Gewicht 3.565 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe 52 cm
Eltern Michaela Riss und Marvin Carl
Wohnort Kalterherberg
Hannah
Carl
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.