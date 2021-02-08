Ein Auto fÃ¼r die First-Responder

Treis. Die First-Responder-Gruppe des DRK-Ortsvereins Treis-Karden ist mit einem Auto jetzt bestens für zukünftige Einsätze gerüstet.Seit 2018 ist die First-Responder-Gruppe des DRK-Ortsvereins Treis-Karden rund 190-mal zu Hilfeleistungen gerufen worden. Inzwischen besteht wieder eine dauerhafte Einsatzbereitschaft, da die Hygienebedingungen der aktuellen Corona-Situation…

