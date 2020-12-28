Ein neues Leben mit Weitblick

Euskirchen. Hannes Karbaum hat vor drei Jahren sein Augenlicht verloren. Mit groÃŸem Lebensmut managt er seinen Alltag in Eigenregie. Derzeit absolviert er ein Praktikum mit Jobperspektive in der Kreisverwaltung.