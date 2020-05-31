Sport, Kultur, Freizeit: Solidarkarte geht an den Start

Trier. Ab 1. Juni 2020 gibt die Stadt die Solidarkarte Trier aus. Damit können verschiedenste Angebote aus den Bereichen Sport, Freizeit und Kultur vergünstigt oder sogar umsonst genutzt werden. Sie werden von den so genannten Karten-Partnern freiwillig zur Verfügung gestellt.

Ansteckend ist nur die Begeisterung

Trier. Gesellschaftliche Zwänge? Nein danke! Lieber Erfüllung finden und darin glücklich werden. Leidenschaft spielt bei der Berufswahl mehr denn je eine entscheidende Rolle. Den Einstieg in ein erfülltes Arbeitsleben bieten 700 offene Lehrstellen und zahlreiche Praktikumsplätze im Handwerk der Region.

Motorradfahrer bei Unfall schwer verletzt

Mehren. Auf der B 421 bei Mehren wurde ein Motorradfahrer bei einem Verkehrsunfall schwer verletzt. Am Freitag, 29. Mai, gegen 14.04 Uhr, kam es in der Gemarkung Mehren auf der B 421, Höhe der AS Mehren (BAB 1), zu einem schweren Verkehrsunfall. Der Fahrer eines VW-Busses befuhr nach dem derzeitigen Ermittlungsstand die B 421 aus Richtung…

"Sprudelndes Sinzig" in anderer Form

Ahr. Unter dem Motto "SpruSi 2020" werden Konzerte überregional bekannter Künstler im Internet übertragen. Auf dem Kirchplatz wird zudem ein Riesenrad aufgebaut. Gastronomie und Einzelhandel werden kurzfristig Aktionen beisteuern.

Corona: Verantwortliche ziehen positive Zwischenbilanz

Daun. Am Freitagvormittag besuchte die rheinland-pfälzische Gesundheitsministerin Sabine Bätzing-Lichtenthäler das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Vulkaneifel. Im Mittelpunkt des Besuchs stand der Austausch mit den Mitarbeitern vor Ort und das Ziehen einer Zwischenbilanz zur Eindämmung der Corona-Pandemie.

Geierlay: Besucher müssen Mundschutz und Geduld mitbringen

Mörsdorf. Wer an Pfingsten einen Ausflug zur Hängeseilbrücke Geierlay geplant hat, sollte Zeit mitbringen. Denn auch hier gelten in Zeiten von Corona Einschränkungen. Dass diese eingehalten werden, dafür sorgt seit einigen Tagen ein Sicherheitsdienst.

Still und starr ruht das Becken

Ahr. Seit Mittwoch dürfen die Freibäder in Rheinland-Pfalz öffnen. Doch genügend Zeit zur Umsetzung des Hygienekonzepts hatten die Bad-Betreiber nicht. Sie arbeiten nun mit Hochdruck an dessen Umsetzung.

Bombendrohung beim Amtsgericht Mayen

Mayen. Die Polizei Mayen wurde am 29. Mai, 9.53 Uhr, über eine Bombendrohung informiert, die beim AG per E-Mail eingegangen war. Zunächst wurde der Gefahrenbereich durch Kräfte der Polizeidirektion Mayen abgesperrt. Es erfolgte kurzeitig eine Umleitung des innerörtlichen Verkehrs. Eine sofort in enger Abstimmung mit dem Direktor des Amtsgerichtes durchgeführte Analyse und…

Marien-Hospital: Ab Dienstag dürfen wieder Besucher kommen

Euskirchen. Nach Erarbeitung weiterer Konzepte und Maßnahmen durch den Corona-Krisenstab des Marien-Hospital Euskirchen können Patienten unter Einhaltung der neuen Besuchszeiten- und Regelungen ab Dienstag, 2. Juni wieder Besucher empfangen.
Alina

Kabbara

Geburtstag  8. Mai
Gewicht  3.090 g
Größe  47 cm
Eltern  Nermine Hmouda und Rami Kabbara
Wohnort  Simmerath

