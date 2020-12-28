Illegale Drifter stÃ¶ren weiÃŸe Weihnacht

VG Adenau. Durch den einsetzenden Schneefall kam es in der Region um den Nürburgring am vergangenen Wochenende zu erheblichen Verstößen und gefährlichen Fahrmanövern durch sogenannte Drifter.

Update: Vermisste 17-JÃ¤hrige gefunden

Stadt Trier. Die seit Samstagabend, 26. Dezember, vermisste Perijan Memedova aus Trier ist wohlbehalten aufgefunden worden. Perijan Memedova wurde durch Beamte der Bundespolizei wohlbehalten an einem Bahnhof angetroffen. Ursprüngliche Meldung: Sie ist ca. 1,60m groß und schlank, trägt eine Brille. Ihre langen schwarzen Haare trägt sie meist zu einem Zopf und trägt…

Wittlich: Spende fÃ¼r Rettungshundestaffel Eifel-Mosel

Wittlich. Von der Polizeiinspektion Wittlich wurde eine Geldspende an die Rettungshundestaffel Eifel-Mosel übergeben. Dadurch soll ein neues Einsatzfahrzeug finanziert werden.

Einbrecher unterwegs

Polch. In der Nacht zum 1. Weihnachtstag, 25. Dezember, hat es in Polch zwei Einbruchsversuche gegeben.Gegen 5.30 Uhr wurde sowohl ein Fahrzeug als auch die Eingangstür einer Firmenhalle in der August-Horch-Straße beschädigt. Gegen 9 Uhr meldete ein Zeuge zudem die beschädigte Eingangstür eines Einkaufmarktes im Gewerbegebiet "Vor Geisenach". Ein…

RauhnÃ¤chte: Mythen, Rituale, Innehalten

Trier. Vom 25. Dezember bis zum 6. Januar gibt es die zwölf sogenannten Rauhnächte. Die Zwölf ergibt sich aus den sechs letzten Nächten des alten und den sechs ersten Nächten des neuen Jahres. Sie symbolisiert auch die zwölf Sternzeichen im Jahreslauf. Vielleicht haben Sie Freude daran, dieses ungewöhnliche Jahr auch einmal ganz anders abzuschließen und Neues zu beginnen...

Ein neues Leben mit Weitblick

Euskirchen. Hannes Karbaum hat vor drei Jahren sein Augenlicht verloren. Mit großem Lebensmut managt er seinen Alltag in Eigenregie. Derzeit absolviert er ein Praktikum mit Jobperspektive in der Kreisverwaltung.

Im Bergbaumuseum wird fleiÃŸig gewerkelt

Mechernich. Auch wenn momentan das Bergbaumuseum in Mechernich wegen der Corona-Pandemie und dem damit verbundenen Lockdown geschlossen ist, bedeutet dieses nicht, dass dort Ruhe herrscht. Im Gegenteil - ein kleiner Teil ehrenamtlicher Helfer ist derzeit damit beschäftigt, das Museum weiter auf Vordermann zu bringen ...

Breites medizinisches Angebot in Oberwesel vorhalten

Oberwesel. Der Kolping-Förderverein Krankenhaus und Seniorenzentrum Oberwesel e.V. ist jetzt Mehrheitsgesellschafter der Krankenhaus GmbH St. Goar-Oberwesel. Die Gesellschafter (Marienhaus Kliniken GmbH, die Städte St. Goar und Oberwesel sowie die Verbandsgemeinde Hunsrück-Mittelrhein) haben rechtzeitig vor dem Jahresende einvernehmlich die Weichen für die Zukunft des Loreley-Gesundheitscampus und des Loreley-Seniorenzentrums neu gestellt.

Impfzentrum des Kreises Euskirchen ist startklar

Marmagen. Die Zulassung für den ersten Corona-Impfstoff in der EU ist erteilt, es kann also los gehen. Zumindest das Impfzentrum für den Kreis Euskirchen, das sich in der ehemaligen Eifelhöhen-Klinik in Marmagen befindet, ist startklar.

  1. Startseite
  2. Neue BÃ¼rger im Monschauer Land

Henri

Schleth

Geburtstag  21. Dezember
Gewicht  4.100 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  56 cm
Eltern  Elena und Fabian Schleth
Wohnort  Imgenbroich

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Menschen aus der Region

Henri

Neue Bürger im Monschauer Land. Geburtstag  21. DezemberGewicht  4.100 gGröße  56 cmEltern  Elena und Fabian SchlethWohnort  Imgenbroich

weiterlesen