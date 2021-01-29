Venen-Telefon mit Cindy Berger

Anrufwelle von BetrÃ¼gern in der Region Trier

Gleich zu mehreren Anrufen mit betrügerischen Absichten kam es im aktuellen Wochenverlauf.Ein Unbekannter hat sich am Mittwochnachmittag bei einem 55-Jährigen aus der Verbandsgemeinde Trier-Land gemeldet und sich als Mitarbeiter der Volksbank Trier ausgegeben. Er gab an, dass in diesem Moment das Bankkonto des 55-Jährigen von einer…

Eifel: Der Winter hinterlÃ¤sst Spuren auf dem Arbeitsmarkt

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Die Arbeitslosigkeit in der Region ist angestiegen. Langzeitarbeitslose, Ausländer und Ältere sind besonders betroffen. Das im Januar übliche Wintertief ist auch in diesem Jahr auf dem Arbeitsmarkt angekommen. Die Zahl der Arbeitslosen in der Region Trier ist gegenüber Dezember 2020 um 1.124 auf 12.592 Personen gestiegen. Das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 9,8 Prozent…

Â»Uilla UiueriÂ« wird 1.150 Jahre alt

Weyer. Man schrieb den 20.Oktober des Jahres 871, als der Ort »Uilla Uiueri«, besser bekannt als Weyer, zum ersten Mal urkundlich erwähnt wird. Sicherlich ist der Ort mit der markanten Kirche hoch oben auf dem Berg älter, aber es zählt nun einmal die urkundliche Erwähnung - und nach der wird Weyer in diesem Jahr stolze 1.150 Jahre alt .

Erster Todesfall nach Corona-Ausbruch in der "Villa Toscana"

Kottenheim. Wie "Projekt3" als Betreiber auf seiner Facebook-Seite mitteilt, sei die "Situation in der ,Villa Toscana' sehr angespannt".Hier heißt es: „Es ist eine Nachricht, die uns alle mehr als betroffen macht: Die ,Villa Toscana' in Kottenheim hat den ersten Todesfall in Zusammenhang mit einer Covid 19-Infektion zu beklagen", erklärt Uwe Berens, Geschäftsführer der "Projekt 3…

IHK Trier: Regionale Wirtschaft stabilisiert sich

Trier. Trotz des aktuellen Lockdowns hat sich das wirtschaftliche Klima in der Region Trier leicht verbessert. Der IHK-Konjunkturindikator ist gegenüber Herbst 2020 um drei Punkte auf aktuell 105 Zähler angestiegen. Im Frühjahr hatte er noch bei lediglich 82 Punkten gelegen. Der Indikator, der die aktuelle Geschäftslage und die mittelfristigen Geschäftserwartungen zusammenfasst, bewegt sich damit weiterhin im neutralen Bereich nahe der 100-Punkte-Marke.

HwK-Neujahrsempfang: 500 GÃ¤ste sind online dabei

Hunsrück/Nahe. Der Neujahrsempfang der Handwerkskammer (HwK) Koblenz findet traditionell mit vielen Hundert Gästen im Zentrum für Ernährung und Gesundheit statt und markiert für das Handwerk im nördlichen Rheinland-Pfalz den festlichen Jahresauftakt. Corona-bedingt wurde für 2021 ein neues, modernes und inhaltlich anspruchsvolles Digital-Format entwickelt. Im Vorfeld der Landtagswahlen wurden die Spitzenkandidaten ihrer Parteien eingeladen, sich im Dialog mit dem Handwerk wichtigen Fragen zu stellen.

Einzelhandel warnt: Land unter!

Stadt Trier. Wollen wir samstags durch verlassene Gassen laufen und uns leere Schaufenster anschauen? Oder möchten wir lebendige Innenstädte vorfinden, in denen man gerne einkauft und hinterher noch etwas essen geht?

Achtung Gewerbetreibende: BetrÃ¼ger am Werk

Kall. Jüngst haben die Kaller Gemeindeverwaltung mehrfach Hinweise von Gewerbetreibenden erreicht, die darauf hinweisen, dass Telefonbetrüger im Kaller Gemeindegebiet aktiv sind. Dabei werden ansässige Firmen bzw. Gewerbetreibende kontaktiert mit der Anfrage, in der angeblichen Bürgerbroschüre der Gemeinde eine Anzeige zu schalten.

Cannabis und Waffen: Mann aus der SÃ¼deifel verhaftet

Wittlich. Ein 61-jähriger Mann aus einem Ort in der Verbandsgemeinde Südeifel stand nach einem Hinweis im Verdacht, unerlaubt mit Betäubungsmitteln zu handeln. Bei der Hausdurchsuchung wurden auch Waffen gefunden.

Venen-Telefon mit Cindy Berger

Bad Bertrich. Schlagersängerin Cindy Berger ist Schirmherrin und Vizepräsidentin der gemeinnützigen Deutschen Venen-Liga e.V. (DVL). Sie litt früher selbst an Krampfadern und ließ sich behandeln. Am Mittwoch, 3. Februar, 16 bis 17.30 Uhr, steht sie Interessierten am Venen-Telefon Rede und Antwort.

Cindy Berger ist Schirmherrin und VizeprÃ¤sidentin der gemeinnÃ¼tzigen Deutschen Venen-Liga e.V. (DVL).
Cindy Berger ist Schirmherrin und VizeprÃ¤sidentin der gemeinnÃ¼tzigen Deutschen Venen-Liga e.V. (DVL).

Defekte Venen sind nicht nur unschön, sondern können zu ernsthaften Folgeerkrankungen führen. Viele Menschen scheuen allerdings den Ganz zum Arzt. Cindy Berger bietet deshalb zusammen mit der DVL eine Venen-Telefonaktion an. Wer unter der Telefonnummer 0 21 03 / 24 26 91 anruft, kann Cindy Berger zum Beispiel fragen, warum sie sich zu der Behandlung entschlossen hat und wie sie als Patientin die Venenbehandlung erlebt hat. Eine individuelle ärztliche Beratung kann in diesem Rahmen nicht erfolgen. "Ich war selbst Venenpatient und kenne die Bedeutung einer fachgerechten und kompetenten Behandlung aus eigener Erfahrung. Ich freue mich, als Schirmherrin zu einem wunderbaren Team zu gehören, das nicht müde wird, Menschen mit kranken Venen auf vielerlei Art zur Seite zu stehen. Diese Arbeit setzen wir gemeinsam fort", sagt Cindy Berger. 

Foto: privat

www.venenliga.de

 

 

Zell

Zugang zu Kunst und Kultur fÃ¼r alle

Kreis Euskirchen. Entlang der Bildungskette spielt auch die kulturelle Bildung eine wichtige Rolle. Besonders Kinder und Jugendliche erhalten dadurch die MÃ¶glichkeit, in einem kreativen Raum Erfahrungen zu machen, die ihre Entwicklung fÃ¶rdern. Um diesen Raum sichtbarer und nutzbarer zu machen und sowohl die Bildungseinrichtungen als auch KÃ¼nstler bei der Arbeit in diesem Bereich zu unterstÃ¼tzen, macht sich der Kreis Euskirchen auf den Weg, die kulturelle Bildung in den Fokus zu nehmen.

