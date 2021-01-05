500.000 Euro fÃ¼r die Altstadt

Zu schnell und unter Drogeneinfluss

Niederfell. Am spÃ¤ten Montagabend, 4. Januar, ist der Polizei zwischen Niederfell und Dieblich ein Rollerfahrer ins Netz gegangen, der offensichtlich eine Vielzahl von VerstÃ¶ÃŸen begangen hat.

Arbeitslosigkeit nimmt zum Jahresende leicht zu

Mayen. Im Landkreis Mayen-Koblenz gibt es Ende Dezember 4.239 Arbeitslose â€" 81 mehr als vier Wochen zuvor und 902 mehr als vor einem Jahr. Die Arbeitslosenquote steigt um 0,1 Punkte auf 3,6 Prozent. Im Dezember 2019 lag sie bei 2,8 Prozent.

Johanniter-Weihnachtstrucker: BÃ¼rger spenden 638 Pakete

Trier. Rund neun Tonnen GrundversorgungsgÃ¼ter in genau 638 Weihnachtstrucker-Paketen haben Klassen, Familien, Firmen und Einzelspender im Advent an die Trierer Dienststelle der Johanniter gebracht, um BedÃ¼rftigen zu helfen. Rund 50.300 Pakete haben die Johanniter deutschlandweit gesammelt und nun in SÃ¼dosteuropa und erstmals auch an mittellose Menschen vor der eigenen HaustÃ¼r verteilt.

Silvester 2020: Bundespolizei zieht Bilanz

Trier. Haftbefehle vollstreckt, Ingewahrsamnahmen, 36 Fahndungserfolge sowie VerstÃ¶ÃŸe gegen das Aufenthalts- und Strafrecht: Dies ist die Bilanz der Bundespolizei Trier von Silvester bis Sonntag.

BehÃ¶rdennummer 115 Ã¼berlastet

Trier. Die BehÃ¶rdennummer 115, die bei der Stadt Trier gemeinsam fÃ¼r Stadt und Landkreis betrieben wird, verzeichnet heute einen groÃŸen Ansturm an Anfragen. Damit verbunden sind auch lange Wartezeiten fÃ¼r die Anrufer.

Ein positives Zeichen gegen Gewalt

Gerolstein. Der Verein Adventsmenschen e.V. besuchte in der Weihnachtszeit zahlreiche RettungskrÃ¤fte, um ihnen fÃ¼r ihren Einsatz zu danken.Unter dem Motto Â»#wirsagendankeÂ« besuchte der Bodenbacher Verein Adventsmenschen e.V. in diesem Jahr bereits zum zweiten Mal RettungskrÃ¤fte in der Vorweihnachtszeit und Ã¼berreichte diesen selbstgebackene PlÃ¤tzchen und SchokoladenweihnachtsmÃ¤nner.â€¦

Hoher Sachschaden bei Scheunenbrand in LÃ¶hndorf

LÃ¶hndorf. In der Nacht von Samstag, 2. Januar, auf Sonntag, 3. Januar, geriet eine Scheune in LÃ¶hndorf aus bislang ungeklÃ¤rter Ursache in Vollbrand.Zum Zeitpunkt des Brandes befanden sich mehrere Pferde in der Scheune, die jedoch von Anwohnern ins Freie gerettet werden konnten. Der Sachschaden wird auf etwa 500.000 Euro geschÃ¤tzt, da sich mehrere Traktoren im Inneren befanden. Aktuell kann eineâ€¦

Verkehrsunfallflucht geklÃ¤rt

Ringen. Am Samstagmorgen, 2. Januar, gegen 9.30 Uhr, befuhr ein 40-Tonner Sattelschlepper die Ortsdurchfahrt in Grafschaft-Ringen, von Bad Neuenahr aus kommend in Richtung Gelsdorf.

Kian ist das Neujahrsbaby

Mayen. Er wurde am 1. Januar 2021 um 18.44 Uhr geboren. Damit ist Kian das Neujahrsbaby in Mayen. 3.900 Gramm schwer und 55 Zentimeter groÃŸ war der kleine Mann bei seiner Geburt.

500.000 Euro fÃ¼r die Altstadt

Zell. Hohe FÃ¶rderung fÃ¼r die Moselstadt Zell: Die rheinland-pfÃ¤lzische StaatssekretÃ¤rin Heike Raab hat einen FÃ¶rderbescheid Ã¼ber eine halbe Million Euro aus dem Bund-LÃ¤nder-Programm "Lebendige Zentren" fÃ¼r die laufende Sanierung der historischen Zeller Altstadt an den BÃ¼rgermeister der Verbandsgemeinde Zell, Karl Heinz Simon, und StadtbÃ¼rgermeister Hans-Peter DÃ¶pgen Ã¼berreicht.

With them, we can guarantee the best http://www.eidenberger-alm.at/?dissertation-sur-les-confessions-de-rousseaus. Our communication channels are constant. We offer round the clock availability. You are free to communicate with the writers and may ask any questions or can give feedback regarding your order. Your assignment matters to us. We have a plagiarism checker which ensures that our work is plagiarism free with no grammatical errors. We Damit hat das Land Rheinland-Pfalz seit dem Jahr 2015 fast 1,4 Millionen Euro fÃ¼r die Sanierung des Altstadtkerns in der Stadt Zell bereitgestellt. Die Stadt kann mit den FÃ¶rdergeldern des Landes stÃ¤dtebauliche Vorhaben finanzieren. Sie will die Mittel hauptsÃ¤chlich fÃ¼r weitere Vorbereitungs- und OrdnungsmaÃŸnahmen zur Neugestaltung des MoselvorgelÃ¤ndes sowie des Fest- und des Rathausplatzes nutzen. "Diese MaÃŸnahmen werden die historische Altstadt stÃ¤rken und somit Zell noch lebenswerter machen", so StaatssekretÃ¤rin Heike Raab.

Foto: Archiv

Zell