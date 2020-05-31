Motorradfahrer bei Unfall schwer verletzt

Mehren. Auf der B 421 bei Mehren wurde ein Motorradfahrer bei einem Verkehrsunfall schwer verletzt. Am Freitag, 29. Mai, gegen 14.04 Uhr, kam es in der Gemarkung Mehren auf der B 421, Höhe der AS Mehren (BAB 1), zu einem schweren Verkehrsunfall. Der Fahrer eines VW-Busses befuhr nach dem derzeitigen Ermittlungsstand die B 421 aus Richtung…