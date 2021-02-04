Zur Geburt ins Krankenhaus nach Belgien

Erste Virus-Mutation im Eifelkreis Bitburg-PrÃ¼m

35 waren zu schnell unterwegs

Raiffeisenbank will neue GeschÃ¤ftsfelder erschlieÃŸen

We are the answer to your question of who can Julius Caesar Essays when you can't do your assignment by yourself. Arzfeld. Immobilien und regenerative Energien rÃ¼cken in den Fokus - Digitalisierung bleibt Hauptthema. Trotz schwÃ¤chelnder Konjunktur blickt die Raiffeisenbank Westeifel eG Bank (Raiba) auf ein gutes GeschÃ¤ftsjahr 2020 zurÃ¼ck. Bei der Bilanzpressekonferenz zieht Vorstand Klaus Peters ein sehr zufriedenes Fazit: "Die Bank ist deutlich gewachsen, dasâ€¦

"RÃ¼ckenwind": Wittlicher Verein gewinnt Helmut-Simon-Preis

LiebeserklÃ¤rung an die Mutter

Region: Friseure reichen Klage ein

Planen von Zugwaggons aufgeschlitzt

Erdrutsch reiÃŸt Fahrzeuge in die Tiefe

Amelie

Jansen

Gewicht  2.930 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  44 cm
Eltern  Jaqueline und Stefan Jansen
Wohnort  Eicherscheid

Menschen aus der Region

Impfen in die regionale Hand geben?

Altkreis Monschau. Warum wurde nicht mit einer festen Termin vergabe zum Impfen gegen das Corona-Virus eingeladen? »Das frage ich mich seit ein paar Tagen auch«, gesteht NRW-Gesundheitsminister Karl-Josef Laumann. Und damit scheint Bewegung in die Diskussion um Impfzentren zu kommen.

Neue Gastronomie am RAVeL-Radweg?

Lammersdorf. Neuigkeiten zum geplanten Bau eines Bistros in Lammersdorf an der Ecke KirchstraÃŸe/HoscheidterstraÃŸe: Nachdem der Struktur- und Hochbauausschuss (StruHA) sich im Dezember noch gegen PlÃ¤ne des damaligen Investors zur Aufstockung des Bistros aussprach und Ortsvorsteher Andreas Hermanns klarstellte, dass er das Terrain nicht fÃ¼r den geeigneten Standort hielt, schien der Verkauf des GemeinegrundstÃ¼cks und somit die BistroplÃ¤ne vom Tisch. Nun meldete sich jedoch ein neuer Kaufinteressent bei der Gemeinde, der auf dem GelÃ¤nde ein eingeschossiges Bistro errichten mÃ¶chte.

