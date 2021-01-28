Achtung Gewerbetreibende: BetrÃ¼ger am Werk

Achtung Gewerbetreibende: Betrüger am Werk

Kall. Jüngst haben die Kaller Gemeindeverwaltung mehrfach Hinweise von Gewerbetreibenden erreicht, die darauf hinweisen, dass Telefonbetrüger im Kaller Gemeindegebiet aktiv sind. Dabei werden ansässige Firmen bzw. Gewerbetreibende kontaktiert mit der Anfrage, in der angeblichen Bürgerbroschüre der Gemeinde eine Anzeige zu schalten.

Cannabis und Waffen: Mann aus der SÃ¼deifel verhaftet

Cannabis und Waffen: Mann aus der Südeifel verhaftet

Wittlich. Ein 61-jähriger Mann aus einem Ort in der Verbandsgemeinde Südeifel stand nach einem Hinweis im Verdacht, unerlaubt mit Betäubungsmitteln zu handeln. Bei der Hausdurchsuchung wurden auch Waffen gefunden.

LKA warnt vor betrÃ¼gerischen Anrufen zu Impfterminen

LKA warnt vor betrügerischen Anrufen zu Impfterminen

Hunsrück/Nahe. Das Landeskriminalamt Rheinland-Pfalz warnt vor betrügerischen Anrufen zu angeblichen Impfterminen und weist darauf hin, dass Termine nur vergeben werden, wenn die Impfberechtigten über die Telefonnummer 08 00 / 57 58 100 selbst anrufen oder sich über die Web-Seite www.impftermin.rlp.de anmelden.

Umbenennung der HindenburgstraÃŸe: Das sind die VorschlÃ¤ge

Umbenennung der Hindenburgstraße: Das sind die Vorschläge

Stadt Trier. „Achtzehn Vorschläge der Bürgerinnen zur Umbenennung der Hindenburgstraße sind noch im Rennen", teilt der Ortsvorsteher von Trier-Mitte/Gartenfeld Michael Düro über das Zwischenergebnis der Beratungen des Ortsbeirats zur Findung eines neuen Namens mit.

Sakrale GegenstÃ¤nde gefunden

Sakrale Gegenstände gefunden

Rüber. Ein Spaziergänger hat in der Gemaekung Rüber verschiedene sakrale Gegenstände gefunden, die noch nicht alle einem Ort zugeordnet werden konnten. Dabei handelt es sich offensichtlich um Diebesgut. Jetzt setzt die Polizei auf Mithilfe der Bevölkerung.

Bernkastel-Kues: Polizei warnt vor betrÃ¼gerischen Anrufen

Bernkastel-Kues: Polizei warnt vor betrügerischen Anrufen

VG Bernkastel-Kues. Am vergangenen Wochenende wurden bei der Polizei Bernkastel-Kues mehrere Anrufe von mutmaßlichen Betrügern gemeldet.In zwei Fällen gaben sich die Anrufer als Microsoft-Mitarbeiter aus. Diese behaupten in der Regel, dass der Computer des Opfers gehackt wurde und sie bei der Beseitigung des Problems helfen können. Folgt man den weiteren Anweisungen der Täter,…

Wittlich: Einbruch in BÃ¤ckerei-Filiale

Wittlich: Einbruch in Bäckerei-Filiale

Wittlich. Am Sonntag, 24. Januar, drangen mehrere unbekannte Täter in eine Bäckerei-Filiale in Wittlich-Wengerohr ein. Sie stahlen sie einen ca. 750 kg schweren Tresor mit Bargeld.

Unfallflucht in JÃ¼nkerath

Unfallflucht in Jünkerath

Jünkerath. In der Gönnersdorfer Straße wurde in der Nacht auf Sonntag ein geparktes Fahrzeug beschädigt. Am gestrigen Sonntag, 24. Januar, stellt eine Anwohnerin der Gönnersdorfer Straße in Jünkerath gegen 12.15 Uhr fest, dass der vor ihrem Anwesen geparkte BMW in der Nacht zuvor beschädigt wurde. Im Rahmen der polizeilichen Unfallaufnahme wurde…

Kontrollen in Wintersportgebieten fortgefÃ¼hrt

Kontrollen in Wintersportgebieten fortgeführt

VG Adenau. Auch am Wochenende, von Freitag bis Sonntag, 22. bis 24. Januar, führte die hiesige Polizeiinspektion Adenau, in Absprache mit den Ordnungsbehörden entsprechende Kontrollmaßnahmen in den Wintersportgebieten des hiesigen Dienstgebietes durch.

Hanna

Stollenwerk

Geburtstag  26. Januar
Gewicht  3.885 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  53 cm
Eltern  Katrin Stollenwerk und Tobias Wamig
Wohnort  Nideggen

Hanna

Neue Bürger im Monschauer Land. Geburtstag  26. JanuarGewicht  3.885 gGröße  53 cmEltern  Katrin Stollenwerk und Tobias WamigWohnort  Nideggen

Hubig sagt geplanten Schulstart ab 1. Februar ab

Hubig sagt geplanten Schulstart ab 1. Februar ab

Cochem. Das Bildungsministerium hat heute Vormittag alle Schulen sowie Eltern und Sorgeberechtigten per Schreiben darüber informiert, dass der Beginn des Wechselunterrichts zurückgestellt wird. Diese Entscheidung wurde nach Beratungen mit den Experten der Universitätsmedizin Mainz gestern Abend und heute Früh getroffen, nachdem bekannt geworden war, dass im benachbarten Baden-Württemberg 13 neue Fälle von Virusmutationen aufgetreten waren. Dazu Bildungsministerin Dr. Stefanie Hubig: "Ich bedaure sehr, dass wir am Montag nicht, wie geplant, mit dem Wechselunterricht an den Grundschulen starten können. Viele Schülerinnen und Schüler, ihre Lehrkräfte und ihre Eltern hatten sich sehr darauf gefreut, das weiß ich. Und sie alle können sicher sein, dass wir uns diese Entscheidung nicht leicht gemacht haben. Ich hatte aber auch stets betont, dass der Übergang zum Wechselunterricht unter dem Vorbehalt stehen muss, dass die Infektionslage dies zulässt. Da die Art und die Bedeutung dieser Virusvarianten im Moment nicht bekannt sind, haben uns die Experten zunächst zur Vorsicht bei weiteren Öffnungen geraten und empfohlen die Situation neu zu bewerten, sobald generell belastbare Informationen vorliegen. Diesem Rat folgen wir, weil wir die Erfolge, die wir bislang erzielt haben, nicht verspielen dürfen. Der Fernunterricht wird daher zunächst fortgesetzt. Die Notbetreuung wird wie bisher unter den geltenden Hygieneregeln weiter angeboten. Dagegen bestehen aufgrund der guten und erfolgreichen Hygienekonzepte, der Abstandsregelungen und der Maskenpflicht nach Aussage der Experten keine Bedenken. Für die Schülerinnen und Schüler in den weiterführenden Schulen werden wir zudem die Maskenpflicht in Anlehnung an die Regelungen im öffentlichen Nahverkehr und in der Schülerbeförderung spezifizieren und dort medizinische Masken in der Notbetreuung und für die Abschlussklassen vorschreiben."Auch für den Kita-Bereich wird es Anpassungen geben, insbesondere nochmals erweiterte Testmöglichkeiten zur stärkeren Überprüfung des Infektionsgeschehens. Die Träger und Einrichtungen werden zeitnah darüber informiert werden.Das Bildungsministerium hat heute Vormittag alle Schulen sowie Eltern und Sorgeberechtigten per Schreiben darüber informiert, dass der Beginn des Wechselunterrichts zurückgestellt wird. Diese Entscheidung wurde nach Beratungen mit den Experten der…

weiterlesen