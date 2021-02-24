Florentine Sarah Franziska

Polizei ermittelt nach Farb-Attacken auf Wahlplakate

Cochem. An der Cochemer Moselpromenade wurden am vergangenen Dienstag, 23. Februar, gegen 18.20 Uhr, an vier Wahlplakaten der AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) Sachbeschädigungen durch Graffiti festgestellt. Alle Wahlplakate wurden offenbar mit Spraydosen in pinker Farbe besprüht und dadurch fast zur Unkenntlichkeit verunstaltet. Eines der Wahlplakate wurde mit einem Hakenkreuz besprüht.Hinweise zur Eingrenzung der Tatzeit und zum Verursacher der Sachbeschädigung bitte an die Polizei in Cochem, Telefon 02671/984-0 oder picochem@polizei.rlp.de

Amphibien und ihre Lotsen Ã¼ber die StraÃŸe sind unterwegs

Kreis Euskirchen. Wenn der Winter geht, kommen die Amphibien. Auf dem Weg vom Winterschlafplatz zu ihren Laichgewässern, laufen Frösche, Kröten und Molche Gefahr, dem Straßenverkehr zum Opfer zu fallen. Bei den ersten lauen, feuchten Frühlingsabenden und -nächten ist die Zeit für die Amphibienwanderung gekommen. Zeit auch für die freiwilligen Helfer, die den Tieren alljährlich über die Straße helfen.

Zwei Verletzte bei Unfall auf der A61

Gemeinde Grafschaft. Am Mittwoch, 24. Februar, gegen 8.25 Uhr, wurde die Polizeiautobahnstation Mendig über einen Verkehrsunfall mit mehreren beteiligten Lkw auf der A61, Fahrtrichtung Nord, kurz vor dem AK Meckenheim informiert.

Umfangreiche StraÃŸenbaumaÃŸnahmen

Ahrhütte. Am Montag, 1. März, beginnt die Straßen.NRW Regionalniederlassung Ville–Eifel gleich mit zwei umfangreichen Straßenbaumaßnahmen. Zum einen wird Fahrbahn der Bundesstraße 258 zwischen Ahrhütte und Blankenheim-Oberahreck erneuert, zum anderen wird die Landstraße 110 zwischen Dahlemer Binz und Schmidtheimer Straße in Dahlem voll gesperrt.

+++ UPDATE +++ 15-JÃ¤hrige aus Gerolstein wieder da

Gerolstein. Jenny Fröhlich aus Gerolstein wurde am Sonntag, 21. Februar, gegen 14 Uhr in Gerolstein zum letzten Mal gesehen. Sie wurde inzwischen von der Polizei in Nordrhein-Westfalen aufgegriffen.

Mayener Ontex-Werk von Stellenstreichungen betroffen

Mayen. Diese Nachricht verbreitete sich wie ein Lauffeuer in Mayen und Umgebung. Schließlich ist der Hygieneproduktehersteller einer der größten Arbeitgeber in der Region.

Pferden die MÃ¤hne abgeschnitten

Dieblich. Seit Anfang Februar sind bei mehreren Pferden, die sich auf einer Weide im Bereich der Waldstraße im Dieblicher Ortsteil Mariaroth befinden, von unbekannten Tätern die Mähnen sowie Teile des Schweifs abgeschnitten worden.

"FÃ¼nf auf einen Streich"

Mayen. Die Wirtschaftsjunioren MY-Eifel hatten fünf der Kandidaten für die Landtagswahl aus dem Wahlkreis 12 – Mayen – zum Live-Stream eingeladen.Nach anfänglichen Übertragungsschwierigkeiten kam nach der Begrüßung durch WJ-Kreissprecher Guido Braun-Ragusa und der Vorstellungsrunde (Kandidaten und WJ) das Frage-Antwortspiel schnell in Schwung. Dr. Alexander Wilhelm (SPD), Torsten Welling…

"Keine Horrorszenarien verbreiten"

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Das Impfzentrum in Hillesheim ist gut vorbereitet. Vulkaneifel-Landrat Heinz-Peter Thiel: "Kultur und Restaurantbesuche zu genießen, ist ohne Impfungen kaum möglich."

Florentine Sarah Franziska

KrauÃŸ

Geburtstag  9. Februar
Gewicht  3.050 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  49 cm
Eltern  Janna KrauÃŸ und Maximilian Nothaft
Wohnort  Rott

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Menschen aus der Region

Florentine Sarah Franziska

Neue Bürger im Monschauer Land. Geburtstag  9. FebruarGewicht  3.050 gGröße  49 cmEltern  Janna Krauß und Maximilian NothaftWohnort  Rott

Kreisverwaltung: "Vorerst keine weitere EinschrÃ¤nkungen"

Cochem. „Die aktuelle Entwicklung der Corona-Zahlen gibt noch keine Entwarnung, macht aber Hoffnung", so der Cochem-Zeller Landrat Manfred Schnur.In der letzten Woche ist der Sieben-Tage-Inzidenzwert im Landkreis Cochem-Zell stark angestiegen. Größtenteils konnten die Neuinfektionen auf gleichzeitige Ausbrüche in Alten- und Pflegeheimen sowie Einrichtungen der Eingliederungshilfe zurückgeführt…

