Die etwas andere Verlustanzeige

BÃ¼rgermeisterstuhl ist wieder besetzt

Daun. Thomas Scheppe (CDU) hat sein Amt als BÃ¼rgermeister der Verbandsgemeinde Daun angetreten. Sein VorgÃ¤nger Werner KlÃ¶ckner war vor einem halben Jahr nach 26 Jahren Dienstzeit aus gesundheitlichen GrÃ¼nden frÃ¼hzeitig ausgeschieden. In der Zwischenzeit hatte der Erste Beigeordnete Otmar Monschauer die Verwaltungsspitze ausgefÃ¼llt.

Â»BÃ¼rger sind verunsichert und haben AngstÂ«

Cochem. Der Kreis Cochem-Zell wird einen kriminellen Asylbewerber nicht los, weil sein Heimatland keinen Pass ausstellt. WochenSpiegel-Chefredakteur Mario Zender sprach dazu mit dem Cochem-Zeller Landrat Manfred Schnur.

"Schmutzfinken"

Kattenes. Das FreizeitgelÃ¤nde "Auf der PlÃ¤tsch" in Kattenes wird zurzeit immer wieder von "Schmutzfinken" heimgesucht. Auch in Zeiten der Corona-Krise bestehe, so die Gemeindeverwaltung LÃ¶f-Kattenes, die MÃ¶glichkeit, sich dort unter Beachtung der Hygienebedingungen zu treffen. Leider mÃ¼sste immer wieder festgestellt werden, dass die Nutzung teilweise mit erheblichenâ€¦

Die Kunst findet im Schaufenster statt

Schleiden. Eine Stadt wird bunter - trotz LeerstÃ¤nden in diversen GeschÃ¤ften. Denn diese Schaufenster werden zur BÃ¼hne fÃ¼r KÃ¼nstler, denen aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie die MÃ¶glichkeit genommen ist, ihre Kunst zu zeigen. Das wird mit der "Kunst im Fenster", die von der Galeristin der "Eifel Kunst", Marita Rauchberger, und der WirtschaftsfÃ¶rderung der Stadt Schleiden angestoÃŸen wurde, nun anders.

"Falsche" Polizisten zocken ab

Mendig. Am Donnerstag, 28. Januar, haben "falsche" Polizeibeamte in der DÃ¼nnwaldstraÃŸe in Mendig Wertsachen und Bargeld abgezockt.Das Opfer wurde Ã¼ber viele Stunden mehrfach von einem angeblichen Polizeikommissar Meier und einer Kriminalkommissarin MÃ¼ller telefonisch mit unterdrÃ¼ckter Rufnummer kontaktiert. Die "falschen" Polizisten erklÃ¤rten dem Opfer glaubhaft, dass dieâ€¦

+++ Update Unfall auf L10 +++

Kirchwald. Aus bislang ungeklÃ¤rter Ursache kam es am Montag, 1. Februar, gegen 10.20 Uhr, auf der L 10 zwischen Kirchwald und Langenfeld zu einem FrontalzusammenstoÃŸ von zwei Autos.

Ausbruch der Vogelgrippe H5N8 in Rheinland-Pfalz

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Seit Oktober 2020 breitet sich eine hochansteckende Variante des Vogelgrippevirus H5N8 massiv in der Wildvogelpopulation in Deutschland aus, immer wieder sind auch GeflÃ¼gelbestÃ¤nde oder Tierparks betroffen.

Britische Coronavirus-Mutation im Kreis nachgewiesen

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. Bei einem mit dem Coronavirus infizierten Mitarbeiter einer Firma â€" ansÃ¤ssig in einem Gewerbegebiet in der Verbandsgemeinde Adenau â€" wurde am 31.01.2021 die britische Mutation B 1.1.7 nachgewiesen.

Jetzt bewerben: evm unterstÃ¼tzt Karnevalsvereine

HunsrÃ¼ck/Nahe. "Palettenparty" mal anders: In diesem Jahr verlost die Energieversorgung Mittelrhein (evm) nicht wie gewohnt elf Paletten mit Wurfmaterial, sondern je 555 Euro an insgesamt elf Vereine.

Die etwas andere Verlustanzeige

write a great essay Essay About Name Help homework schools helpful best research proposal writing service Zell. Das Erstatten einer Verlustanzeige bei der Polizei ist einem Mann in Zell zum VerhÃ¤ngnis geworden, denn er verlor vor Ort auch noch seinen FÃ¼hrerschein.

Am Dienstagmorgen, 2. Februar, gegen 6.50 Uhr, erschien ein 45-jÃ¤hriger Mann aus der Verbandsgemeinde Zell auf der Dienststelle der Polizei, um eine Verlustanzeige zu erstatten. Hierbei wurde von den Beamten festgestellt, dass der Mann deutlich unter Alkoholeinfluss stand. Ein Atemalkoholtest ergab 2,19 Promille. Wie sich herausstellte, hatte er seinen Pkw in einiger Entfernung zur Polizeidienststelle abgestellt, um nicht aufzufallen. Dem Mann wurde eine Blutprobe entnommen. Sein FÃ¼hrerschein wurde sichergestellt und es wurde ein Strafverfahren eingeleitet. Die Verlustanzeige wurde natÃ¼rlich ebenfalls aufgenommen, heiÃŸt es im Polizeibericht.

Symbolfoto: Archiv

Zell