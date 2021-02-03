Ohne FÃ¼hrerschein, aber unter Drogen

Raiffeisenbank will neue GeschÃ¤ftsfelder erschlieÃŸen

Arzfeld. Immobilien und regenerative Energien rücken in den Fokus - Digitalisierung bleibt Hauptthema. Trotz schwächelnder Konjunktur blickt die Raiffeisenbank Westeifel eG Bank (Raiba) auf ein gutes Geschäftsjahr 2020 zurück. Bei der Bilanzpressekonferenz zieht Vorstand Klaus Peters ein sehr zufriedenes Fazit: "Die Bank ist deutlich gewachsen, das…

"RÃ¼ckenwind": Wittlicher Verein gewinnt Helmut-Simon-Preis

Wittlich. Der Verein „Rückenwind - Hilfen für Angehörige Inhaftierter" hat den ersten Platz des Helmut-Simon-Preises der Diakonie in Rheinland-Pfalz gewonnen. Damit verbunden ist ein Preisgeld in Höhe von 3000 Euro. Getragen wird der Verein vom SKM-Diözesanverein Trier (früher Sozialdienst Katholischer Männer) und dem Bistum Trier.

LiebeserklÃ¤rung an die Mutter

Wittlich. Gemeinsam mit Jugendlichen gestaltete sie im Corona-Sommer die Konzeption »Wittlich strahlt«. Davon zeugt seit August ein überdimensionaler Schriftzug aus Holz am Lieserufer. Um Mütter und Frauen geht es Birgit Amerkamp in einem neuen Kunstprojekt, an dem sich jeder beteiligen kann.

Region: Friseure reichen Klage ein

Eifel. Die Lage bei den Friseuren ist prekär. Ihre Sorge wächst, dass der Lockdown über den 14. Februar hinaus verlängert wird. Einige Friseure der Region reichen daher eine Klage ein.

Planen von Zugwaggons aufgeschlitzt

Sinzig. Am Sonntagmorgen, 31. Januar, stellte der Lokführer des Güterzuges 40671, abgestellt auf einem Ausweichgleis nahe Bahnhof Sinzig, an mehreren Waggons Schäden an den Abdeckplanen - vermutlich durch Aufschlitzen - fest.

Erdrutsch reiÃŸt Fahrzeuge in die Tiefe

Kordel. Am Montag, 1. Februar, wurde die Polizei gegen 6.30 Uhr über einen Verkehrsunfall auf der K 29 zwischen Kordel und der Hochmark morgen, in Kenntnis gesetzt. Offensichtlich wurde die Fahrbahn oberhalb eines kleinen Rastplatzes halbseitig unterspült, was dazu führte, dass sowohl ein Sattelzug als auch ein Pkw in den Graben rutschten.

Bitburg: Angriff auf RettungssanitÃ¤ter und Polizisten

Eifel. Am Dienstag, 2. Februar, wurden Rettungssanitäter und Polizisten von einer Frau in Bitburg angegriffen.Am frühen Dienstagabend erhielt die Polizei Bitburg Mitteilung über eine Frau mit schweren Gesichtsverletzungen im Stadtgebiet von Bitburg. Als die Polizisten und die ebenfalls hinzugerufenen Rettungssanitäter der Frau helfen wollten, wurden sie…

Mit 118 km/h durch die 70er-Zone

Ochtendung. Jeder sechste Verkehrsteilnehmer ist am Dienstag, 2. Februar, bei einer Geschwindigkeitskontrolle auf der L 98 bei Ochtendung zu schnell gewesen.In der Zeit von 8 bis 12 Uhr führte die Verkehrsdirektion Koblenz eine Radarkontrolle in einer 70er Zone durch. In der der Kontrollzeit passierten 437 Fahrzeuge die Kontrollstelle. 68 wurden mit einer zu schnellen Geschwindigkeit gemessen, 58 Fahrer…

Verkehrsunfall mit drei Verletzten bei Olzheim-Knaufspesch

Knaufspesch. Am Dienstag, 2. Februar, gegen 15.30 Uhr, ereignete sich auf der Bundesstraße 265 auf dem Streckenabschnitt zwischen Olzheim-Knaufspesch und der Schneifelkreuzung ein schwerer Verkehrsunfall im Begegnungsverkehr. Am Unfall beteiligt waren zwei PKW, welche nahezu frontal aufeinanderprallten.

Ohne FÃ¼hrerschein, aber unter Drogen

Bad Bertrich. Eine Polizeikontrolle dürfte für eine 47-jährige Autofahrerin noch weitreichende Folgen haben.

Die Frau wurde am Dienstagmittag, 2. Februar, gegen 12.30 Uhr, in Bad Bertrich kontrolliert. Hierbei stellte sich heraus, dass sie nicht im Besitz einer gültigen Fahrerlaubnis war. Zudem stand sie unter Drogeneinfluss. Ihr wurde eine Blutprobe entnommen und es wurde ein Strafverfahren eingeleitet. 

Symbolfoto: Archiv

Zell

Frauenberg: Selbst gebaute Rohrbombe gefunden

Frauenberg. Der Verantwortliche einer Firma, die mit dem Ausbau eines Glasfasernetzes im Bereich Frauenberg beschÃ¤ftigt sind, meldete der Polizei gestern, gegen 13 Uhr, den Fund einer vermeintlichen Rohrbombe im auÃŸerÃ¶rtlichen Bereich von Frauenberg. Nach der ersten Inaugenscheinnahme durch PolizeikrÃ¤fte wurde der zwischen EisenbahnbrÃ¼cke und Nahe gelegene Fundort weitrÃ¤umig abgesperrt. Fachkundige Ermittler der Kriminalpolizei Idar-Oberstein entschieden sich, spezialisierte Sprengstoff-Delaborierer des Landeskriminalamtes hinzu zu ziehen.

