Bernkastel-Kues: Polizei warnt vor betrÃ¼gerischen Anrufen

VG Bernkastel-Kues. Am vergangenen Wochenende wurden bei der Polizei Bernkastel-Kues mehrere Anrufe von mutmaÃŸlichen BetrÃ¼gern gemeldet.In zwei FÃ¤llen gaben sich die Anrufer als Microsoft-Mitarbeiter aus. Diese behaupten in der Regel, dass der Computer des Opfers gehackt wurde und sie bei der Beseitigung des Problems helfen kÃ¶nnen. Folgt man den weiteren Anweisungen der TÃ¤ter,â€¦