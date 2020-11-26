Liebeswirrungen im Â»Weissen RÃ¶sslÂ«

GemÃ¼nden. Die lustigste Hotel-KomÃ¶die aller Zeiten feiert 2021 Premiere in der Vulkaneifel.  In einer spektakulÃ¤ren Open Air Inszenierung prÃ¤sentieren die Freilichtspiele GemÃ¼nden und die Kreissparkasse Vulkaneifel vom 2. bis zum 5. September 2021 die weltbekannte VerwechslungskomÃ¶die Â»Im weissen RÃ¶sslÂ«. Die Produktion Ã¼berrascht mit einemâ€¦

FÃ¼nf Jahre Haft fÃ¼r MillionenbetrÃ¼ger

Daun. Der Angeklagte wurde des Betrugs in 142 FÃ¤llen fÃ¼r schuldig befunden. Ende September startete am Landgericht Koblenz der Prozess gegen den Dauner Frank H. (Name von der Redaktion geÃ¤ndert). Ihm wurde von der Staatsanwaltschaft zur Last gelegt, 38 Personen um mehr als eine Millionen Euro betrogen zu haben (wirâ€¦

Wittlich: Weihnachten im Schuhkarton

Wittlich. Mehr als 8,5 Millionen hilfsbedÃ¼rftige Kinder durften sich in den vergangenen Jahren Ã¼ber ein Geschenkpaket von Â»Weihnachten im SchuhkartonÂ« freuen. Zum 25. Mal wurde in diesem Jahr zum Mitpacken eingeladen.

Â»All-einÂ« ist die groÃŸe Liebe zur Musik

Kall. In einer Zeit, in der KÃ¼nstlern das tÃ¤gliche Brot fehlt - und damit ist nicht nur die finanzielle Not, sondern auch der fehlende Applaus des Publikums gemeint - gibt der Pianist, Komponist und Texter RenÃ© KrÃ¶mer seine erste Solo-CD mit dem vielsagenden Titel Â»All-einÂ« heraus.

Abfall-Fibel 2021 im WochenSpiegel

Trier. Am Samstag, 5. Dezember, erfolgt die Verteilung der Abfall-Fibel 2021 in Trier, dem Landkreis Trier-Saarburg sowie in den Landkreisen Bernkastel-Wittlich, Eifelkreis Bitburg-PrÃ¼m und Vulkaneifel an alle Haushalte und Firmen. Die Zustellung der knapp 300.000 Fibeln erfolgt als Beilage im WochenSpiegel.

Hilfspakete fÃ¼r BedÃ¼rftige packen

Trier. Die Hilfsorganisation Johanniter mit Regionalsitz in Trier bittet auch in diesem Jahr wieder Privatpersonen, Firmen, Schulen, KindergÃ¤rten und Vereine, HilfspÃ¤ckchen mit Grundnahrungsmitteln, Hygieneartikeln und einem kleinen Kinderspielzeug zu spenden.

Christmas Moments als Livestream-Event

Trier. In diesem Jahr kann die groÃŸe Christmas Moments Tournee erstmals seit 23 Jahren nicht stattfinden. Damit Weihnachten 2020 aber nicht ganz so still wird und ein StÃ¼ck adventliche Tradition erhalten bleibt, werden Thomas Schwab und Freunde am 23. Dezember um 20 Uhr in Trier auftreten.

Mehrere UnfÃ¤lle auf Alkoholfahrt

Polch. Am Mittwoch, 25. November, gegen 20 Uhr, meldete ein Zeuge einen stark betrunkenen Autofahrer im Stadtgebiet Polch.Wie sich herausstelle, war der 57-jÃ¤hrige Fahrer eines GelÃ¤ndewagens (VW Amarok, schwarz) von einer Tankstellen losgefahren. Auf der Fahrt durch das Stadtgebiet (Fahrtstrecke unteranderem ViedelstraÃŸe, BachstraÃŸe, Mertlocher StraÃŸe, Kiefernweg,â€¦

Corona-Impfzentrum ist im Aufbau

Kreis Bitburg / PrÃ¼m. Der Eifelkreis plant ein Corona-Impfzentrum in der Turnhalle der ehemaligen High School auf dem US-HousinggelÃ¤nde.Die Planungen fÃ¼r die Errichtung eines Corona-Impfzentrums fÃ¼r die BÃ¼rger im Eifelkreis Bitburg-PrÃ¼m laufen auf Hochtouren. Die Kreisverwaltung ist zuversichtlich, schnellstmÃ¶glich nach Zulassung eines Corona-Impfstoffes mit den Impfungen beginnen zuâ€¦

Henry

Huppertz

Geburtstag  21. November
Gewicht  3.635 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  51 cm
Eltern  Carina Huppertz und Daniel Michel
Wohnort  Konzen

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Menschen aus der Region

Henry

Aktion "Wunschbaum" fÃ¼r BedÃ¼rftige startet

Trier. Auch in diesem Jahr fÃ¼hrt der Caritasverband Trier in der Adventszeit wieder seine Spendenaktion â€žWunschbaumâ€œ durch. Hintergrund ist die groÃŸe Anzahl von Menschen, die in den Beratungsstellen der Caritas Hilfe suchen, weil sie von Armut betroffen sind und am Existenzminimum leben mÃ¼ssen. Besonders viele Anfragen gibt es nach Kleidung und Lebensmitteln.

