der ehemaligen High School auf dem US-Housinggelände.Die Planungen für die Errichtung eines Corona-Impfzentrums für die Bürger im Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm laufen auf Hochtouren. Die Kreisverwaltung ist zuversichtlich, schnellstmöglich nach Zulassung eines Corona-Impfstoffes mit den Impfungen beginnen zu…

Schutzschirm fÃ¼r Mendiger Kommunen

Mendig. Die Verbandsgemeinde Mendig möchte in diesem Jahr einen neuen, finanzpolitischen Weg einleiten. Die Corona-Pandemie lässt für die verbandsangehörigen Kommunen Bell, Mendig, Thür, Rieden und Volkesfeld Einnahmeausfälle im Bereich der Einkommenssteuer und Gewerbesteuer erwarten. Aus diesem Grunde will die Verbandsgemeinde einen Schutzschirm für…

Kinder schmÃ¼cken Mechernich

Mechernich. "Kinder schmücken Mechernich" - so kann man die Weihnachtsbaum-Aktion beschreiben, die vom Stadtmarketing-Verein "Mechernich aktiv" ins Leben gerufen wurde. Die Vorsitzende Margret Eich hatte fünf Kindergärten aus dem Stadtgebiet angeschrieben, die sich spontan bereit erklärten, Schmuck für die elf Weihnachtsbäume zu basteln, die über die Innenstadt verteilt aufgestellt sind.

Ran an die Karten, fertig, los!

Daun. Der Vorverkauf für das beliebte Musik-Festival »Klassiker auf dem Vulkan« 2021 hat begonnen. Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie und der damit verbundenen Einschränkungen konnte das beliebte Sommer-Kultur-Festival »Klassiker auf dem Vulkan« 2020 nicht stattfinden. Doch für 2021 steht fest: Klassiker auf dem Vulkan soll wieder stattfinden. Karten…

Impfstation in Landkern

Landkern. Die Vorbereitungen für ein kreiseigenes Impfzentrum im Landkreis Cochem-Zell laufen auf Hochtouren. Seitens des Landes Rheinland-Pfalz werden einige Anforderungen an den Standort eines Impfzentrums gestellt. So sollte es sich beispielsweise um eine feste Halle mit ausreichend Platz handeln, die außerdem verkehrsgünstig gelegen ist und auch…

Trier: Corona-Teststation Ã¶ffnet am Mittwoch

Trier. Ein Corona-Impfstoff rückt in greifbare Nähe. Damit in der Stadt direkt nach dessen Freigabe und Auslieferung mit dem Impfen begonnen werden kann, hat die Berufsfeuerwehr bereits im Sommer ein Konzept erstellt, das nun der Öffentlichkeit präsentiert wurde. Auch eine Corona-Teststation im Messepark ist ab Mittwoch, 25. November, wieder geöffnet.

Hilfe von vielen Seiten fÃ¼r Trierer Obdachlose

Stadt Trier. Corona stellt Obdachlose im Winter vor besondere Herausforderungen: Manche von ihnen sind nicht nur vom Erfrieren bedroht, sondern oft auch der Pandemie schutzlos ausgeliefert. In Trier wurde frühzeitig und umfassend Vorsorge getroffen.

Corona: Bitburger Polizei ahndet VerstÃ¶ÃŸe gegen MaÃŸnahmen

Bitburg. In den vergangenen Tagen hat die Bitburger Polizei Kontrollen zur Einhaltung der bestehenden Schutzmaßnahmen zur Eindämmung der Corona-Pandemie durchgeführt. Viele Menschen zeigten sich solidarisch. Es gab jedoch auch Außnahmen.

Kreis bereitet Impfzentrum in Polch vor

Polch. Landrat: „Standort Maifeldhalle bietet gute Rahmenbedingen."Der Landkreis Mayen-Koblenz plant in der Maifeldhalle in Polch ein Corona-Impfzentrum zu errichten. Die Vorbereitungen zur Inbetriebnahme laufen aktuell auf Hochtouren, um schnellstmöglich nach Zulassung des Corona-Impfstoffes mit den Impfungen…

Corona-Ausbruch in St. Martin Ulmen

Acht Bewohner mit COVID19 infiziert

Auch aus Cochem-Zeller Schulen werden weitere Corona-Infizierungen gemeldet.  In der Realschule Plus Cochem: 4 SchÃ¼ler/inne, Grundschule Bullay: 1 SchÃ¼ler/in, Grundschule Ulmen: 1 SchÃ¼ler/in und 1 Lehrer/in und der FOS und Realschule Plus Kaisersesch: 1 SchÃ¼ler/in. 

Erneut wird heute auch ein weiterer Todesfall gemeldet. Nach Angaben der Kreisverwaltung ist eine 81-jährige Frau aus der Verbandsgemeinde Zell, die mit dem Corona-Virus infiziert war, gestorben.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Ulmen

318 Coronapositive im Kreis / Inzidenz steigt auf 141,2

Kreis Euskirchen. Wie das Gesundheitsamt des Kreises Euskirchen meldet, wurden seit Beginn der Registrierung im Kreis Euskirchen insgesamt 2272 (2206) Covid-19-Fälle erfasst. In Klammern sind die Zahlen vom 24. November.

Corona-Ausbruch in St. Martin Ulmen

Ulmen. Das Corona-Virus macht sich mehr und mehr in sozialen Einrichtungen und Schulen breit: Nach dem WochenSpiegel vorliegenden Informationen sind aktuelle neun Einrichtungen betroffen. Im Bereich KindertagesstÃ¤tten wurden FÃ¤lle aus der Kita Blankenrath (1 Kind), der Kita Auderath (1 Kind) sowie der Kita Kaisersesch (1 Kind) gemeldet. Weiterhin sind im Seniorenzentrum in Alf elf Bewohner/innen sowie 3 Mitarbeiter/innen infiziert. Ein grÃ¶ÃŸerer Ausbruch wird auch beim Wohnheim St Martin in Ulmen gemeldet. Hier sind acht Bewohner/innen betroffen. Auch aus Cochem-Zeller Schulen werden weitere Corona-Infizierungen gemeldet.  In der Realschule Plus Cochem: 4 SchÃ¼ler/inne, Grundschule Bullay: 1 SchÃ¼ler/in, Grundschule Ulmen: 1 SchÃ¼ler/in und 1 Lehrer/in und der FOS und Realschule Plus Kaisersesch: 1 SchÃ¼ler/in.  Erneut wird heute auch ein weiterer Todesfall gemeldet. Nach Angaben der Kreisverwaltung ist eine 81-jÃ¤hrige Frau aus der Verbandsgemeinde Zell, die mit dem Corona-Virus infiziert war, gestorben.Das Corona-Virus macht sich mehr und mehr in sozialen Einrichtungen und Schulen breit: Nach dem WochenSpiegel vorliegenden Informationen sind aktuelle neun Einrichtungen betroffen. Im Bereich KindertagesstÃ¤tten wurden FÃ¤lle aus der Kita Blankenrathâ€¦

