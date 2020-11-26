Christmas Moments als Livestream-Event

In diesem Jahr kann die groÃŸe Christmas Moments Tournee erstmals seit 23 Jahren nicht stattfinden. Damit Weihnachten 2020 aber nicht ganz so still wird und ein StÃ¼ck adventliche Tradition erhalten bleibt, werden Thomas Schwab und Freunde am 23. Dezember um 20 Uhr in Trier auftreten.