Geburtstag 21. Dezember
Gewicht 4.100 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe 56 cm
Eltern Elena und Fabian Schleth
Wohnort Imgenbroich
Henri
Schleth
Artikel kommentieren
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.